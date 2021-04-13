Locsin: Arbitration win ng Pinas vs China utang kay PNoy

7 mins ago







MANILA, Philippines – Utang ng Pilipinas ang pagkapanalo nito laban sa China sa arbitration case sa pinag-aagawang katubigan sa West Philippine Sea kay dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III at kanyang grupo, ayon kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Tinutukoy ni Locsina ang Hulyo 12, 2016 award ng United Nations-backed arbitration court na nagbabasura sa nine-dash line claim ng Tsina sa South China Sea.

Ayon sa tweet, sinabi ni Locsin na ang nasabing pagkapanalo ay ang sumisimento sa hurisdiksyon ng Maynila sa katubigan ng West Philippine Sea.

“What cements the reefs and waters as ours is The Arbitral Award won by PNoy, Del Rosario et al. They had no allies; no support from other countries least of all Southeast Asia which tried to sabotage the Arbitral Award when they saw it coming. We owe it to PNoy et al only,” ani Locsin sa tweet.

Partikular na pinuri ng DFA chief si Paul Reichler, ang “genius” German lawyer na representante ng petisyon ng Pilipinas laban sa Tsina sa arbitration court.

“Paul Reichler, An Elegant Mind. He pared our claim down to the barest essential and we won without help from anyone out there, especially our neighbors and a West hungry for more renminbi. We didn’t need the world: we have Reichler. Thank you, sir. And that’s a Francis; a genius,” saad naman sa hiwalay na tweet ni Locsin.

“Exactly why we won. Our genius GERMAN lawyer said, bring up sovereignty, we lose, our thrown out for lack of jurisdiction; with typical German sharpness he said narrow the issues down to features in the abstract and we win an abstract victory which is a victory nonetheless,” paliwanag pa ni Locsin.

Kilala bilang “giant slayer” sa international legal circles, nakilala si Reichler noong 1984 nang irepresenta niya ang Nicaraguan government sa International Court of Justice (ICJ) ukol sa historic case laban sa United States.

Sa nasabing kaso, pinaratangan ng Nicaragua ang US na nagpopondo umano sa ‘contras’ para guluhin ang namumuno noon na Sandinista government.

Pumabor ang ICJ sa Nicaragua at inatasan ang US na magbayad ng $370.2 million.

Sa kabila nito, hindi naman kinilala ng US ang nasabing ruling. RNT