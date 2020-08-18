Mas mahigpit na protocol target sa GCQ







Manila, Philippines – Umalma ang Labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) sa naging pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque tungkol sa datos ng mga walang trabaho.

Lahad ng grupo, nakainsulto ito ng milyon-milyong Pilipino nang sabihin na hindi ito umabot sa 100%.

“By expressing his delight that the unemployment rate did not reach 100% and by further asserting that this was due to our supposed resilience, Mr. Roque deeply insulted the 27.3 million unemployed Filipinos who are currently at a loss on how they are going to survive the foreseeable future. His toxic positivity is stupid and revolting,” ani BMP President Luke Espiritu.

Maaalalang sa inilabas na resulta ng Social Weather Stations (SWS), nakitang 45.5 percent Filipino adults o 27.3 milyong indibidwal ang walang trabaho.

“What makes Mr. Roque’s callous indifference more infuriating is not only his disregard to the poverty and misery of the nearly half of the labor force, he also did not present any plan on how to alleviate their suffering. As with the Duterte regime’s plans for our health system’s sufficient capacitation against the pandemic, they are silent on a comprehensive plan to generate jobs for the unemployed,” punto pa ni Espiritu.

Gayundin ay umalma ang Defend Jobs Philippines sa naging pahayag ni Roque.

“Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s tactless statement is nothing but a mere proof of how our government is treating our labor force.”

“The 45.5% record-high adult joblessness rate is an alarming and a serious matter that needs to be addressed with utmost sincerity and compassion for our workers,” dagdag pa ng grupo. RNT/FGDC