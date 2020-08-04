Trending Now

MECQ malaking-tulong sa LGUs para maasikaso ang LSIs

August 4, 2020 @ 8:40 PM 3 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Makakatulong ang Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) para makapagpokus ang mga probinsya sa mga residente nilang nagbalik mula sa Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Bangsamoro parliament member Zia Alonto Adiong, makakatulong din sa mga medical worker sa ilang mga probinsya ang MECQ para makapagpahinga ang mga ito.

“[The] temporary pause on outbound flights from Manila brought by the latest MECQ declaration over the NCR reduces the number of arriving LSIs (locally-stranded individuals) and ROFs (returning overseas Filipinos), thus, granting us the time to recalibrate our strategies and deal with the number of returnees already under the care of our local government and health units,” ani Adiong.

“This would also provide the time needed by our medical workers and frontliners to regain strength as we proceed on to full-speed responses once the MECQ status of NCR is lifted after its 14-day effect,” dagdag pa nito.

Nabatid na nasa 100 indibidwal ang dumadating sa kanilang probinsya sa Lanao Del Sur kada araw kung saan nito lamang Eid Al Adha ay nasa kabuuang 156 LSIs at ROFs ang dumating.

Matatandaang isinailalim ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte nitong Linggo, Agosto 2 ang Metro Manila at kalapit nitong probinsya sa MECQ simula Agosto 4 dahil sa hirit ng mga health workers na time-out dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19. RNT/LF

QC TAPS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR MONITORING, TRACKING COVID-19 CASES

August 1, 2020 @11:41 AM
THE Quezon City government has tapped artificial intelligence (AI) to automate tracking and monitoring of Covid-19 suspected and probable cases.

This would help contain the local transmission of corona virus disease-2019 and ease the burden of contact tracing, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

She led the launching of the ‘BANTAI’ COVID project which aims to remotely reach and monitor those who have been exposed to Covid-19 positive individuals in a real-time manner and via short message service.

“The latest method will help spare healthcare workers from unnecessary exposure and risks,” said the mayor adding that as a recovered Covid-19 patient, she understood the worries of those battling the disease particularly the asymptomatic patients.

“Aside from medical advice, we want them to know they have someone to turn to or consult whenever they feel the need. We’re happy this project will address this.”

Dr. Rolando Cruz, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said the AI-based project will help build a centralized database repository for patients’ information and data that is accessible to health workers at any particular time.

‘BANTAI COVID’ is made possible through close collaboration with the Philippine Medical Association, private enterprise VIREO Loadworks, and the Quezon City Medical Society.

Lockdown violators in Navotas

More than 6,000 violators were arrested by the local authorities during the two-week city-wide lockdown in Navotas due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said more residents were stubborn and continued to defy local authorities who were implementing stricter quarantine measures.

“We just have a number of hardheaded individuals who violated quarantine measures especially when we placed the entire city under total lockdown due to the accelerating covid-19 cases.”

He added: “Many of our constituents thought that because of eased restrictions during the general community quarantine, they can be lax about practicing safety measures. We need to remind them that the deadly virus is still here and it continues to endanger our lives and those of our loved ones.”

Waiving quarantine requirement

Mayor Tiangco has waived the requirement for quarantine for informal sector workers for them to participate in the community testing for Covid-19.

He issued an executive order to give priority to market vendors; grocery staff; tricycle, jeep and bus drivers and conductors; fisherfolk; and fish brokers and their employees to undergo the swab test but would be allowed to return to work afterwards.

“They’re prioritized because by the very nature of their jobs, they have a higher chance of getting infected. They are at the frontlines serving us during these trying times, hence, the privilege of being prioritized is granted to them.”

However, he said many of them refuse to get tested even if the test is free of charge.

Many fear that because of quarantine, they would have to stop working for a few days and lose the opportunity to earn for their family, according to the mayor.

To address this, the city government decided to forego such requirement but with certain conditions.

According to the EO, exemption to the quarantine applies as long as they are not close contacts of a Covid-positive patient or live in a hot zone or area with high cases of the disease.

The local government said there is on-going swab testing and all the residents must do was to see their barangay leaders to be on the list.

Dormitoryo para sa health workers sa Pampanga, binigay ng DPWH

July 30, 2020 @1:19 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kumpleto na ng Department of Public Works and Highways ang bagong off-site dormitory para sa mga medical personnel ng Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) sa San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Tiniyak naman ni DPWH Secretary Mark Villar na patuloy ang pagtulong sa Department of Health (DOH) para sa pangangailangan sa public health facilities upang maabot ang COVID-19 national health emergency.

Ayon sa kalihim na pakikinabangan ng mga health worker sa Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital ang off-site dormitory na may 16 kwarto.

Ang nasabing pasilidad ay itinurn-over na rin ngayong umaga, Hulyo 30 sa  pangunguna ni Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain  kay JBLMGH management  Medical Center Chief Dr. Monserrat S. Chichioco.

Ilang mga probinsya ang siniserbisyohan ng JBLMGH tulad ng  Region 3 kasama ang Pampanga at mga kalapit-probinsya gaya ng Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales at Aurora. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden

 

 

COVID-19 mass testing sa probinsya, pondohan – solon

July 27, 2020 @3:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ng ilang miyembro ng Malaking Kapulungan ng Kongreso ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mass testing ng COVID -19 at paged-deploy ng mga contact tracers sa mga probinsya.

