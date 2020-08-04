MECQ malaking-tulong sa LGUs para maasikaso ang LSIs

Share

THE Quezon City government has tapped artificial intelligence (AI) to automate tracking and monitoring of Covid-19 suspected and probable cases.

This would help contain the local transmission of corona virus disease-2019 and ease the burden of contact tracing, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

She led the launching of the ‘BANTAI’ COVID project which aims to remotely reach and monitor those who have been exposed to Covid-19 positive individuals in a real-time manner and via short message service.

“The latest method will help spare healthcare workers from unnecessary exposure and risks,” said the mayor adding that as a recovered Covid-19 patient, she understood the worries of those battling the disease particularly the asymptomatic patients.

“Aside from medical advice, we want them to know they have someone to turn to or consult whenever they feel the need. We’re happy this project will address this.”

Dr. Rolando Cruz, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said the AI-based project will help build a centralized database repository for patients’ information and data that is accessible to health workers at any particular time.

‘BANTAI COVID’ is made possible through close collaboration with the Philippine Medical Association, private enterprise VIREO Loadworks, and the Quezon City Medical Society.

Lockdown violators in Navotas

More than 6,000 violators were arrested by the local authorities during the two-week city-wide lockdown in Navotas due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said more residents were stubborn and continued to defy local authorities who were implementing stricter quarantine measures.

“We just have a number of hardheaded individuals who violated quarantine measures especially when we placed the entire city under total lockdown due to the accelerating covid-19 cases.”

He added: “Many of our constituents thought that because of eased restrictions during the general community quarantine, they can be lax about practicing safety measures. We need to remind them that the deadly virus is still here and it continues to endanger our lives and those of our loved ones.”

Waiving quarantine requirement

Mayor Tiangco has waived the requirement for quarantine for informal sector workers for them to participate in the community testing for Covid-19.

He issued an executive order to give priority to market vendors; grocery staff; tricycle, jeep and bus drivers and conductors; fisherfolk; and fish brokers and their employees to undergo the swab test but would be allowed to return to work afterwards.

“They’re prioritized because by the very nature of their jobs, they have a higher chance of getting infected. They are at the frontlines serving us during these trying times, hence, the privilege of being prioritized is granted to them.”

However, he said many of them refuse to get tested even if the test is free of charge.

Many fear that because of quarantine, they would have to stop working for a few days and lose the opportunity to earn for their family, according to the mayor.

To address this, the city government decided to forego such requirement but with certain conditions.

According to the EO, exemption to the quarantine applies as long as they are not close contacts of a Covid-positive patient or live in a hot zone or area with high cases of the disease.

The local government said there is on-going swab testing and all the residents must do was to see their barangay leaders to be on the list.