Mas maraming TV network na mag-eere ng video lesson isinusulong ng DepEd

Mas maraming TV network na mag-eere ng video lesson isinusulong ng DepEd

August 12, 2020 @ 1:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kasalukuyang nasa pag-uusap na ang Department of Education sa iba pang television networks na mai-broadcast ang video lessons na para sa elementarya hanggang high school bago ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Agosto 24.

“May mga kinakausap pa tayong iba’t ibang mga channels o TV networks para pagdating ng August 24 maraming channels ang magiging available,” ani DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua sa isang panayam.

Maaalalang inilunsad ng departamento ang 10-day trial ng DepEd TV sa IBC-13 at Solar Learning Channel kung saan mayroong mga video lectures na para sa iba’t ibang grade levels.

“Kaya tinitignan namin na baka maaring within the next few days ay maayos namin na hindi lang isang channel, kung pwedeng tatlong channels ang gagamitin ng DepEd, para mas mahaba ang oras ng talakayan sa bawat grade level,” lahad pa ni Pascua. RNT/FGDC


DICT may libreng Wi-Fi sa Baguio IP community

August 12, 2020 @2:05 PM
Views: 4
Baguio – Nakatanggap ang indigenous peoples (IP) community sa isang remote barangay sa Baguio City ng tatlong bagong Free Wi-Fi sites para sa online learning, batay sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Ilalagay ito sa Barangay Happy Hallow unang linggo ng Agosto na naging posible sa tulong ng DICT-Luzon Cluster 1 at Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco).

Sa pahayag naman ni Marie Carolyn Verano, Department of Education (DepEd) – Baguio Schools Division Superintendent, ang libreng Wi-Fi ang magsisilbing pundasyon ng DepEd sa kanilang blended learning sa lugar.

“The Internet installation is vital because the barangay has been selected as a pilot area in Baguio under the new modalities of the educational system by the DepEd,” ani Verano.

Welcome improvement naman ang naturang proyekto para kay Barangay captain Joseph Sacley.

“We are so happy that in a short period of time, nagawa ito purposely para makaabot tayo sa bagong sistema ng education,” saad nito.

Paliwanag ni Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, bahagi ito ng “Free Wi-Fi for All” program ng DICT ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“One of the primary goals of our intensified Free Wi-Fi for All program is to connect educators and learners and enable them continued access to quality education,” saad ni Honasan. RNT/FGDC


P20M inilaan ng MMDA sa COVID-19 vaccine

August 12, 2020 @1:59 PM
Views: 9
Manila, Philippines – Maglalaan ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng P20 milyon mula sa kanilang 2020 internal income upang may maibili ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) para sa kanilang mga empleyado.

Ayon kay MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, magagawa ito sa tulong ng Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) na attached agency sa ilalim ng Department of Trade and Industry.

Oras na maayos ang pakikipag-usap kay PITC President and CEO Dave Almarinez, maglalabas sila ng Memorandum of Agreement para sa pagbili ng P20 milyong bakuna.

“The vaccine will add up to our sustained efforts against Covid-19. Our personnel who are mostly front-liners can be fully secured of their health,” aniya.

“Our employees’ families are as important as they are to us. We want them to be protected, too,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa workplaces isinusulong

August 12, 2020 @1:53 PM
Views: 13
Manila, Philippines – Isinusulong ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang pagsusuot ng face shields ng mga empleyado sa kanilang workplaces, ayon kay Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Sa isang panayam, kinumpirma ni Bello na sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na magkakaroon ng meeting kasama si Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tungkol dito.

“Ginagawa pa namin ‘yung health protocol para sa workplaces. Siguro mako-confirm ‘yan mamayang hapon sa meeting ng IATF,” saad ni Bello.

Ang mga hindi naman susunod ay mahaharap sa kaukulang parusa.

Maaalalang kamakailan ay inanunsyo rin ang mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa lahat ng pampublikong transportasyon sa ilalim ng Department of Transportation Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014. RNT/FGDC


Lugi ng magbababoy sa ASF sa Cotabato lumobo sa P6.6M

August 12, 2020 @1:41 PM
Views: 12
Cotabato – Pumalo sa P6.6 milyon ang lugi sa Cotabato dulot ng African swine fever (ASF), ayon sa Office of the Provincial Veterinarian.

Sa datos, buhat noong Hulyo ay nasa 1,322 ulo na ng baboy ang isinailalim sa culling.

Kasama na rito ang bayan ng Arakan, Magpet at President Roxas.

Sa Arakan, nasa 301 pigs baboy ang naapektuhan ng culling sa Sitio Sentro Purok Side A at Side B sa Barangay Tumanding.

Gayundin ang 960 baboy mula sa President Roxas town.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ng Department of Agriculture (DA) sa Region 12 na magbibigay sila ng tulong para sa mga naapektuhang taga-alaga.

Pahayag ni DA Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen, P5000 kada baboy na isinailalim sa culling ang kanilang ibibigay.

“Regardless of the number of hogs owned by the owner, we will pay them after we receive all documents to process the payment,” ani Mangelen.

Iniatas na rin ni Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco ang mahigpit na pagbabantay sa mga border ng lugar.

“I call on our people to help your provincial government. Let us all cooperate and subject ourselves and our vehicles to the checkpoints to prevent entry of ASF contaminated frozen products,” apela ni Catamco.

“I also ask our village officials to help combat the spread of ASF by closely monitoring the entry of frozen products in your place,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Bakuna sa COVID sa Disyembre, 'di pa sigurado – DOH

August 12, 2020 @1:35 PM
Views: 12
Manila, Philippines – Hindi muna tuluyang dapat magsaya dahil sa kabila ng pag-anunsyo ng Russia na nakabuo na sila ng bakuna kontra COVID-19 ay hindi pa naman siguradong maipamamahagi na ito sa Disyembre, ayon sa opisyal ng Department of Health

 “Hindi pa po natin masabi kasi nasa Phase 3 pa lang ng clinical trials. Makikita po natin kung paano magpo-progress ito,” ani Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire nang tanungin kung magkakaroon na ng bakuna sa Disyembre..

Sa ngayon ang tanging magagawa lang ng Pinas ay hintayin muna ang resulta ng mga isinasagawang clinical trials sa bakuna ng Russia, ayon kay Vergeire.

 “Itong bakuna galing Russia… ito ay nasa Phase 3 ng clinical trials. Kailangang tapusin muna Phase 3 clinical trials,” giit ng opsiyal.

“Hindi pa po nakakapaglabas ng resulta ang Phase 3 ng clinical trials rito, although sinasabi nila na maganda at okay naman siya. Kailangang antayin po natin ang magiging resulta,” ani Vergeire.

Nitong Martes, inianunsyo ni Russian President Vladimir Putin ang unang bakunang nadebelop na umano kontra COVID-19.

Pinangalanan itong Sputnik V. RNT