Sinabi House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Bernadette Herrera na  susuportahan niya  at isusulong ang “targeted funding” para sa mass testing at pag-deploy ng contact tracers sa mga probinsiya.

“But here in Metro Manila, where there is clustering of coronavirus spread, contact tracing should take the back seat to strict community quarantine measures.”

Iginiit rin niya na wala dapat positibo sa COVID-19 na hahayaan lamang mag-home quarantine.

“Basta nag-positibo sa rapid bring to a facility right away while waiting for the confirmatory RT-PCR test results. Ang daming hospitals and even DOH is encouraging home quarantine and this is very dangerous,” ani Herrera ng Bagong Henerasyon Party-list.

Pinuna rin niya ang mabagal na pagpatupad ng DSWD ng Social Amelioration Program.

“We are quite disappointed with the DSWD on the SAP cash aid. Pinaasa saw ala ang milyung-milyong Pilipino.”

Sa ngayon ay pangunahing isinusulong ni Herrera na matulungan makabangon ang mga small business sa pagsasabing hindi ito katulad ng mga higanteng korporasyon na maliit ang tsansang indahin ang hagupit ng COVID-19 pandemic sa ekonomiya.

 “Congress must approve a substantial rescue package for micro, small and medium enterprises.  But the MSMEs have been crippled and many have shut down.  They are the ones who need rescuing.”

Pinuna rin ng kongresista ang aniya’y unti-unti kawalan ng pag-asa ng mamamayan dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19 at ang paglobo rin ng bilang nito sa mga lalawigan dahil sa mga nagbabalik-probinsyang stranded sa Kamaynilaan at mga OFW.

Patuloy din ang pag-apela ni Herrera sa desisyon ng IATF na i-require ang motorcycle barriers na aniya’y desisyon na isang malaking kamalian na dapat na aniyang ipahinto.  Meliza Maluntag

Kita ni Tyson sa laban vs Jones, nakagugulat

July 25, 2020 @4:50 AM
UNITED STATES – Isiniwalat ni dating undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson kung magkano ang kanyang kikitain sa exhibition fight nito kontra kay Roy Jones Jr.

Nilinaw ni Tyson na  nagbabalik siya sa ring hindi dahil sa pera kundi para subukin ang kanyang kakayahan at tulungan ang mga nangangailangan.

Ibig sabihin ay lalaban si Tyson na walang kikitain dahil lahat ng perang malilikom ay mapupunta sa charity para tulungan ang mga biktima ng COVID-19.

Inanunsyo kamakailan na sasagupa ang 54-year-old na si Tyson kay four-division champion Jones sa pay-per-view exhibition match sa Sept. 12.

“It’s going to be for various charities,” ani Tyson.  “Nobody has to ever worry about me getting rich, or getting jealous, or saying I’m doing this for money. I’m not getting anything. I just feel good doing this because I can.”

Matapos kumita ng mahigit $300,000,000 sa kabuuan ng kanyang career, matatandaang nag-file si Tyson ng bankruptcy noong 2003.

Sa ngayon ay hindi na umano naghihirap si Tyson at nakabawi na ito sa mga nalugi sa kanya at inaming natuto ito sa kanyang pagkakamali dahil sa dami ng pinagdaanang hirap at pagsubok.

“All of my life I thought that loving yourself is buying myself a great car, a house, a boat, or having a beautiful girl,” kwento ni Tyson.

 “I found out that real love is just helping people and being kind and considerate, and that’s what I want to do. I’m not saying I’m the greatest guy in the world, and I’m kind and all that stuff, but I want to embark on this lifestyle to see if this is where I’m at.”

Huling lumaban si Tyson noong 2005 kontra kay Irish journeyman Kevin McBride kung saan natalo ito via sixth-round technical knockout.

Labing limang taon matapos ang mapait na pagkatalo, muling bumabalik sa ring si Tyson at sinabing maganda ang kanyang kondisyon at handa na itong makipagbangasan ng mukha kay Jones.

 “I’m in great shape, but I’m going to get in better condition.” Rico Navarro

Fil-Am Sage Tolentino pinag-agawan sa US

July 25, 2020 @4:13 AM
Share

Ayon sa ulat, ang pinaka-latest na nag-offer para  kuhanin ang kanyang serbisyo ay ang NCAA Division I powerhouse Kansas University Jayhawks.

Nag-post pa si Tolentino ng logo ng Jayhawks sa kanyang Instagram account at mga development ng kanyang training.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Kansas. Thanks to Coach Self and Coach Townsend for believing in me. All glory to God!,” ani Tolentino na nakabase sa Hawaii.

Aktibong nire-recruit ang 16-year-old na si  Tolentino nina Kansas head coach Bill Self at Kurtis Townsend,  na pinangunahan sa kampeonato ang Jayhawks sa Big 12 Conference noong huling season na may record na 17-1. Nagtapos na ang Jayhawks na may 28-3 overall.

Unang nang tumanggap ng offers si Tolentino sa Kentucky and Auburn, ayon sa ulat.

Matatandaang pumirma si Tolentino sa East West Private, kaparehong agency ni Kai Sotto.

Base sa ulat, sabay na nag-eensayo ang dalawang teen prodigies. Rico Navarro

