Local disaster risk reduction management funds ng mga LGU ibigay sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo – Salceda
November 17, 2020 @ 6:45 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan na si Ways and Means Committee Chairman at Albay Rep. Joey Salceda sa mga local government units (LGUs) na hindi apektado ng kalamidad na gamitin ang kanilang local disaster risk reduction management funds (LDRRMF) para sa mga biktima ng bagyo sa Cagayan at Isabela.
Tinukoy ni Salceda na pinapayagan na gamitin ang pondo na ito ng mga LGUs para makatulong sa ibang komunidad sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 10121, o Philippine Disaster Reduction and Management Act.
Bukod dito ay itinutulak din ng kongresista na magkaroon ng isang national financing mechanism na magbibigay ng dagdag na pondo sa mga LGUs na madalas tinatamaan ng bagyo.
Paliwanag ni Salceda, ang pondo para sa local disaster risk reduction ay 5% lamang ng total revenue ng LGU.
Natataon pa aniya na ang sinisira ng kalamidad ay mga lalawigan na maliliit lamang ang kita ng LGU habang ang mga lugar na may matataas na revenue ay kakaunti lamang o hindi masyadong apektado ng mga bagyo kaya hindi rin nagagamit ang pondo para sa disaster.
Inihirit din ng mambabatas ang pagkakaroon ng matatag na national disaster framework na kayang isaayos ang resources ng bansa kapag kinakailangan gayundin ang tuluyang pagtatatag ng Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).
Sinabi pa ni Salceda na Vice Chairman din ng Appropriations Committee sa Kamara na iaatas niya na gamitin ang 2021 fiscal resources sa mga typhoon-hit areas ngayong taon. Meliza Maluntag
November 17, 2020 @8:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tinamaan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ang anim pang Filipino abroad ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Sa kabuuan, mayroon nang 11,528 kaso ng sakit.
Nakapagtala rin ng dalawa pang nakarekober kaya’t 7,463 na ito sa kabuuan.
Habang 831 na ang nasawi matapos makapagtala ng isa pang fatality.
Samantala, nagpapagaling pa sa sakit ang 3,234 na Filipino abroad. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @7:57 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nagluklok ng apat na senior police officials si Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas nitong Lunes, Nobyembre 16.
Itinalagang bagong PNP spokesperson at chief of the PNP Public Information Office si Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana na dating chief of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) at Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office 7.
Habang pumalit si Police Col. Vincent Calanoga bilang hepe ng HRAO.
Si Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee ang bagong director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) habang bagong acting director of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) si Police Col. Thomas Frias Jr.
“Let us all work together, especially on our campaign against illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and crimes. This is for the Filipino people,” mensahe ni Sinas sa mga opisyal. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @7:45 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa dalawang hindi rehistradong face mask brands.
Kinilala ang mga brand na ito na “Day Maker Disposable Face Mask” at “AINBEI Disposable Protective Masks”.
“Since these unnotified medical device products have not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” ayon sa abiso ng ahensya.
“All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative medical device products until the Product Notification Certificates are issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued,” anila.
Ayon pa kay FDA director general Eric Domingo na kailangang irehistro sa FDA ang mga naturang brand dahil ibinibenta ito bilang medical-grade masks.
“Karamihan po inirereport sa atin ng mga consumers na nagdududa at ‘yung iba naman namo-monitor natin (“AINBEI”, “Day Maker” masks) sa mga online sellers, lalo na ng mga nagtitinda na wala naman silang lisensya to operate as medical device distributors or sellers,” saad nito sa isang panayam ng ABS-CBN.
“Pag po yung mga personal protective equipment ay ibinibenta para sa ospital or para sa medical setting, kailangan po medical grade ‘yun — ibig sabihin, natest siya at pumasa siya sa standards na protective siya sa tao na gagamit nito lalo na sa setting na maraming merong sakit, may infection o kaya nagaalaga sa may sakit,” paliwanag ni Domingo.
Hinimok din ng FDA ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) na huwag magpapasok ng hindi nasuri at walang sertipikasyon.
“Immediately, the Commissioner of Customs (Rey Leonardo Guerrero) instructed already the Enforcement Group, Intelligence Group, and the district offices of the [BOC] to take note of these brands and not to allow the importation ng mga brand na ‘to,” ani BOC Assistant Commissioner Jet Maronilla.
“Lahat kasi dapat idaan natin sa FDA sa tamang pagsusuri para at least alam natin na safe gamitin, especially that this advisory also advises medical practitioners who might not be able to validate yung potency nito or effectiveness nitong mask na to, so sila din part din sila ng winawarningan ng FDA,” pagpatuloy nito.
Sa kasalukuyan, 63 face mask brands ang aprubado ng FDA.
Mula Marso, mayroon nang halos sampung operasyong ginagawa ng BOC at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa mga hindi rehistradong face masks at iba pang gamit pangmedikal.
