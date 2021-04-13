Trending Now

Locsin: Arbitration win ng Pinas vs China utang kay PNoy

April 13, 2021 @ 8:40 AM 7 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Utang ng Pilipinas ang pagkapanalo nito laban sa China sa arbitration case sa pinag-aagawang katubigan sa West Philippine Sea kay dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III at kanyang grupo, ayon kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Tinutukoy ni Locsina ang Hulyo 12, 2016 award ng United Nations-backed arbitration court na nagbabasura sa nine-dash line claim ng Tsina sa South China Sea.

Ayon sa tweet, sinabi ni Locsin na ang nasabing pagkapanalo ay ang sumisimento sa hurisdiksyon ng Maynila sa katubigan ng West Philippine Sea.

“What cements the reefs and waters as ours is The Arbitral Award won by PNoy, Del Rosario et al. They had no allies; no support from other countries least of all Southeast Asia which tried to sabotage the Arbitral Award when they saw it coming. We owe it to PNoy et al only,” ani Locsin sa tweet.

Partikular na pinuri ng DFA chief si Paul Reichler, ang “genius” German lawyer na representante ng petisyon ng Pilipinas laban sa Tsina sa arbitration court.

“Paul Reichler, An Elegant Mind. He pared our claim down to the barest essential and we won without help from anyone out there, especially our neighbors and a West hungry for more renminbi. We didn’t need the world: we have Reichler. Thank you, sir. And that’s a Francis; a genius,” saad naman sa hiwalay na tweet ni Locsin.

“Exactly why we won. Our genius GERMAN lawyer said, bring up sovereignty, we lose, our thrown out for lack of jurisdiction; with typical German sharpness he said narrow the issues down to features in the abstract and we win an abstract victory which is a victory nonetheless,” paliwanag pa ni Locsin.

Kilala bilang “giant slayer” sa international legal circles, nakilala si Reichler noong 1984 nang irepresenta niya ang Nicaraguan government sa International Court of Justice (ICJ) ukol sa historic case laban sa United States.

Sa nasabing kaso, pinaratangan ng Nicaragua ang US na nagpopondo umano sa ‘contras’ para guluhin ang namumuno noon na Sandinista government.

Pumabor ang ICJ sa Nicaragua at inatasan ang US na magbayad ng $370.2 million.

Sa kabila nito, hindi naman kinilala ng US ang nasabing ruling. RNT


Coney Reyes, tablado kay Vico sa Pasig!

April 13, 2021 @8:33 AM
Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ni Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto na may umiiral na palakasan sa pagbabakuna sa kanyang mga nasasakupan.

Kahit daw ang kanyang sariling ina na si Coney Reyes ay kailangang dumaan sa proseso.

Sa ngayon ay bawal na sa syudad ang walk-in kundi by appointment sa mga residenteng babakunahan, “Para ‘di magulo at maiwasan ang mahabang pila.”

Sinabi raw niya sa kanyang ina na kailangan itong mag-fill out ng form at silipin ang link ng P.I.O. (public information office) ng Pasig City para sa ilang karagdagang impormasyon.

Sixty seven years old na raw ang beteranang aktres, pero tumangging sabihin ni Vico kung ano’ng comorbidity nito, “Pero qualified na siya for vaccination. Medyo kinakabahan siya pero willing naman siya. Baka next week, may schedule na siya.” Ronnie Carrasco III


Walang-putol kuryente ng Meralco pinalawig ‘gang Abril 3

April 13, 2021 @8:32 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinalawig pa ng Manila Electric Co. hanggang katapusan ng Abril ang ‘no disconnection policy’ nito sa kanilang konsyumer na bigong makapagbabayad kasabay ng pagsasailalim sa NCR plus sa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“We will continue to put on hold all disconnection activities until April 30, 2021,” ani Ferdinand O. Geluz, first vice president and chief commercial officer ng Meralco.

Umaasa ang pamunuan ng Meralco na makatutulong ito sa mga konsyumer na lubos na masasapul ng lockdown dahil sa COVID-19.

“We hope this extension will help lessen the burden of our customers and provide enough relief and time for them to settle their bills.”

Sa kabila nito, tuloy naman ang operasyon ng Meralco kabilang na ang pagbabasa ng metro ng kuryente at pagpapadala ng mga bill.

“Meralco business operations, including meter reading and bill delivery activities, will continue throughout the MECQ,” ani Geluz.

