Mahigpit na health protocols ipinatupad sa mga empleyado ng BI
March 12, 2021 @ 6:26 PM
2 hours ago
18
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-03-12T19:08:03+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Iniutos ng pamunuan ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa lahat ng kanilang rank at file employees na obserbahan ang health protocols kasunod ng pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa.
Batay sa inisyung memorandum ni Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, iniutos nito ang tamang pagsusuot ng face mask at face shields habang naka-duty sa lahat ng empleyado partikular sa mga maka-assign sa mga port at frontliner services sa kanilang tanggapan at ang sinumang hindi susunod ay iimbestigahan at papatawan ng disciplinary action.
Bukode sa pagsusuot ng protective gear, pinaalalahanan din ang mga empleyado na mag-social distancing at paghuhugas ng kamay at paggamit ng alcohol.
“I have ordered our Administrative Division to conduct daily inspection to ensure that health protocols are strictly observed,” ayon kay Morente.
Sinabi pa ni Morente na ang BI Covid Task Force sa pamumuno ni BI Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre ay nag-request na ng alokasyon para sa bakuna ng kanilang mga empleyado.
“Immigration officers are the first people that travelers come into physical contact with,” ayon kay Morente. “Even those assigned in our different offices face a lot of foreign nationals applying for their visas or permits, putting our men at risk of contracting the virus,” dagdag pa nito. JAY Reyes
March 12, 2021 @7:52 PM
16
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ng national government ang local government units (LGUs) na magsacawa ng contact tracing sa close contacts sa lahat ng suspected COVID-19 cases.
Kalakip ito ng kautusang Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 102 na naglalayong mapalakas at maipatupad ang minimum public health standards dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng COVID cases.
Sinabi ng IATF na dapat aktibong tingnan ng LGUs at matiyak na ang lahat ng suspected cases ay sasailalim sa RT-PCR test sa loob ng 24 oras.
Inanunsyo naman na magagamit na sa susunod na 10 araw ang official contact tracing app na StaySafe sa bansa. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:46 PM
11
Manila, Philippines – Pinaghahanap na ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pamamagitan ng conract tracing ang mga police personnel at civilian employees na nakasalamuha ni chief Gen. Debold Sinas na nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
Sinabi ni PNP officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar na tinitingnan na ng Health Service iang mga binisita ni Sinas mula Marso 9 hanggang 11.
“Based on the guidance of our Chief PNP, General Debold Sinas, all our personnel who made close contact with him must be checked as a matter of protocol and for their health safety and the safety of their family,” ani Eleazar.
“We expect those who made close contact to strictly observe the healthy safety protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields because these measures are proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”
“All close contacts will be subjected to health assessment of our medical personnel. It is after this health assessment that our medical personnel would determine if those who made close contacts are high-risks or low-risks,” dagdag pa nito.
“Since last year, we have been constantly reminding our personnel to observe the minimum health safety standard protocol that include wearing of face masks and face shields even inside the police station and offices. The health experts themselves said these are tried-and-tested measures to prevent infection and spread of the coronavirus,” lahad ni Eleazar.
Sa pahayag naman niPolice Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) director, Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., agad niyang iniutos ang contact tracing sa lahat ng PNP personnel at iba pang guest sa ginawang command visit ni Sinas. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:34 PM
17
Manila, Philippines – Kinandado ang Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) kung saan napag-alaman na anim na empleyado nito ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“To prevent further transmission and to conduct a more in-depth contact tracing, the OSG resolved to physically close its premises from March 12 to 16, 2021,” anunsyo ng OSG.
“Employees will continue to perform their work/functions under alternative work arrangements.”
“Only personnel from the sanitation and disinfection team will be allowed in the premises,” saad pa sa kalatas.
Dagdag pa ng OSG, wala munang dokumentong personal na tatanggapin ng opisina bagkus ang lahat ay daraan sa email na [email protected] at [email protected]. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:23 PM
25
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 15,876 ang nagpositibo sa COVID sa mga Pilipinong nasa ibang bansa, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Nadagdagan naman ng isa ang nakarekober na ngayon ay 9,554 na at nananatili sa 1,041 ang nasawi.
Patuloy ding ginagamot ang 5,281 pasyente.
Naiulat ang 2,963 kaso ng COVID sa Asia at Pacific region na may ginagamot na 826 pasyente.
Gayundin sa Middle East or Africa kung saan may kabuuang 8,880 kaso ng COVID at ginagamot na 3,454.
Sa Europe naman ay nasa 3,144 na ang COVID cases at patuloy na ginagamot ang 915 pasyente. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:12 PM
28
Manila, Philippines – Lumagda na ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa isang memorandum of agreement (MOA) na naghahayag ng pormalidad sa paglalagay ng standard sa karunungan sa pagmamaneho sa bansa at ang alok na libreng drivers’ training sa publiko.
Niladaan ito nina LTO Chief Edgar Galvante at TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña.
“We have partnered with TESDA because we want to tap their expertise to ensure the quality of driver’s training being given by driving schools, the LTO and TESDA,” punto ni Galvante.
“With this partnership, the government can offer more free driving courses for those interested to avail a driver’s training. This is the government’s answer to the public’s clamor for a quality and lost-costlier training program for drivers.”
Sinabi ni Lapeña na layunin ng MOA na makapaglaan ng ligtas na pagmamaneho.
Sinabing ang TESDA Driving National Certificates courses ay katumbas din ng alok ng LTO.
“The MOA will complement the existing training to address uniformity and standard, at the same time comply with the ease of doing business. This will greatly help the LTO respond to the demand for quality and less expensive driving courses.” RNT/FGDC