Dagdag pa ng FDA ang sinumang lalabag ay mahaharap sa kasong administratibo at pagmumultahin. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @7:33 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nananawagan ang OCTA Research Team na ma-test ang mga residenteng lumikas dahil sa mga nagdaang bagyo sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Given the reality that more typhoons are set to visit the country in the coming weeks, we suggest that LGUs seriously consider improving their current evacuation strategies and plans to prevent further viral transmissions during a disaster by ensuring that minimum health standards are followed in evacuation centers apart from the provision of adequate and accessible testing, effective contact tracing and supportive isolation facilities to families stranded in these facilities,” pahayag ng OCTA.
Ayon din kay Heath Secretary Francisco Duque na mataas ang tyansa ng hawahan sa mga evacuation center.
Iginiit nito na paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng health protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield pati na social distancing.
Samantala, patuloy ang pagbaba ng hawahan sa Metro Manila.
Mayroon itong apat na porsyentong positivity rate na mababa sa itinakda ng World Health Organization na limang porsyento.
“Hospital occupancy for total regular or ICU covid-19 beds remains below the critical levels for most of the LGUs in the NCR,” saad ng OCTA.
“Be that as it may, the epicenter for the virus is still the NCR. But outbreaks have occurred all around the country,” anila.
Nagpag-alam din high-risk ang mga lokal na pamahalaan ng:
NCR
Luzon
-
Baguio City
-
La Trinidad and Itogon (Benguet)
-
Batangas City (Batangas)
-
Lucena and Lopez (Quezon)
Mindanao
-
Davao City (Davao del Sur)
-
Pagadian (Zamboanga Del Sur)
“We list LGUs of concern or high-risk areas based on high cases per day, high positivity rate, high attack rate, and/or high hospital occupancy,” ayon sa grupo.
“We are concerned that these LGUs may experience high hospital burden in the coming weeks that may stress their health care systems and overwhelm their medical front-liners,” dagdag ng OCTA.
Hinimok din ng grupo ang mga pribadong sektor na paigtingin ang health protocols na pinatutupad ng pamahalaan para sa ligtas na pagtatrabaho ng mga manggagawa.
“The cooperation of the business establishments will significantly reduce the risk of workplace transmissions while jump-starting economic recovery,” paliwanag ng OCTA. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @7:21 AM
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ni Marikina City Representative Stella Quimbo ang pagpasa ng Bayanihan 3 upang mas matulungan ang pagbangon ng bansa sa pandemya.
“I urge this august chamber, our counterparts in the Senate, and the executive department to come together anew and enact a Bayanihan 3,” ani Quimbo.
“Mala-telenovela ang haba ng pandemya, kaya’t kelangan na din ng part 3 sa ayuda. Bayanihan pa more ang kelangan,” aniya.
Naghain si Quimbo ng panukalang batas para sa Bayanihan 3 na magkakahalaga ng halos P340 bilyon.
“This is to ensure that those who continue to be most impacted by lockdowns can cover basic needs, and those who must isolate due to COVID can rest easy knowing that their families will be provided for while they cannot work,” giit nito.
“We also need additional unemployment assistance through DOLE, as so many workers continue to be out of work, and many more are still at risk until we get a handle of the COVID situation,” dagdag ng mambabatas.
Sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 3, maglalaan ng tulong sa mga negosyo upang mapigilan sa pagsasara at sa pagkawala ng trabaho ng mga manggagawa. “Bayanihan 3 should provide worker subsidies to pay for testing and sick leaves for workers with COVID. Isama na rin and overtime pay to enable staggered work hours and multiple shifts, which will maximize the deployment of workforces amidst social distancing requirements,” lahad ni Quimbo.
Saklaw din nito ang retooling, reskilling, at iba pang capacity-building programs para sa mga negosyong lubos na naapektuhan ng krisis.
Kasama rin dito ang internet allowance ng mga guro at estudyante.
“Bayanihan 3 should authorize the Executive to enter into advance purchase agreements with vaccine suppliers. We should all be reminded that the vaccine is the only way that we can return to our original trajectory of growth. We must prepare well for the advent of the vaccine,” aniya.
Sakop din ng panukala ang pagpaprayoridad sa mga proyektong handa na at magpapayabong ng ekonomiya pati na ang pagpapaluwag ng requirement para sa mga maliliit na negosyo.
“A long-term plan for economic resilience shall necessarily include disaster resilience. Nang sa gayon, sa hinaharap, mas handa na ang bansa at mas madali na itong makakabangon mula sa sakuna,” dagdag ni Quimbo.
Hinimok din nito ang mga kapwa mambabatas na makiisa sa “genuine resilience” at hindi sa “an excuse for non-action.”
“The road to the resilience of the Philippine economy is long and possibly winding. We must take the first step now,” saad ni Quimbo.
Matatandaan na isinusulong din ito ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto upang makatulong sa mga sinalanta ng mga nagdaang bagyo. RNT/ELM