Mga nakumpiskang gadget, learning material, ido-donate ng BOC sa DepEd

October 27, 2020 @ 6:06 PM 51 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nagsagawa na nang imbentaryo ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) NAIA sa mga nasabat at inabandonang electronic devices at mga educational materials upang i-donate ang mga ito sa Department of Education (DepEd) para magamit sa distance learning.

Ilan sa mga e-devices at mga materyales na ibibigay sa DepEd ay ang may 665 flash drives, hard drives, 228 mobile phones, 74 units na full HD LED computer monitors, 50 multi-function zerox/ printers, 13 laptops, routers, 14 pocket Wifi, computer tablets, educational books, school bags at mga sapatos.

Upang makatiyak na pumasa sa minimum standards at ligtas na gamitin, humingi na ng clearance sa National Telecommunications Commission at Optical Media Board ang BOC.

“The said initiative of Customs NAIA is in compliance with the directive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero to process seized gadgets for possible donation to DepEd as Bureau’s contribution in addressing the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which include the suspension of regular classroom classes and shifting to Distance Learning Program of the Department of Education,” saad ng BOC.   JAY Reyes


Expanded inter-agency task force vs korapsyon, nilagdaan na ni PRRD–Bong Go

October 27, 2020 @6:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pormal nang nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kautusan na nag-aatas sa Department of Justice na pangunahan ang mas pinalakas at pinalawak na inter-agency task force para sugpuin ang sistematikong katiwalian sa pamahalaan.

Ginawa ni Sen. Bong Go ang nasabing anunsyo kahapon.

Siya rin ang nagrekomenda sa Pangulo na magbuo ng nasabing task force.

“Napirmahan na po ng Pangulo ang kautusan sa DOJ na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nababalot ng anomalya at korapsyon. Wala tayong pipiliin, wala tayong sasantuhin. Kasuhan na ang mga dapat makasuhan. Tuluyan ang mga dapat tuluyan. Towards the last one year and eight months of this administration, we must not hesitate in our quest to eradicate corruption,” ayon sa senador.

Sinabi ni Go na siya at si Pangulong Duterte ay iisa ang hangarin na wakasan ang korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa ating lipunan upang makapag-iwan ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa na ramdam ng taumbayan.

“Sasamahan ko ang Pangulo sa laban na ito until the last day of his term and I will continue to fight for the welfare and interest of each and every Filipino even beyond his presidency. Isa lang ang interes namin at iyan ay ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino,” anang senador.


Aces itinaob ang Terrafirma Dyip

October 27, 2020 @6:47 PM
PAMPANGA – Tinalo ng Alaska Aces ang Terrafirma Dyip, 99-96, sa makapigil hiningang laban nila sa PBA Philippine Cup na ginanap sa Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Medyo nahirapan ang Aces at muntik pang matalo sa Terrafirma sa kanilang laro.

Lamang pa ang Dyip sa pangunguna ni CJ Perez habang may natitira pang 1:30 minuto pero biglang umatake si JVee Casio ng isang malupit na lay-up dahilan para maagaw nila ang kalamangan sa iskor na 97-96.

Nakakuha ng pagkakataon ang Alaska para makuha ang panalo matapos sumablay ang isang lay-up ni Perez na nauwi sa free throw ni Aces star Maverick Ahanmisi kung saan isa ang naibuslo para makuha ng Aces ang dalawang puntos na kalamangan.

May natitira pang 8.3 seconds, muling umatake si Perez para itabla ang laban pero sinupalpalan ni Vic Manuel ang tira nito kaya sumablay.

Muling nagcommit ng foul ang Dyip pero naisalpak ni MJ Ayaay ang isa sa dalawang free throws para mailagay sa tatlo ang lamang ng Aces. 99-96.

Sa huling segundo, bumanat si Eric Camson ng isang three points para sa Terrafirma pero lumabas ang bola sa ring dahilan para maiuwi ng Alaska ang panalo.Rico Navarro


Malakanyang umalma sa OCTA; COVID testing ‘di lang sa PRC inaasa

October 27, 2020 @6:44 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ng Malakanyang na hindi lang ito umaasa sa coronavirus testing services ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Kinontra ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ang naging pahayag ng  OCTA Research Group na ang COVID-19 response ng bansa ay “crippled” ng walang testing ng organisasyon.

Reaksyon ito ni Sec. Roque sa report ng research groups na nagbunyag na mayroong   40 hanggang 50 percent ang ibinaba sa iniulat na bagong  COVID-19 case sa  Metro Manila at malapit na lugar matapos na ihinto ng  PRC ang pagsasagawa ng  tests na   chargeable sa Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Hinikayat ng mga researchers ang pamahalaan na lutasin ang hindi pagkakaunawaan sa pagitan ng PhilHealth at PRC, sabay sabing “without the testing facilities provided by the PRC, our isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing programs are crippled because the LGUs(local government units) do not know whether or not a person is infected with COVID-19 within the 24-48 hour time period required.”

Itinigil kasi ng humanitarian organization ang COVID-19 tests  na chargeable sa PhilHealth  dahil nabigo ang state health insurer’s na mabayaran ang  overdue balance nito na P930 milyon.

