Malakanyang tiniyak na walang magagamit na drug money sa 2022 polls

“If we want to prevent an epidemic of malnutrition and stunted growth among young children, we have to empower the DSWD and provide the necessary budgetary increases for our nationwide feeding programs,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

“Just this August, UNICEF reported that a third of Filipino children in the country experience stunted growth. The country is in fact among the top 10 countries worldwide with the highest number of stunted children. And with the difficult economic situation now, the number of Filipino children who are hungry, malnourished and suffering from stunted physical growth will rise dramatically if government fails to act soon.”