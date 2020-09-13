Trending Now

Manila Bay Clean-up & Rehabilitation idinepensa ng DILG

Manila Bay Clean-up & Rehabilitation idinepensa ng DILG

September 13, 2020 @ 12:02 PM 18 mins ago
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Idinepensa ng Department of the Interior and Local Government ang pagpapaganda at rehabilitasyon ng Department of the Environment and Natural Resources sa Manila Bay sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng dinurog na dolomite.

Ginawa ni DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año, vice chair ng Manila Bay Task Force, ang pahayag bunsod ng alegasyon ng opposition groups na delikado ang dolomite sa kalusugan ng tao.

Ayon kay Año, ang dolomite ay pangkaraniwang materyal na ginagamit sa pagpapatibay at pagpapalusog ng mga beach sa maraming bahagi ng bansa at ng mundo.

Sinabi ni Año na nauna nang inihayag ng Department of Health na ang dolomite na ginamit sa Baywalk ay mas malaki kaysa sa alikabok, kaya’t ‘di ito humahalo sa hangin at hindi rin delikado sa sinomang indibidwal.

Sa sandali umanong matapos ang proyekto, iimbitahan nila ang publiko na i-enjoy ang pinaganda at pinalusog na beach para mapatunayan nilang ‘di ito delikado.

Ayon sa DOH, tanging ang dolomite sa porma ng alikabok ang nakaiirita at ang size ng dolomite sands sa Manila Bay project ay 2mm hanggang 5mm na 100 beses na mas malaki kaysa sa alikabok.

Idinagdag pa ng DOH na ang bultuhang dolomite ay hindi delikado sa kalusugan.

Sinabi naman ni DILG Undersecretary at Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya na taliwas sa pahayag ng ilang kritiko, tanging P28M mula sa P389M alokasyon ang ginamit sa dinurog na dolomite rocks.

“That already covers the price of dolomite sand, transportation cost, taxes, and other fees. That’s the package of the cost including delivery from Cebu to Manila Bay. It’s not P389M but P28 million,” ayon kay Malaya.

Sinabi ng DENR na ang kanilang pondo ay mula sa isang special purpose fund sa ilalim ng 2019 General Appropriations Act na inilaan para sa rehabilitasyon ng Manila Bay.

“The project was approved by Congress under the 2019 General Appropriations Act, it underwent competitive bidding under RA 9184 and was awarded prior to the global pandemic. The government cannot simply stop a project when it is already under contractual obligation to proceed. We also have a responsibility to clean up and rehabilitate Manila Bay for ourselves and future generations,” paliwanag ni Malaya.

Bukod dito, ang halagang inilaan ng Kongreso para sa proyektong ito ay hindi kinuha sa pondong nakalaan sa COVID-19 response ng gobyerno.

“This was sourced from the 2019 GAA, the funds for COVID are in the 2020 GAA, Bayanihan I and now Bayanihan II; hence, this project has no effect whatsoever on government’s COVID response,” aniya pa.

Hinikayat ni Malaya ang mga kritiko na pag-aralan ang isyu bago gumawa ng mga walang basehang alegasyon laban sa naturang proyekto ng gobyerno.

Handa umano sila sa anomang imbestigasyon sa naturang proyekto, maging sa court of justice o sa court of public opinion lalo na’t lahat ng mga kritisismo ay wala sa lugar.

Nakikipag-ugnayan umano ang DILG sa DENR at DOT bilang bahagi ng 13 Mandamus agencies na inatasan ng Korte Suprema na magsagawa ng clean-up, water quality improvement at over-all rehabilitation sa Manila Bay.

Sa ilalim ng Mandamus na inisyu ng Korte Suprema noong Disyembre 18, 2008, inatasan ang DILG, DENR at 11 pang ahensya ng pamahalaan na i-rehabilitate at i-preserve ang Manila Bay para maging kaaya-aya ito para sa swimming, skin diving at iba pang uri ng contact recreation sa katubigan.

Inatasan umano ng SC ang DILG na pakilusin ang local governments units sa Region III, IV-A at NCR na nasa paligid ng Manila Bay watershed na magsagawa ng mga programa at aktibidad para sa rehabilitation, information and education campaigns para magkaron ng kabatiran ang publiko at maging kabahagi ng proyekto.

Noong Pebrero 2019, nag-isyu ang Pangulo ng Administrative Order No. 16 na nag-aatas na bilisan ang clean-up at rehabilitation ng Manila Bay at bumuo ng Manila Bay Task Force sa pamumuno ng DENR kasama ang DILG at DOT bilang vice chairs.

Bago ang global pandemic, linggo-linggong nagsasagawa ng clean-ups ang DILG at iba pang ahensiya sa dalampasigan ng Manila Bay sa tulong ng LGUs, barangays at Civil Society Organizations. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Mga sementeryo sa P’que, sarado sa Undas

September 13, 2020 @11:57 AM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Mania, Philippines – Sumunod na rin ang Paranaque sa pagdedeklara ng pansamatalang pagsasara ng mga pampubliko at pribadong memorial parks, sementeryo at kolumbaryo sa lungsod simula sa Oktubre 31 hanggang Nobyembre 2.

Ito ay napag-alaman kay Parañaque City Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez na nagmungkahi naman sa publiko na manatili na lamang muna sa bahay sa panahon ng Undas at gunitain ang kanilang mga namayapang mahal sa buhay sa pamamagitan ng pagdarasal para sa mga kaluluwa ng mga ito.

