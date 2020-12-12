Matataas na armas, granada narekober sa kelot sa Cebu  

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Nasabat ng mga awtoridad ang ilang matataas na armas sa isang lalaking naaresto kaninang umaga sa Balamban, Cebu.
Kinilala lamang ang suspek bilang “Frudencio,” 51-anyos.
Nadakip si Frudencio sa Sitio Check Point, Barangay Lamesa sa bisa na rin ng search warrant na inisyu ni Executive Judge Ruben Altubar ng Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 29 sa paglabag sa Republic Act 10591 o ang Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation law.
Nasabat ng mga operatiba ang sumusnod:
-
1 M16 rifle
-
1 pc metal magazine for M16 rifle, loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition
-
1 carbine rifle
-
1 metal magazine loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition
-
1 metal magazine for carbine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition
-
1 carton box with 14 rounds of cal .45 ammunition
-
1 unit KG9 machine gun
-
1 piece metal magazine for KG9 loaded with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition
-
2 rounds of 9mm live ammunition
-
1 round of cal .40 live ammunition
-
1 hand grenade