“Our continued operations will ensure that actual consumption for the month will be billed accordingly,” he added. “But rest assured there will be strict implementation of health protocols in order to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and our personnel.” RNT


36th ‘Balikatan’ exercises pormal nang sinimulan

April 13, 2021 @8:26 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Pormal nang pinasinayan ng Pilipinas at Amerika ang ika-36 taunang Balikatan” exercises sa pagitan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at US military, nitong Lunes.

“The 36th iteration of Balikatan (BK 36-2021) kicks off today 12 April, to last until 23 April 2021,” ayon sa pahayag ni AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo.

Si Arevalo, na siya ring commander ng AFP Education Training and Doctrine Command at exercise director ngayong taon, ay sinabing ang “Balikatan” exercises noong 2020 ay nakansela dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Habang ang Balikatan ngayon ay isasagawa nang may mahigpit na pagsunod sa health protocol tulad na lang ng pagbabawas ng mga makikilahok na sundalo.

“This erstwhile annual event pushes through with fewer training events that will not entail face-to-face engagement. Further details to follow,” ani Arevalo.

Ang mga kalahok sa Balikatan ay 736 Filipino troops at 225 American forces.

“Against this backdrop and these challenges notwithstanding, the decrease is only in terms of number and never in the participating nations’ passion and desire to meet the steep objectives set forth in every exercise,” ayon pa kay Arevalo.

Samantala, iginiit naman ng US counterpart ni Arevalo na si Col. Aaron Brunk ang kahalagahan ng pagsasagawa ng bilateral exercises.

 

“I am greatly honored to be here today and to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies and friends.  By training together, our militaries build upon each other and strengthen each other.  May this exercise and this experience in the next couple of weeks add value to our partnership and our friendship,” aniya. RNT


Karamihan sa nasawi sa COVID, ‘di agad nagpasuri sa doktor -eksperto

April 13, 2021 @8:19 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Inihayag ng mga eksperto na maliban sa mga matatanda at mga tinaguriang may comorbidities ay kasama ang mga nagpalipas pa muna ng ilang mga araw bago magpatingin sa doktor ang dahilan ng mataas na death rate sa COVID-19 nitong Marso at Abril.

Sinabi ni Dr Althea de Guzman ng Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau na may mga pasyente kasi na pinaabot pa ang isang linggo bago magpakonsulta bagama’t may nararamdaman ng sintomas ng COVID-19.

Sa regular briefing ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ay sinabi ni de Guzman na may pagkakataon namang hindi na sana tumaas pa ang naitatalang namamatay at ang isang paraan ay ang pagiging maagap sana sa pagpapatingin sa duktor.

Aniya, nakapagtala sila ng average na 46 percent ng mga namatay noong nakaraang buwan habang nitong Abril hanggang 11 naman ay nakapagtala sila ng average 41 deaths kada araw.

Sinabi nito na hindi pa naman aniya ito aabot sa peak na naitala nuong Agosto ng nakaraang taon na pumalo sa average 68 kada araw. Kris Jose


Digong sa DILG: Reklamo sa SAP, sagutin agad

April 13, 2021 @8:12 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Inatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na agad na tugunan ang mga reklamo ng mga Filipino na may kinalaman sa pamamahagi ng ayuda para sa mga apektado ng ipinairal na enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa ‘NCR Plus’ bubble.

“Marami nagreklamo na ano . . . So ask your field offices to try to make the rounds and investigate if these allegations are true,” ayon kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang Talk To The People, Lunes ng gabi.

“I don’t have any reason to doubt the mayors, lalo na iyong malalaki. Just the same para hindi tayo mapasama dito sa telebisyon, may hindi pinagbibigyan, piso lang, kung piso lang grabe na iyan,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Sinabi naman ni office-in-charge ng DILG na si Usec. Bernardo Florece na tanging ang bayan ng Calauan, Laguna, lang ang nagbigay ng ayuda “in kind”.

At sa ginawa aniyang pag-monitor ng DILG ay wala namang reklamo ang mga tao sa pamimigay ng ayuda.

Taliwas naman ito sa napapabalitang sitwasyon sa pamimigay ng ayuda sa ilang mga lugar.

Ayon kay Social Welfare Sec. Rolando Bautista na may mekanismo ring itinayo para tumanggap at tumugon sa mga reklamo ng mga benepisaryo ng ayuda.

Napaulat na magmula nang mamigay ng ayuda noong April 6, nasa 8% pa lang ng target beneficiaries ang nahahatiran ng tulong hanggang April 12.  Katumbas ito ng 1,757,281 na mga indibidwal mula sa target na 22.9 million na benepisaryo. Kris Jose