Binigyang diin ni Sec.Roque na ang bansa ay mayroong mahigit na 100 laboratoryo na may kakayahan na magsagawa ng RT-PCR testing.

“We simply disagree po kasi hindi lang naman PRC ang nagtetest. We have 115 licensed RT-PCR  laboratories and 36 GeneXpert laboratories. Hindi po tayo nakasalalay sa iisang testing facility ng PRC,” punto ni Sec. Roque.

“We disagree po with OCTA Research,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Ang  PRC ay mayroong mahalagang gampanin sa  COVID-19 screening sa bansa.

Nagsagawa na ito ng mahigit isang milyong  coronavirus tests, kung saan ay may 25% ng total coronavirus testing ang naisagawa sa buong bansa.

Kamakailan,  umapela si Sec. Roque sa  OCTA Research,  independent research group na kinabibilangan ng faculty members at alumni mula sa University of the Philippines, na iwasan ang pagbibigay ng rekumendasyon sa  ukol sa  coronavirus quarantine classification ng bansa at sa halip ay iparating ito sa pamahalaan sa pribadong paraan. Kris Jose


Re-enacted budget, maiiwasan sa maagang paghain ng P4.5T GAB sa Senado – Ping

October 27, 2020 @6:37 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kahit may kaunting constitutional issues na kinasasangkutan ng bersiyon ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 General Appropriation  Bill (GAB), may sapat na panahon ang Senado na aprubahan ang kanila at maiwasan ang re-enacted budget.

 

Ganito ang pahayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson matapos maisumite sa Senado ang aprubadong GAB mula sa Mababang Kapulungan na inamendahan ng isang “amllit na grupo” na labag sa Saligang Batas.


“Regardless of the constitutional issues involving the House of Representatives’ version of the 2021 budget bill, it is still good that the Senate has enough time to approve our own version, leaving room for the bicameral conference and submission to the President for approval, thus avoiding a re-enacted budget,” ayon kay Lacson.

 

Sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang isinumite nitong Lunes ng hapon ang  kanyang report sa Finance Subcommittee C na sumasakop sa lahat ng ahensiyang naitalaga sa kanyang bilang chairman, alinsunod sa itinakdang deadline ng mother committee na October 26.

“However, I based my report on the National Expenditure Program, with a caveat that necessary adjustments will be made once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted by the House,” punto pa ni Lacson.

“Now that the GAB is available as reported, once we get hold of our copy, I’ll make adjustments based on the House version of the budget bill,” paliwanag pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes

 


Duque, Morales pinakakasuhan ng Kamara

October 27, 2020 @6:30 PM
Manila, Philippines – Gaya ng naging rekomendasyon ng Senado, inirekomenda din ng House of Representatives na sampahan ng kasong kriminal sina Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at datng Philhealth President Ricardo Morales dahil sa nadiskubreng korupsyon sa Philhealth.

Sa 65 pahinang report ng House Committee on Public Accounts at House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability sinabi nito na may basehan para kasuhan ang dalawa sa anomalya sa pagpapalabas ng Philhealth funds sa ilalim ng Interim Reimbursement Mechanism  (IRM).

Ang IRM ay ang sistemang ginawa ng Philhealth kung saan pinayagan nito ang cash advance sa mga ospital sa pagclaim sa coronavirus treatment subalit kalaunan ay nakitang naabuso ang sistema at nalugi ng malaki ang pamaalaan.

Maliban kina Duque at Morales kasama din sa pinakakasuhan ng Kamara ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at illegal use of public funds ang mga Philhealth officials na sina Arnel de Jesus, executive vice president and chief operating officer;Israel Pargas, senior vice president for the health finance policy sector;Rodolfo del Rosario, senior vice president for the legal sector at Rogelio Pocallan Jr, senior manager for the Internal Legal Department.

Kaparehas na kaso din ang pinapasampa ng Kamara sa ilang gabinete ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil nagsisilbi itong mga board member ng PhilHealth, kabilang dito sina Just Secretary Silvestre Bello III;Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista;Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III at ang iba pang board member na sina Maria Graciela Blas Gonzaga, Susan Mercado, Alejandro Cabading, at Marlene Padua.

Sa naging report ng komite sinabi nito na ang IRM ay nagenganyo para magkaroon ng large-scale corruption sa pagitan ng mga PhilHealth officials t healthcare institutions.

“In what is arguably the most notorious instance of corruption to date that is connected to the corporation, PhilHealth officials involved in the illegal disbursement of public funds through this mechanism anchor their defense on blurry interpretations of the law, none of which will hold water in court,” batay sa report.

Bukod dito ay pinapakasuhan pa ng kasong administratibo ng Kamara si Morales dahil sa pagkuha nito kay Jesus bilang executive vice presdent gayong hindi ito kuwalipikado.

Ang report ng Kamara ay kahalintulad rin sa naging rekomendasyon ng Senado kung saan kasamang pinakakasuhan si Duque samantalang sa report ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ay hindi nito pinakakasuhan si Duque. Gail Mendoza


