LPG, kerosene prices ‘di magbabago sa state of calamity areas







Manila, Philippines – Hindi lahat ng aktibistang pumupuna at nagpoprotesta sa polisiya at maling gawain ng pamahalaan ay nagiging miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA), ayon kay Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Sa kanyang pagdalo sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate committee on national defense and security hinggil sa red tagging issue, nagpahayag ng pangamba si Pangilinan “simplistic, sweeping generalization na ipinakita ng militar sa video na isinumite sa Senado.

“Not all activists become NPA,” ayon kay Pangilinan.

Sinabi ni Pangilinan, kauna-unahang presidente ng student council sa University of the Philippines (UP) na naging student regents, mayroon ngang ibang aktibistang estudyante ang napapatay na naging bahagi ng NPA.

“While it may be partly true that some student activists end up being killed because they become part of the New People’s Army (NPA), it is not true that all student activists become members of the NPA.”

“Senator Risa Hontiveros and myself, we were both student activists, we were both student leaders during the Marcos regime. We are both senators today. So, that simplistic, sweeping generalization, I feel, is presenting half-truths up to a certain extent,” dagdag ng senador.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Senador Grace Poe na may pagtatangka ang red-tagging na awtomatikong alisan ng karapatang ang mamamayan na humahawak ng di popular na paniniwala.

Lahad pa nito, dapat nagbibigay tayo ng demokratikong espasyo upang magkaroon ng pagtatalo sa ideya hangga’t isinasagawa ito sa mapayapaang pamamaraan.

“I think that for political discourse to be rich, it should represent all the colors in our flag–red, blue, yellow, white. We lose that rich diversity if politics is monopolized by one color only.” Ernie Reyes