Sinabi ni Olivarez na bumisita na lamang sila sa puntod o libingan ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay sa ordinaryong araw kung saan mas kakaunti ang mga taong nagtutungo sa mga sementeryo at memorial parks upang makasunod sa guidelines ng social distancing upang maiwasan ang transmisyon o hawahan ng coronavirus virus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

Ayon kay Olivarez, tuwing ginugunita ang Araw ng mga Santo at Araw ng mga Patay tuwing Nobyembre 1 at Nobyembre 2 ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod ay ang mga panahon kung kailan nagtutungo ang mga tao sa mga sementeryo at memorial parks upang magbigay respeto sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay na namayapa sa pamamagitan ng pagdarasal at pagtitirik ng kandila para sa mga kaluluwa ng mga ito.

Sa pagsapit ng ganitong panahon ng Undas ay nagdudulot din ng trapik sa mga lugar na ito kung saan dumadagsa ang mga tao na malaki ang posibilidad na hindi makasunod sa guidelines ng helath protocols kung kaya’t pansamantala na munang isinara ng lokal na pamahalaan ang mga lugar na nabanggit.

Inatasan din ni Olivarez ang lokal na pulisya kabilang ang barangay, City Health Office (CHO) at Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) na magsagawa ng pagsusuri upang masiguro na ang mga namamahala ng mga nabanggit na lugar ay susunod sa naturang kautusan.

Nagbabala din si Olivarez sa mga establisyimento na ang mga hindi susunod sa kautusan ng lokal na pamahalaan kaugnay sa pagsasara ng mga sementeryo at memorial parks ay mapapatawan ng kaukulang parusa na naaayon sa ordinansa ng lungsod sa ilalim ng Revenue and Sanitation Code of Paranaque City.

Matatandaan na dalawang pinakamalaking memorial park sa Metro Manila na kinabibilangan ng Loyola Memorial Park (LMP) at Manila Memorial Park (MMP) ay parehong matatagpuan sa kahabaan ng Sucat Road, Parañaque City. James I. Catapusan


  •  
  •  
  •  

Construction workers wanted sa Pasay

September 13, 2020 @11:37 AM
Views: 1
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Pasay sa pakikipagkoordinasyon ng SM Economic Program ay kasalukuyang naghahanap ng mga trabahador para sa isasagawang konstruksyon sa SM Complex sa nasabing lungsod.

Sinabi ni Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano na ang lokal na pamahalaan ay naghahanap ng mga mason, welder, pintor, karpintero, form workers at tubero.

Ayon kay Calixto-Rubiano, prayoridad na tatanggapin ng lokal na pamahalaan ay ang mga aplikante na residente ng lungsod lalo na ang mga nawalan ng hanap-buhay dahil sa pandemya na dulot ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

Ang mga interesadong magaplay ay magsumite lamang ng biodata, barangay certificate at barangay identification card (ID) sa Pasay City Hall at agad na makipag-ugnayan sa Mayor’s Office at hanapin sina Mr. Peter Pardo o dili kaya ay si Ms. Rolet Regaspi. James I. Catapusan


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pemberton, napagbayaran na ang kasalanan – US Embassy

September 13, 2020 @11:18 AM
Views: 5
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Giniit ng United States Embassy na napagbayaran na ni Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton ang salang pagpatay kay Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude.

“All legal proceedings in the case took place under Philippine jurisdiction and law. Lance Cpl. Pemberton fulfilled his sentence as ordered by Philippine courts and he departed the Philippines on September 13,” saad ng embahada.

Nakalipad na si Pemberton pabalik ng US dakong 9:14 ng umaga.RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

BI naglabas ng mga larawan ng pag-alis ni Pemberton

September 13, 2020 @11:10 AM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Naglabas ng mga larawan ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa pag-alis ni US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton sa Camp Aguinaldo hanggang sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The Bureau saw that he is a risk to public safety, having been found guilty of the crime. Hence he was tagged as an undesirable alien, and will be expelled from the Philippines,” pahayag ni BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Nakalipad na si Pemberton pabalik ng US dakong 9:14 ng umaga.RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilocos Norte, tigil muna sa pagtanggap ng LSI

September 13, 2020 @10:45 AM
Views: 12
  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilocos Norte – Tigil muna sa pagtanggap ng mga locally stranded individual (LSIs) ang lalawigan ng Ilocos Norte, simula ngayong araw, Setyembre 13 hanggang Setyembre 18.

Ito ay matapos na aprubahan ng National Inter-Agency Task Force ang inilabas na public advisory ng provincial government ng Ilocos Norte.

Sa public advisory, sinabi ng provincial government na kailangang itigil pansamantala ang pagpapapasok ng LSIs para bigyang pagkakataon na makapagpahinga ang frontliners dahil tuloy-tuloy ang kanilang serbisyo.

Bukod dito, kailangan muna nilang magbawas ng mga nasa quarantine facilities bago magpapasok muli.

Dahil dito, humihingi ang provincial government ng pang-unawa sa LSIs at pati na rin sa kanilang mga pamilya.

Hiningi din nila sa publiko ang patuloy na kooperasyon at pagsunod sa mga ipinatutupad na quarantine protocols para malabanan ang COVID-19. Rolando S. Gamoso


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...