Matataas na armas, granada narekober sa kelot sa Cebu  

December 12, 2020 @ 3:34 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Nasabat ng mga awtoridad ang ilang matataas na armas sa isang lalaking naaresto kaninang umaga sa Balamban, Cebu.

Kinilala lamang ang suspek bilang “Frudencio,” 51-anyos.

Nadakip si Frudencio sa Sitio Check Point, Barangay Lamesa sa bisa na rin ng search warrant na inisyu ni Executive Judge Ruben Altubar ng Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 29 sa paglabag sa Republic Act 10591 o ang Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation law.

Nasabat ng mga operatiba ang sumusnod:

  •  1 M16 rifle

  •  1 pc metal magazine for M16 rifle, loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition

  •  1 carbine rifle

  •  1 metal magazine loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition

  •  1 metal magazine for carbine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition

  •  1 carton box with 14 rounds of cal .45 ammunition

  •  1 unit KG9 machine gun

  •  1 piece metal magazine for KG9 loaded with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition

  •  2 rounds of 9mm live ammunition

  •  1 round of cal .40 live ammunition

  •  1 hand grenade

Kasalukuyan namang nasa Balamban Municipal Police Station na ang suspek. RNT/FGDC


Katrina Halili, terror sa anak!

December 12, 2020 @4:25 PM
Manila, Philippines- Ngayon lang na-realize ni Katrina Halili kung bakit istrikto ang mga guro sa kanilang mga estudyante.

 

A mother of Grade 1 pupil Katie, si Katrina ang nagsisilbing gabay nito sa kanyang mga online classes, “Kailangan ko ring mag-aral para maturuan ko siya.”

 

Hindi itinatanggi ng screen villainess na kapag hindi nakukuha ni Katie ang mga itinuturo niya ay pinandidilatan niya ito. Aminado siya bilang strict tutor sa mismong anak.

 

Not only does Katrina help her with her studies, maging ang mga gawaing bahay ay maaga niyang ipinamulat dito: “Tinuturuan ko siyang magluto, mag-bake. Ina-assist niya ako. Pati paglalaba, tinuturuan ko rin siya.”

 

Feeling nga ni Katrina ay nabuhay sa kanya ang karakter ni Miss Minchin mula sa 90’s animated series na “Princess Sarah.”

 

Si Katie ay anak ni Katrina sa dating karelasyon na si Kris Lawrence. Ronnie Carrasco III


Unified travel protocols sa tourist spots sa Pinas nais ng DOT

December 12, 2020 @4:22 PM
Manila, Philippines — Nais ng Department of Tourism na magkaroon ng ‘uniform travel protocols’ sa mga galaan sa Pilipinas, batay kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat.

“‘Gusto ko sana uniform na ang travel protocols kasi per destination iba-iba talaga ang protocols. Siguro nagsisimula pa lang, eventually we hope na may isa lang travel protocols, hindi ‘yung papunta ka isang lugar, ‘yung iba kasi nagdya-jump from one province to another iba-iba ang protocol’,” saad ni Puyat sa Teleradyo.

Nauna nga ritong binawasan ng gobyerno ang mga kailangan para sa domestic tourism upang unti-unting makabangon sa ekonomiya.

Nagpaalala naman si Puyat sa mga turista na makipag-ugnayan sa local government units o tingnan ang phone app ng DOT para sa requirements ng bawat tourist destination.

Kasalukuyang bukas na sa publiko ang Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Bohol, Boracay, Siargao, El Nido, at Coron, Palawan. RNT/FGDC


COVID-19 response nagpabilis sa pagpapatupad ng Universal Health Care law – Duque

December 12, 2020 @4:11 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na ang aksyon ng gobyerno sa COVID-19 crisis ay nagpabilis sa pagpapatupad ng ilang probisyon sa Universal Health Care law.

 “What the national government and the local governments had done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic… naging accelerator ang pandemic response to certain provisions of the UHC,” saad ni Duque said sa virtual forum.

“I don’t think there was ever an experience or event of huge public health implication as the COVID-19 na ang national government at local government units talagang pinaigting ‘yung coordination, ‘yung collaboration, ‘yung synergy, ‘yung complementation tapos ‘yung ating clinical management improvements na-expand ang capaciity for isolation, prevention, testing, treatment and reintegration.”

“Ang accelerated component ng UHC [are] enhanced epidemiology, surveillance system, disaster risk reduction management system, health promotion campaign… lahat ito napalakas na natin,” lahad pa nito.

Gayundin ay nagkaroon ng pagbabago sa ilang sakop ng PhilHealth.

“Ang PhilHealth tinaas ang support. Dati P16,000 lang ang mild to moderate pneumonia package. Naging umabot ng P42,000 sa COVID benefit package. Ang severe nga P32,000 lang pero [ngayon] severe to critical umaabot anywhere from P333,000 to P786,000,” punto pa ni Duque.

“Repair the tattered image of PhilHealth. Pagtugon sa reports of fraudulent practices ng healthcare providers and raising awareness ng benefit rights.” RNT/FGDC


1,301 bagong kaso ng COVID naitala; 35 nasawi, 111 gumaling

December 12, 2020 @4:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 448,331 ang kabuuang bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa dahil sa karagdagang 1,301 bagong kaso ngayong araw ng Sabado, Disyembre 12.

Nasa 409,433 naman ang kabuuang bilang ng mga gumaling matapos madagdagan pa ng 111.

Sa deaths naman ay 35 ang nadagdag kaya ang kabuuan na ng mga namamatay sa sakit sa bansa ay umabot na sa 8,730.

Habang ang aktibong kaso ay 30,168 o 6.7% na.

Nangunguna pa rin ang Davaol Del Norte sa nakapagtala ng maraming kaso ngayong araw na may 96; Quezon City, 76; Laguna, 59; at tig-50 naman sa Samar (Western Samar).

Sa papalapit na Kapaskuhan, patuloy naman ang panawagan ng Department of Health (DOH) sa publiko na mahigpit na tumalima at sumunod sa mga helath protocol upang maiwasan ang biglaang pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa pagtatapos ng taong 2020. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Pinas nananatiling storm-free

December 12, 2020 @3:47 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi na walang bagyong papasok sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw gayundin ay walang low-pressure area (LPA) ang makaaapekto sa bansa, batay sa PAGASA.

“At present, we have not monitored an LPA or weather disturbance that could possibly form or affect the country in the next two to three days,” saad ng ahensya.

Iniulat ngayong Sabado na tanging amihan at easterlies lamang ang nakaapekto sa bansa.

Partikular na rito ang Batanes at Babuyan Islands.

Samantala, ibinabala pa rin ng PAGASA ang posibilidad ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat. RNT/FGDC


