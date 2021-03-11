Locsin sinita si Roque sa pagsabing ‘normal’ sa matatandang tao ang magmura
March 11, 2021 @ 10:41 AM
1 hour ago
2021-03-11
MANILA, Philippines – Sinita ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Miyerkoles, ang sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na ang pagmumura ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay normal na sa mga matatandang tao tulad niya. President Duterte’s
“What are you f_____g saying, Harry, that old guys are foul-mouthed, p_____ i__; I love you Harry, but don’t push it,” ani Locsin sa isang tweet.
Tugon ito ng DFA chief sa komento ni Roque sa isang interbyu sa kanya ukol sa tanong na makaapekto sa mga kabataan ang pagiging mapag-mura ng Pangulo.
“Ay hindi naman po. Kasi alam naman po nila na Presidente naman ‘yun, 76 years old, hindi na puwede magbago,” ani Roque sa interbyu sa GMA.
Ayon pa kay Roque na ang pagmumura ng mga matatanda ay nasa kultura na umano ng mga Pinoy.
“Sa totoo lang, ganyan naman po ang kultura ng mga Pilipino sa mga matatanda. ‘Yung ating henerasyon lang naman ang hindi nagmumura eh, dagdag pa ni Roque.
Kilala si Locsin dahil sa kanyang mga mapangahas na tweet na may mura at minsan ay pag-iinsulto sa ilang indibidwal na nasasangkot sa mga isyu. RNT
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines — Iginiit ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na mas madali na ang domestic travel ngayon dahil sa karamihan ng local governments ay sumusunod na sa uniform protocols.
Sa pagdinig, tiniyak ni Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III sa House transportation panel na ang protocols ay “science-based” and that observing minimum health standards was key in reducing COVID-19 transmission.
“80 to 90 percent of local governments from cities, municipalities and provinces have complied with three provisions,” lahad ni Densing.
“There is still a transition. I am looking at 80-percent compliance with the provisions. For executive orders (EO) not in compliance, I already talked to the local chief executives and they have agreed to amend their Eos.”
Noong Pebrero, nag-isyu ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ng Resolution No. 101 tungkol sa relaxed requirements sa domestic travel.
Ilan sa tinanggal ang travel authority documents na inisyu ng police, medical certificates mula sa local government, antigen testing at iba pa.
“There are [local governments], who want travelers to have an RT-PCR test, and that is allowed under the IATF resolution.” RNT/FGDC
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Nakapagtala ng 41 pagyaning ang Bulkang Taal habang nananatili itong nakataas sa Alert Level 2, batay sa PHIVOLCS.
Nakitaan din ang main crater nito ng ‘weak emission of steam-laden plumes’ na aabot ng limang metro ang taas.
“Ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous GPS and InSAR data analysis indicated a very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption,” ayon sa PHIVOLCS.
“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”
Paalala ng pamunuan sa publiko, ipinagbabawal pa rin ang pagpasok sa Taal Volcano Island. RNT/FGDC
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Hindi natinag si Southern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade sa rekomendasyon ng Senate panel na sibakin siya sa pwesto bilang spokesman ng anti-communist task force ng gobyerno.
“It’s just a recommendation from the Senate, that’s fine with me. It’s a welcome move actually because I’m performing dual hats as SolCom commander and NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict),” aniya sa panayam sa CNN Philippines.
“I know the delineation of my job as spokesperson of the NTF-ELCAC. When it’s not NTF-ELCAC, I don’t speak about it.”
“I understand my job, so what’s the problem with that?” saad pa nito.
Tinataya aniyang nasa 50 iba pang aktibong opisyal ng militar ang bahagi ng task force at nilinaw rin na ang NTF-ELCAC ay ad hoc body that at hindi government agency o civilian task force katulad ng sinasabi ni Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation chairman Senator Panfilo Lacson.
Ayon kay Lacson, sa pag-sponsor sa amyenda sa Senate defense committee’s report ukol sa red-tagging, na nilabag ng pagkakatalaga kay Parlade bilang tagapagsalita ng civilian organization National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) sa Article 16, Sec. 5 (4) of the Constitution.
Ito ay dahil kasalukuyang commander ng Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) Southern Luzon Command ang heneral.
“The appointment of the military command of the AFP Southern Luzon Command, Lt General Parlade, as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson is in violation of Article XVI, Section 5 (4) of the Constitution which provides:
“No member of the Armed Forces in the active service shall, at any time, be appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the government, including government-owned or controlled corporations or any of their subsidiaries,” saad sa ulat ni Lacson sa chamber.
Nauna nang nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Lacson sa ginagampanan ni Parlade dahil kung ano man ang sabihin niya sa task force ay maaring maging repleksyon sa AFP o sa kanyang chain of command. RNT/FGDC
March 11, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Aprub sa local government unit (LGU) ng Aklan, ang gateway papunta sa world-famous Boracay Island, ang paggamit ng mas murang saliva-based Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests bilang travel requirement.
Ayon ito sa abiso ng Malay, Aklan LGU, nitong Miyerkoles na ipinost sa kanilang official Facebook page.
“Please be informed that as per March 10, 2021 Advisory of the Provincial Government of Aklan, saliva-based RT-PCR is accepted as a requirement for travelers entering the Province of Aklan,” ayon sa abiso.
Sa kabila nito, iba naman ang requirements sa pagpasok sa mismong Boracay.
“Saliva-based RT-PCR is accepted for travelers bound for mainland Malay. As per Executive Order No.005 of the Provincial Government of Aklan, separate requirements shall still be implemented for local tourists bound for Boracay Island,” paliwanag pa sa abiso.
Ang RT-PCR tests ang golden standard test ng COVID-19 infection.
Naglalaro sa P2,000 ang presyo ng saliva RT-PCR test, mas mura sa “swab” type RT-PCR test na nasa P3,500 hanggang P5,000. RNT
March 11, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Itinutulak ni House Ways and Means chair Joey Salceda ang pagbibigay honorarium sa mga Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawads.
Sa isinagawang pagdinig ng technical working group (TWG) ng House Committee on Local Government para sa pagsasagawa ng pinal na bersyon ng Expanded Sangguniang Kabataan Benefits Act, iginiit ni Salceda ang pagbibigay-kompensasyon sa mga SK official.
Aniya na nagbibigay umano ito ng ekspektasyon mula sa gobyerno ng pagiging propesyunal at dedikasyon ng mga kabataan katulad sa ibang mga pinasasahod na government officials.
“In terms of demographic consistency, the Sangguniang Kabataan is the most representative level of government in a country whose median age is 23. That is why I am a believer in making the SK a stronger institution. Let’s invest in them, and also expect better work of them.” Ani Salceda.
“Long maligned as a ‘breeding ground’ for traditional politics, the Sangguniang Kabataan is actually a potent instrument of governance, if we can strengthen it.”
Sa ilalim ng Panukala, makatatanggap ang SK kagawads ng P6,250 kalahati ng honorarium ng mga barangay officials. Nakadepende naman ang benepisyo sa yaman ng barangay.
“As Covid-19 threatens at-risk groups, including some barangay officials, SK officials were mobilized to do the groundwork, being part of the demographic group at least risk of Covid-19 infection,” giit pa ng ekonomistang mambabatas.
Aniya ang benepisyo ay maaring kunin sa internal revenue allotment (IRA) ng local government units (LGUs) maatapos ang implementasyon ng Mandanas ruling.
“The only change I would like to manifest to the Committee that is different from my original version of the bill is that compensation should be charged against the increased Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the LGUs after the effectivity of the Mandanas ruling,” ani Salceda. RNT