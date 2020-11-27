Lola tepok sa senglot na rider







Manila, Philippines – Halos 800 bakanteng trabaho mula sa isang nangungunang manufacturing company sa Taiwan ang bukas ngayon para sa kwalipikadong mangaggawang Filipino.

Sinabi ni Labor Attaché Fidel A. Macauyag , Philippine Labor Office sa Taichung Taiwan na ang Silicon Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) sa Taichung City ay nangangailangan ng 779 karagdagang mangaggawa sa pabrika.

“The vacancies are contained in the Job Orders of SPIL that were submitted to POLO-Taichung mid this week for verification”, ayon kay Macauyag.

Ang SPIL ay isa sa nangungunang nagbibigay ng komprehensibong semiconductors assembly at test services sa buong mundo.

Kabilang sa kanilang produkto ang advanced leadframe at substrate-based packages, na ginagamit sa computers, tablets, cellular phones, set-top boxes, at LCD monitors.

Gumagawa rin ang SPIL ng wearable devices, smart appliances, IoT, fingerprint sensors, smart cars, VR/AR, artificial intelligence, drones, smart speakers, digital cameras, and video game consoles, at iba pa.

“On October 6, 2020, POLO-Taichung was awarded a Plaque of Recognition to SPIL for currently employing more than 3,500 OFWs, with a free placement fee, monthly broker’s service fee, medical and other fees.”

Nagpapasalamat naman si Macauyag sa kumpanya dahil sa patuloy nitong pagtangkilik sa mga Pilipino bilang kasapi ng kanilang manggagawa.

Umaasa rin ito na mapapadali na ang travel protocol at limitasyon ng bilang ng inbound passengers sa Taiwan upang ang OFWs na naghihintay ng kanilang deployment sa Pilipinas ay agad na maakapagtrabaho sa Taiwan.

Pinayuhan naman ng POLO-Taichung ang mga interesadong aplikante na mag-apply sa sumusunod na recruitment agency sa bansa gaya ng Grand Placement & General Services Corp., MIP International Manpower Services, Inc., at JS Contractor Incorporated.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)