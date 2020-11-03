LPG, kerosene prices ‘di magbabago sa state of calamity areas
November 3, 2020 @ 7:14 PM
1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Energy (DOE) na ipinapatupad ang 15-day price freeze sa kerosene at liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sa mga lugar na idineklarang state of calamity.
“As far as price freeze is concerned, it’s covers 15 days [of] price freeze… hindi pwedeng magtaas pero pwedeng babaan ang presyo for kerosene and household LPG only,” saad ni Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella.
“‘Yan po ang ini-implement natin for 15 days upon the declaration of state of calamity.”
Sa kalatas mula sa Department of Energy, epektibo ang price freeze saLPG at kerosene sa probinsya ng Cavite mula November 1 hanggang 15 at Camarines Sur mula November 2 hanggang 16.
Ang sinumang lalabag sa “price freeze” ay makukulong ng isa hanggang sampung taon at magmulta ng P5,000 hanggang P1,000,000. RNT/FGDC
November 3, 2020 @7:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang siyam na local government units (LGUs) sa bansa ang nasa COVID-19 high-risk areas, batay sa OCTA Research said.
Ito ay ang mga sumusunod:
-
Makati City (NCR)
-
Malabon City (NCR)
-
Baguio City (Luzon)
-
Itogon, Benguet (Luzon)
-
Tuba, Benguet (Luzon)
-
Lucena, Quezon (Luzon)
-
Iloilo City (Visayas)
-
Catarman, Northern Samar (Visayas)
-
Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur (Mindanao)
“Furthermore, in the identified high-risk LGUs, the implementation of more aggressive and effective localized lockdowns with stricter border controls is urgently needed to suppress further viral transmissions,” lahad ng grupo.
“We reiterate that the positive downward trends in the Philippines and in the NCR may be reversed… if the government, the private sector, and the public become less vigilant and complacent in the fight against COVID-19.” RNT/FGDC
November 3, 2020 @7:42 PM
Manila, Philippines – Welcome sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang pagtatalaga kay Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. bilang COVID-19 vaccine czar.
“Secretary Galvez has always been very efficient and very professional,” saad ni FDA director-general Eric Domingo.
“The FDA mandate is to approve safe and efficacious vaccines for use in the country and to monitor adverse events following immunization. We can work well within the organization.”
Una nangang iminungkahi ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto na dapat magtalaga ang Malacañang ng “vaccine czar”.
Matatandaang si Galvez ay siya ring chief implementer sa national policy against COVID-19 ng bansa. RNT/FGDC
November 3, 2020 @7:40 PM
Pangasinan– Patay ang isang criminology instructor nang aksidenteng makuryente sa ipinapagawa niyang bahay sa lalawigang ito.
Kinilala ang biktimang si John Repoyo, 30, residente ng Sitio Pudo, San Felipe Central, Binalonan, Pangasinan.
Batay sa report ng Laoac Police, hindi nakatiis ang biktima na tumulong sa mga trabahador kaya umakyat siya sa scaffolding nang aksidenteng mahawakan ang live wire.
Sa lakas ng boltahe, nagkikisay ang biktima at bumagsak mula sa scaffolding.
Nagawa pang isugod sa ospital sa Urdaneta City ang biktima subalit idineklarang dead-on-arrival ng doktor./Mary Anne Sapico
November 3, 2020 @7:35 PM
Manila, Philippines – Upang ma-promote ang recycling at pangalagaan ang kalikasan, nasa 250 kilos ng basura ang nakolekta ng Barangay San Antonio sa Pasig City sa naging programa nito na basura palit bigas.
Ayon kay Barangay San Antonio, Pasig Chairman Raymond Lising ang programang “Bayanihan Plastic Management Program (BPMP): Basura to Ayuda ay naisakatuparan ng barangay sa pakikipagtulungan sa Planeta Cares, isang non-governmental organization, layon ng programa na maturuan ang mga residente sa tamang pagtatapon ng mga basura at mahikayat sila na mag-recycle bilang kontribusyon sa pangangalaga sa kalikasan.
