Mga ospital lumuwag sa 2 linggong MECQ







Manila, Philippines – "There is no time to waste."

Ito ang sinabi ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa kanyang speech sa isang webinar sa Ateneo de Naga University Center para sa Local Governance.

“[W]e have to find the gaps and fill them; we have to make our own path, set our own direction. We, ourselves, must rise and do what can be done—in the here and now,” lahad ng bise.

“As the months pass by, we see that more and more of our people are losing their jobs and livelihood, and thousands are getting infected with the virus. So what do we do when the end to this crisis seems so far away?”

“There is no single, fixed answer to these questions, but the call of magis remains clear: We need to expand our circles of empathy,” punto pa nito.

“When we understand their pain and suffering, when we listen to their pleas, their experiences and demands, then magis becomes more than just a call to excel; it also becomes a call to be more compassionate, more humane.”

Giit pa ni Robredo, kung may naituro man ang pandemya sa mga Pilipino ay ang “the greater the challenge, the greater the imperative for us to contribute, to be involved and to extend our reach to help.”

Samantala para kay Robredo, sa pamamagitan ng pagsulong, makababangon tayo sa krisis.

“Palabas at pasulong. Outward, meaning, extending ourselves beyond our usual circles, and reaching out to others with compassion. Breaking out of our old, self-interested bubbles and affinities. And forward, by approaching each task in the here and now with the awareness that everything adds up—that every step, however small, brings us closer to the horizon,” paliwanag ni Robredo.

“This has been the mantra of the Office of the Vice President from day one, and it is what keeps us going—knowing that with every relief pack given, a family does not go hungry. With every PPE set provided, a doctor or nurse or a health practitioner is protected from the virus. With every palengke delivery made, a market vendor and a tricycle driver earns enough to put food on the table.” RNT/FGDC