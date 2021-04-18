Remate Online
Malakanyang nakabantay kay #BisingPH 24/7
Apr 2021
‘MAGINHAWA COMMUNITY PANTRY’
LOOK: Ana Patricia Non refills the ‘Maginhawa Community Pantry’ on Thursday, April 15, which she set up to help people badly affected by the pandemic who have difficulty looking for food to serve on their tables. 📷INQUIRER/GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE pic.twitter.com/TOCeWpZwhR
— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) April 16, 2021
FAIRVIEW has its #CommunityPantry 🎉❤️
Inspired by Maginhawa St.’s initiative, this side of QC has its own version of…
Posted by Joy Froyalde Cortina on Friday, 16 April 2021
SPOTTED: “Kalayaan mula sa Kagutuman” community pantry near Kalayaan Plaza, Kalayaan Avenue, Quezon City. This is…
Posted by Raoul Manuel on Friday, 16 April 2021