Mayor Belmonte oks ipangalan ang Roosevelt Avenue kay FPJ
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ni Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte ang inihaing panukalang batas na magpapalit ng pangalan ng Roosevelt Avenue sa National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.
“The Senate President’s suggestion to rename Roosevelt Avenue after the late action king more popularly known as FPJ is a welcome development and a win-win solution for everyone concerned,” saad ng alkalde sa isang pahayag.
Matatandaang unang inihain ni Senator Lito Lapid na ipangalan kay FPJ ang Del Monte Avenue kung saan nakatayo ang film company nito.
Inimungkahi naman ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na ang Roosevelt Avenue ang dapat ipangalan kay FPJ dahil dito lumaki ang national artist.
Nagpahayag naman ng magtutol ang ilang mga grupo kasama ang National Historical Commission of the Philippines.
“It is but right and proper to honor the late Fernando Poe Junior for his invaluable contribution to the city and our culture. At the same time, we also recognize the historical and religious significance of the area,” dagdag ni Belmonte. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Pinabulaanan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang red-tagging ng isa sa mga opisyal ng kanilang hanay kay Liza Soberano at iba pang kababaihan.
“We are not saying that Ms. Soberano is a member of NPA,” saad ni Armed Forces spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo sa isang pahayag.
“[B]ut we are worried that she and her genuine advocacies may just be used by some sectors with reported links to the underground movements in recruiting for the CTG owing to her popularity,” dagdag nito.
Matatandaang binalaan ni Southern Luzon Command chief Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. ang naturang aktres matapos magpahayag ng suporta sa Gabriela.
Sa pahayag ni Parlade, sinabi nitong si Soberano ay “not yet” miyembro ng New People’s Army, at pinaalalahan pa ang iba pang celebrities na alamin ang “hidden violent agenda” ng Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan na umano’y kasapi ng Gabriela.
Kaagad naman itong binanatan ni Gabriela party-list Representative Arlene Brosas at sinabihan si Parlade na itigil ang red-tagging.
“[I]t is real. Student leaders Lapira; Manalo; et al. who figured and died during Armed encounters with soldiers were testaments to this deadly trail. The fact that Hands Off Our Children came about is a truth to tell,” lahad ni Arevalo.
Anila may obligasyon silang labanan at talunin ang mga komunistang terorista.
“But before we reached that point, we trail our focus on prevention. Hence the effort to inform Ms. Soberano and educate the netizens,” giit nito.
“And this sworn duty of protecting our people is what we in the AFP cannot abdicate knowing the stories of many young and idealist student leaders who were dragged into the ranks of the CTG,” dagdag ni Arevalo. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) ng posibleng pagbuga ng lahar ang Bulkang Mayon bunsod ng bagyong Quinta.
“prolonged and heavy rainfall may generate post-eruption lahar on major channels draining the Mayon Volcano edifice by incorporating loose material from thick pyroclastic density current deposits and remnant ashfall,” ayon sa pahayag ng PHIVOLCS.
Ayon sa PAGASA, magla-landfall ang naturang bagyo sa rehiyon ng Bicol mamayang gabi, Linggo o sa Lunes ng umaga, Oktubre 26.
Magdudulot ito ng mahina hanggang sa katamtaman na minsa’y may paglakas sa lugar.
“Due to this development, DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends increased vigilance and readiness of communities in pre-determined zones of lahar hazards in Mayon Volcano,” saad ng ahensya.
Dagdag nito na maging alerto lalo na ang mga residente ng Miisi, Binaaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawg, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matan-ag, at Basuc Channels.
“Communities and local government units beside these drainages are advised to be additionally vigilant and to move residents to high ground should heavy rain occur,’ anila. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Mali umano ang pagkakaintindi ni Pope Francis sa same-sex union ayon kay Senate President Vicente Sotto III.
““Ang ibig niyang sabihin doon, yung mga nangyayari kasi na yung iba ino-ostracize pagka homosexual, parang they are throwing out someone from the family, hindi dapat ganoon,” saad ni Sotto sa isang panayam.