Sa ilalim ng programa, ang mga residente na makapagkokolekta at makapagdadala ng 500 gramo ng plastic o 1.5L ecobrick na may bigat na 500 gramo ay maaaring ipalit ito ng tatlong kilo ng bigas.
Kabilang sa mga plastic wastes na maaaring ipalit sa nasabing programa ay mga plastic container at tub; shampoo, detergent, HDPE bottle; plastic bag, sachet, snack pack, plastic cup, lid, utensil at PET bottle.
“Residents brought their plastic wastes at Mega Plaza Ortigas Central Business District where the barangay set up a collection booth. Strict implementation of social distancing and necessary health protocols were observed,” saad niya.
Ayon pa kay Lising, ” We have collected a total of 251.2 kilos of plastic. Nearly 80 people participated in our program for the environment, we are doing this to help decongest land fields. Each person brought at least 1 to 3 kilo/s of plastic.”
Nasa 237 packs o 760 kilos ng bigas ang napamahagi sa mga residenteng nangolekta at nakapagdala ng kanilang plastic wastes.
Samantala, ang ilan namang residente ng San Antonio na nagdala ng mga plastic waste ay hindi na kumuha pa ng bigas , kundi, nakibahagai na lamang sila sa programa para makatulong sa kalikasan.
“With such gestures, it only shows that inclusivity is very much alive in Barangay San Antonio where people take part in helping their community,” ani Lising.
Sinabi ni Ana Mikaela “Maika” Samson, founder ng Planeta Cares, na ang kanilang mga nakolektang plastic waste ay dadalhin sa tatlong recycling entities— The Sustainable Gardener PH, Cloop at Sari-Cycle.
Ang Cloop at Sari-Cycle ay kapwa nakabase sa Pasig City at ang mga manggagawa nila ay pawang mula sa low-income families, at ang mga end product na na-recycle nila tulad ng trophies at school supplies ay kanilang ibinebenta para ang pinagkakitaan ay mapunta sa sahod ng mga manggagawa.
Saad ni Samson, ang ecobricks na nakolekta nila ay mapuputanta sa The Sustainable Gardener PH para kanilang urban farming projects. Gail Mendoza
November 3, 2020 @7:31 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi lahat ng aktibistang pumupuna at nagpoprotesta sa polisiya at maling gawain ng pamahalaan ay nagiging miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA), ayon kay Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.
Sa kanyang pagdalo sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate committee on national defense and security hinggil sa red tagging issue, nagpahayag ng pangamba si Pangilinan “simplistic, sweeping generalization na ipinakita ng militar sa video na isinumite sa Senado.
“Not all activists become NPA,” ayon kay Pangilinan.
Sinabi ni Pangilinan, kauna-unahang presidente ng student council sa University of the Philippines (UP) na naging student regents, mayroon ngang ibang aktibistang estudyante ang napapatay na naging bahagi ng NPA.
“While it may be partly true that some student activists end up being killed because they become part of the New People’s Army (NPA), it is not true that all student activists become members of the NPA.”
“Senator Risa Hontiveros and myself, we were both student activists, we were both student leaders during the Marcos regime. We are both senators today. So, that simplistic, sweeping generalization, I feel, is presenting half-truths up to a certain extent,” dagdag ng senador.
Samantala, sinabi naman ni Senador Grace Poe na may pagtatangka ang red-tagging na awtomatikong alisan ng karapatang ang mamamayan na humahawak ng di popular na paniniwala.
Lahad pa nito, dapat nagbibigay tayo ng demokratikong espasyo upang magkaroon ng pagtatalo sa ideya hangga’t isinasagawa ito sa mapayapaang pamamaraan.
“I think that for political discourse to be rich, it should represent all the colors in our flag–red, blue, yellow, white. We lose that rich diversity if politics is monopolized by one color only.” Ernie Reyes