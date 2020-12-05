Trending Now

Maynilad nag-anunsyo ng walang tubig mula Dec. 5-7

December 5, 2020 @ 11:29 AM 2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Maynilad Water Services Inc. na mawawalan ng tubig simula ngayong Sabado, Dec. 5 hanggang sa Lunes, December 7.

Sa ulat, dahil ito sa maintenance work sa La Mesa Treatment Plant 2.

“Pansamantalang ibababa ang water production ng La Mesa Treatment Plant 2 simula mamayang gabi upang bigyang-daan ang urgent maintenance works na ipinagpaliban matapos ang naging epekto ng Bagyong Ulysses sa aming operasyon,” saad ng Maynilad sa Facebook post at Twitter.

Sakop nito ang Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Meycauayan at Obando na epektibo ngayong alas-10 a.m. ng Dec. 5 hanggang 4 a.m. of Dec. 7.

Ibinahagi naman sa social media ng Maynilad ang rotational water service interruption. RNT/FGDC


Pimentel, Gonzales nanumpa na bilang PDP-Laban officers

December 5, 2020 @12:28 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanumpa na sila Deputy Speakers Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr at Johnny Pimentel bilang mga bagong officer ng Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban),

Ang dalawang mambabatas ay kapwa sumumpa sa opisina ni PDP-Laban president Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Si Gonzales ay naitalaga bilang PDP-Laban vice president for Luzon habang si Pimentel ay inilagay bilang regional president ng CARAGA.

“The corrupt officials are our enemies. What they steal we even have to pay as debt. It is saddening that millions of our countrymen are hungry, sick and lose hope, while billions are being stolen by some people in the government,” saad ni Pacquiao. RNT/FGDC


Czech boy nakaligtas nang mahulog mula sa 19th floor

December 5, 2020 @12:15 PM
Czeh – Nakaligtas ang 15-anyos na lalaki nang mahulog mula sa 19th floor ng isang gusali, batay sa ulat.

“We were called following the fall of a person most probably from the 19th floor,” saad ni Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova sa AFP.

“The 15-year-old youngster was… taken to hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries,” lahad pa nito.

Giit ni Kropacova, tinitingnan na ng mga pulis ang sanhi ng aksidente. RNT/FGDC 


2019 bar passers may hanggang June 30, 2021 para sa roll of attorneys, biometrics info

December 5, 2020 @12:13 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinalawig oa ng Supreme Court hanggang sa June sa susunod na taon ang kanilang paglagda at pagpapatala ng biometric information ng 2019 bar passers.

“In view of the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and in compliance with the instruction of the 2019 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe, the alternative roll signing will be extended until June 30, 2021,” saad sa pahayag na may lagda ni SC Deputy Clerk of Court and Bar Confidant Rosita M. Requillas-Nacional.

“Failure to comply within the prescribed period shall result in the immediate imposition of the appropriate administrative sanctions which will affect one’s good standing as a member of the Philippine Bar.”

“Bar passers who have already signified their preferred signing this December, 2020 may still proceed as scheduled.”

Sa datos. 2,103 indibidwal ang nakapasa sa 2019 bar examinations mula sa 7,685 law graduates na kumuha ng exam. RNT/FGDC


700K quarantine violations naitala mula Marso

December 5, 2020 @12:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Joint Task Force COVID Shield Commander PLt. Gen. Cesar Binag na nakapagtala sila ng hanggang 700,000 quarantine violations simula noong Marso.

“Mahigit na 700,000 iyong ating either na-warning-an, na-penalize dahil sa mga ordinansa na inisyu, tapos iyong iba naman naaresto,” saad nito.

Sa Laging Handa briefing Friday, ibinahagi ni Binag na hiniling ng JTF ang mga pulis at militar na makipag-ugnayan sa local government units para sa mas mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng protocol.

Maaalalang iniulat na may mga hawak na “yantok” ang mga awtoridad na ipinakalat para sa mga matitigas ang ulo.

“May hawak na yantok iyan, isang metro iyan pangsaway, tapos panukat, pamalo na rin doon sa matitigas ang ulo,” punto ni Binag. RNT/FGDC


Gari Escobar, bet ligawan si Ivana!  

December 5, 2020 @11:49 AM
Manila, Philippines- Diretsong inamin mg OPM artist na si Gary Escobar na crush niya ang sexy YouTuber na si Ivana Alawi. Kung bibigyan daw siya ng pagkakataon ay ipagpo-produce niya ito ng pelikula at saka liligawan.

 

“May idea na ako kung paano tatakbo ang istorya kung sakaling papayag si Ivana na tanggapin ang offer ko. Kaya sana, if ever na makarating sa kanya ito, e, pumayag siya na maging leading lady ko sa first movie ko,” sabi pa ng singer na nagpasikat sa kantang “Baguio”.

 

FYI ay naka-attemd na ng acting workshop si Gari bilang paghahanda sa kanyang plano. Si Ms. Cherie Gil ang nagsilbing acting coach niya sa nasabing workshop.

 

“Noong nagsimula ay excited talaga ako na ma-discover ang mga bagay na hindi ko pa alam sa daigdig na ‘to at maging sa sarili ko po. 

 

“Mahusay si Ms. Cherie, in-assist siya ng anak niya na si Bianca na US based actress and supported siya ng friend niya na si Ms. G. Toengi.

 

“Unang session pa lang po, ang dami ko nang natutunan, parang isang book na ang katumbas,” nakangiting sabi pa niya.

 

Bukod kay Ivana, sino pa ang gusto niyang maka-work na artista? 

 

“Gusto ko po maka-work sina Bela Padilla, si Ms. Cherie, si ate Guy (Nora Aunor), si Maricel Soriano at marami pa po. Kasi mga hinahangaan ko talaga sila at magagaling talaga sila sa kanilang larangan,” esplika pa ni Gari.

 

Anyway, thankful si Gari sa nominasyon niya sa Aliw Awards 2020. Siya ay nominado sa kategoryang Breakthrough Artist of the Year at Best Pop Artist. 

Sabi ni Gari ay nabago ang date at venu ng awards night dahil imbes na sa December 8, sa Manila Hotel, gaganapin na ito sa January 15 sa Luxent Hotel.

Last year ay nanalo si Gari sa PMPC Star Awards For Music bilang New Male Recording Artist of the Year.

 

Nabanggit din ng singer/composer na naghahanda na siya sa kanyang second virtual concert na gaganapin sa December 27. This time, may live band na siya kaya aminado si Gari na ngayon pa lang ay excited na siya.

 

Naging matagumpay ang unang virtual concert niya last October 18 na pinamagatang “Gari Escobar Live! My Life! My Music!”

 

Si Gari ang nasa likod ng self-titled album mula sa Ivory Music na mayroong 12 cuts. Kasama dito ang mga kantang ‘Baguio,’ ‘Dito Sa Piling Ko,’ ‘Tama Na,’ ‘Habang Nandito Pa Ako,’ ‘From Friends to Lovers,’ ‘Hanap Ko Pa Rin,’ ‘Ayoko na Sayo,’ ‘Ayaw Kong Makita Ka,’ ‘Hindi Ka Na Muling Mag-iisa,’ ‘Isang Halik Pa,’ ‘Masisisi Mo Ba,’ at ‘Lumaban Ka’ na karamihan ay siya ang nag-compose. JP Ignacio