“Ako, ang tingin ko, sa intindi ko ng Kastila, misquoted, misunderstood, out of context yung sinabi. Kaya hindi ako nagiging popish than the Pope. Kalokohan yun, ang nakakaisip noon ay mukhang hindi nakakaintindi. Basahin nila munang mabuti,” dagdag nito.
Matatandaang nitong Miyerkoles ay nagpahayag ng suporta si Pope Francis sa same-sex unions.
“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that,” ayon sa Santo Papa.
Ani Sotto na iba ang konteksto ng sinabi ni Pope Francis na “a right to a family.”
“Gusto nilang sabihin pwedeng magtayo ng sarili nilang pamilya. ‘What we have to have,’ sabi niya, ‘is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered. I supported that’,” aniya.
“‘Yan ang sinasabi ko na sa atin, lahat ng tao, whether ikaw babae, lalake or whatever gender you would want to classify yourself, we are all homo sapiens. Sabi ko nga, all the rights, all the laws, protect all of us. You are protected legally, kahit homosexual ka, you are protected legally,” dagdag ng senador.
Giit nito na tanggap na sa bansa ang same-sex couples kaya’t wala nang dapat isaligal dito, ngunit ibang usapin umano ang same-sex marriage.
“Unless you just want to open the door for same-sex marriage. Pagka ganoon ang gusto mo, palitan mo yung constitution at saka yung family code. Yun ang attack noon, hindi yung attack ay sa civil rights. Pagkat sa civil rights, pantay-pantay tayo kahit homosexual ka or hindi,” punto ni Sotto. RNT/ELM
LONDON – Inanunsiyo ni WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury na target nitong sumagupa sa ibabaw ng ring sa Disyembre 5 sa London, pero hindi pa pinangalanan kung sino ang makasasagupa nito.
“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” ani Fury sa kanyang video message na naka-post sa social media. “Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”
Nitong nakaraang buwan ay sinabi ni Fury at kanyang co-promoter na si Frank Warren na malabong magkaroon sila ng third fight ni American Deontay Wilder ngayong 2020.
Matatandaang naagaw ni Fury ang WBC belt kay Wilder sa pamamagitan ng seventh-round stoppage nitong February matapos ang kanilang draw noong 2018.
Ayon sa ulat, inaasahang magiging bahagi ng fight card sa laban ni Fury ang sagupaan sa pagitan nina undefeated Michael Conlan at dating WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe sa Dec. 5 sa Royal Albert Hall sa London.Rico Navarro
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ng Commission on Audit (COA) na ang mga hindi naibalik na mga paunang bayad ang dahilan ng pagkawala ng P1.331 bilyon ng pamahalaan.
Ayon sa ulat, sa 530 proyekto ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na nakumpleto, 21 dito ang hindi itinuloy at hindi naibalik ang pondo.
Naitala rin ng ahensya na ang Region X ang may pinakamataas na bilang na may 128 nakumpletong proyekto, P265,565,963 dito ang hindi naibalik.
Saad naman ng DPWH, hindi umano naibalik ang ibinayad dahil huli o hindi nagsumite ng fina billing ang kontraktor ng proyekto.
“Demand for the immediate refund of the unrecouped advances or forfeit the corresponding irrevocable standby letters of credit or guarantee payment bonds posted by the contractors,” pahayag ng COA.
“Initiate legal actions to those who refuse to refund the unrecouped advances, if warranted,” anila.
Inimungkahi din ng ahensya na bumuo ng komite ang naturang departamento sa sisilip sa mga binabyad sa mga kontraktor.
Dagdag nito na dapat ayusin ng DPWH ang mga tala ng mga nakumpletong proyekto dahil maaaring maharap sa kaso ang mga opisyal na hindi makakapagbalik ng paunang bayad.
Sa ilalim ng Government Procurement Act, mahaharap sa kaso ang sinumang hindi magbabalik ng mga paunang bayad sa mga nakumpleto o hindi naituloy na proyekto. RNT/ELM