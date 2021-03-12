Lingunan Creek sa Valenzuela, itinalagang ‘most improved estero’ sa MM
March 12, 2021 @ 6:15 PM
2 hours ago
23
Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Upang mapanatiling malinis ang mga estero at ibang daluyan ng tubig pinarangalan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region (DENR-NCR) na “most improved estero” sa Metro Manila ang Lingunan Creek na matatagpuan sa Barangay Lingunan, Valenzuela City sa ginanap na kauna-unahang “Gawad Taga-Ilog” awarding ceremony na ginanap nitong Martes, Marso 9.
Ayon sa DENR ang “Gawad Taga-Ilog: Search for Most Improved Estero in Metro Manila” ay ang pagkilala sa mga lokal na pamahalaan – particular sa mga barangay – sa ginagawang hakbang ng mga ito upang mapanatiling malinis ang mga estero at iba’t-ibang daluyan ng tubig sa kanilang nasasakupan.
“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the local executives of Metro Manila, including the barangay officials, who made an extra mile in their clean-up drive despite the challenges we are currently facing due to the pandemic,” saad ni DENR-NCR Executive Director Jacqueline A. Caancan.
Kaugnay nito nakuha ng Park Creek 22 sa Barangay Marikina Heights, Marikina City ang Gawad Taga-Ilog 1st runner-up habang 2nd runner-up naman ang Bangkulasi River na matatagpuan sa mga barangay na Bangkulasi, NBBS-Dagat-dagatan at NBBS-Kaunlaran, Navotas City sa ginanap na awarding ceremony na idinaos sa DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau Amphitheater sa Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center sa Quezon City.
Bukod sa pagiging grand winner, iginawad din sa Lingunan Creek ang ‘People’s Choice Award’ dahil sa mahigit sa 10 libong likes at reaction na nakuha nito sa official Facebook page ng DENR-NCR.
Samantala, nakatanggap ang LGU na nangangasiwa sa Lingunan Creek ng trophy at P50,000 cash at karagdagang P20,000 dahil sa pagsungkit sa People’s Choice Award.
Tumanggap naman ang nangangasiwa ng Park Creek 22 ng P35,000 habang ang Bangkulasi River ay nakakuha ng P25,000.
Kasama naman sa mga nominado sa Gawad Taga-Ilog awards ang mga lungsod ng Makati, San Juan, Manila, Parañaque, Quezon, Muntinlupa, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon, Caloocan, at Las Piñas.
Kabilang sa batayan ng mga hurado ang mga sumusunod: physical improvement (40%), social mobilization and transformation (30%), sustainability and replicability (20%) at partnerships (10%).
Dahil kinikilala din ng Gawad Taga-Ilog ang aktibong partisipasyon ng mga lokal na pamahalaan ng Metro Manila sa ginagawang rehabilitasyon ng Manila Bay, ang lahat ng lungsod na lumahok ay nakatanggap ng waste collector trike, air purifier, at certificate of recognition mula sa DENR-NCR.
“We will continue to provide assistance to all local government units in cleaning the rivers and other waterways,” pahayag ni Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu sa kanyang keynote message na binasa naman ni Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas R. Leones. (Santi Celario)
March 12, 2021 @7:52 PM
18
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ng national government ang local government units (LGUs) na magsacawa ng contact tracing sa close contacts sa lahat ng suspected COVID-19 cases.
Kalakip ito ng kautusang Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 102 na naglalayong mapalakas at maipatupad ang minimum public health standards dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng COVID cases.
Sinabi ng IATF na dapat aktibong tingnan ng LGUs at matiyak na ang lahat ng suspected cases ay sasailalim sa RT-PCR test sa loob ng 24 oras.
Inanunsyo naman na magagamit na sa susunod na 10 araw ang official contact tracing app na StaySafe sa bansa. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:46 PM
13
Manila, Philippines – Pinaghahanap na ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pamamagitan ng conract tracing ang mga police personnel at civilian employees na nakasalamuha ni chief Gen. Debold Sinas na nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
Sinabi ni PNP officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar na tinitingnan na ng Health Service iang mga binisita ni Sinas mula Marso 9 hanggang 11.
“Based on the guidance of our Chief PNP, General Debold Sinas, all our personnel who made close contact with him must be checked as a matter of protocol and for their health safety and the safety of their family,” ani Eleazar.
“We expect those who made close contact to strictly observe the healthy safety protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields because these measures are proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”
“All close contacts will be subjected to health assessment of our medical personnel. It is after this health assessment that our medical personnel would determine if those who made close contacts are high-risks or low-risks,” dagdag pa nito.
“Since last year, we have been constantly reminding our personnel to observe the minimum health safety standard protocol that include wearing of face masks and face shields even inside the police station and offices. The health experts themselves said these are tried-and-tested measures to prevent infection and spread of the coronavirus,” lahad ni Eleazar.
Sa pahayag naman niPolice Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) director, Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., agad niyang iniutos ang contact tracing sa lahat ng PNP personnel at iba pang guest sa ginawang command visit ni Sinas. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:34 PM
18
Manila, Philippines – Kinandado ang Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) kung saan napag-alaman na anim na empleyado nito ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“To prevent further transmission and to conduct a more in-depth contact tracing, the OSG resolved to physically close its premises from March 12 to 16, 2021,” anunsyo ng OSG.
“Employees will continue to perform their work/functions under alternative work arrangements.”
“Only personnel from the sanitation and disinfection team will be allowed in the premises,” saad pa sa kalatas.
Dagdag pa ng OSG, wala munang dokumentong personal na tatanggapin ng opisina bagkus ang lahat ay daraan sa email na [email protected] at [email protected]. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:23 PM
25
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 15,876 ang nagpositibo sa COVID sa mga Pilipinong nasa ibang bansa, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Nadagdagan naman ng isa ang nakarekober na ngayon ay 9,554 na at nananatili sa 1,041 ang nasawi.
Patuloy ding ginagamot ang 5,281 pasyente.
Naiulat ang 2,963 kaso ng COVID sa Asia at Pacific region na may ginagamot na 826 pasyente.
Gayundin sa Middle East or Africa kung saan may kabuuang 8,880 kaso ng COVID at ginagamot na 3,454.
Sa Europe naman ay nasa 3,144 na ang COVID cases at patuloy na ginagamot ang 915 pasyente. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:12 PM
28
Manila, Philippines – Lumagda na ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa isang memorandum of agreement (MOA) na naghahayag ng pormalidad sa paglalagay ng standard sa karunungan sa pagmamaneho sa bansa at ang alok na libreng drivers’ training sa publiko.
Niladaan ito nina LTO Chief Edgar Galvante at TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña.
“We have partnered with TESDA because we want to tap their expertise to ensure the quality of driver’s training being given by driving schools, the LTO and TESDA,” punto ni Galvante.
“With this partnership, the government can offer more free driving courses for those interested to avail a driver’s training. This is the government’s answer to the public’s clamor for a quality and lost-costlier training program for drivers.”
Sinabi ni Lapeña na layunin ng MOA na makapaglaan ng ligtas na pagmamaneho.
Sinabing ang TESDA Driving National Certificates courses ay katumbas din ng alok ng LTO.
“The MOA will complement the existing training to address uniformity and standard, at the same time comply with the ease of doing business. This will greatly help the LTO respond to the demand for quality and less expensive driving courses.” RNT/FGDC