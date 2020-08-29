Trending Now

Mga ospital lumuwag sa 2 linggong MECQ

August 29, 2020 @ 9:20 AM 5 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Department of Health na lumuwag ang mga ospital sa Metro Manila makaraan ang dalawang linggong modified enhanced community quarantine na ipinatupad noong Agosto 4 hanggang 18.

“Gradual, nakikita natin nade-decongest ‘yong mga ospital. From naghi-hit tayo bago tayo mag-MECQ ng mga 86, 81 percent sa occupancy rate sa National Capital Region. Ngayon naman, napapababa natin ng kaunti. Nasa 76 percent tayo, although much is still one thing,” batay kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“As the days go by, as we do our analysis, makikita natin ‘yong unti-unting epekto nitong dalawang linggong ibinigay sa atin for MECQ.”

Kaugnay nito, maaalalang unang inilabas ng University of the Philippines na papalo ang COVID-19 cases sa 375,000 sa katapusan ng September.

Ngunit nitong August 27 forecast report, iginiit ng UP-OCTA research na posibleng hanggang 330,000 na lamang ito makaraan ang MECQ.

“We still have a lot of new cases. Mas marami pa kaysa noong end of May. We have to be cautious kasi hindi naman ibig sabihin nito na irreversible ‘yong trend. Puwede naman tayong mag-surge kung magpabaya tayo,” paliwanag naman ni Dr. Guido David. RNT/FGDC


‘Band-aid solution’ sa PhilHealth binira ni Kiko

August 29, 2020 @9:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Matinding pinalagan ni Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan ang pagkakatalaga bilang officer-in-charge ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) kay Chief Operating Officer Arnel de Jesus na pawang sangkot sa maanomalyang Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) kaya biglang naglaho ang mahigit P15 bilyon sa kaban ng kompanya.

Kasabay nito, nagpahayag din ng matinding pagkadismaya si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon sa pagkakatalaga kay De Jesus sa pagsasabing “hindi siya ang tumpak na mamahala sa PhilHealth.”

Sinabi ni Pangilinan na kahilingan ng bayan ang pagsibak kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque bilang kalihim at head ng IATF, pangunahing timon sa pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya.

“The public clamor is for a surgery of the cancer that is corruption not just in PhilHealth, but in the government offices responsible for the procurement of overpriced and sometimes ineffective medical equipment, devices, and supplies,” ayon kay Pangilinan

Aniya, lampas 200,000 na ang may COVID at mag-aanim na buwan na simula nang ideklara ang health emergency.

“Milyon-milyon na ang nawalan ng trabaho. Bilyon-bilyon pa ang ninanakaw sa kaban ng bayan. Bakit parang band-aid lang ang lunas?,” himutok ng senador.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Drilon na tiyak na mauulit na naman ang kasaysayan ng korapsiyon at incompetence kung si De Jesus ang pamumuno sa PhilHealth.

“I am deeply disappointed with the appointment of Mr. De Jesus as officer-in-charge of PhilHealth. As PhilHealth’s Chief Operation Officer, he implemented the questionable Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM). It must be remembered that he was the one who kept justifying the download of IRM funds to non-Covid-19 hospitals such as dialysis and maternity clinics. His actions and poor professional judgment were so evident during the hearings of the Committee of the Whole on PhilHealth,” ayon kay Drilon.

“He is the one who said that liquidation is ‘optional’, when PhilHealth should have required hospitals to liquidate the funds immediately as required by COA rules. He signed the illegal liquidation memorandum circular which gave too much discretion to regional directors, which resulted in this financial mess and corruption.”

“There is nothing from his past actions that could justify this decision of the PhilHealth Board to appoint de Jesus. I am extremely concerned about how the Board picked de Jesus,” lahad pa nito.

Aniya, hindi magbabago ang kwento ng korapsyon sa PhilHealth kung mananatili ang mga korap tulad ni De Jesus na sangkot sa IRM anomalies partikular ang pagpapalabas ng milyong pondo kahit hindi COVID-19 related ang ospital.

“What PhilHealth needs now is a cleansing process. We need someone with unblemished credibility, with zero tolerance for corruption and with high regard for accountability,” ayon kay Drilon saka sinabing hindi angkop at kuwalipikado dito si Mr. de Jesus.”

“He is not the right man to lead PhilHealth,” giit niya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Drilon kailangan bigyan ng kapangyarihan si Pangulong Duterte na magsagawa ng reorganisasyon sa PhilHealth.

“The long history of corruption within the corporation, across all levels, may be addressed by passing a law that would authorize the President to reorganize PhilHealth. This reorganization must be accompanied by a well-studied reorganization plan,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Locsin pinuri ni Lacson sa pagsaway sa China vs WPS

August 29, 2020 @8:57 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinuri ni Senador Panfilo Lacson si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa pagreremenda na ibasura ang kontrata sa Chinese firm na sangkot sa artificial island-buildig sa pinagtatalunang teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa kanyang Twitter account nitong Biyernes, sinabi ni Lacson na lubhang kapuri-puri ang ginawa ni Locsin sa Chinese foreign ministry spokesman na nagbabawal sa atin na magpadala ng ating military aircraft sa himpapawid malapit sa Panatag shoal na pag-aari ng Pilipinas.

“Kudos to DFA Sec. Teddy Boy Locsin for putting the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in his place,” Lacson sa kanyang Twitter.

“Banning us from sending our military aircraft into airspace near Panatag Shoal surely deserves a strong rebuke. I’m proud that our top foreign policy implementer did it,” giit pa ng senador.

Kamakailan, sinabi ni Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian na nilabag ng Pilipinas ang soberenya at seguridad ng China sa pagpapadala ng military aircraft malapit sa islang inangking ng Beijing.

Iginiit naman ng Palasyo ang sovereign rights ng Pilipinas sa mga isla sa pinagtatalunang karagatan.

Matapos ihayag ng US ang pagpaparusa sa 24 Chinese companies na sangkot reclamation activities sa South China Sea, sinabi ni Locson kanyang irerekomenda ang pagbabasura ng kontrata ng Pilipinas sa mga kompanyang ito kung mayroon man.

“If I find that any of those companies are doing business with us then I would strongly recommend we terminate that relationship with that company,” ayon kay Locsin.

Samantala, nagpahayag naman ng pagsuport si Senador Francis Tolentino sa pagsasabing susuportahan ko siya kung alinsunod ito sa independent foreign policy pivot ng Pangulo.

“The proposal of the DFA should be grounded not because of the recent US pronouncement but because it is in accord with our highest national interests,” aniya.

Bukod sa pagbabasura sa kontrata ng Chinese firm na sangkot sa island-building activities, binalaan din ni Locsin ang Beijing na “asahan ang pinakamatindi” kung lumampas ang military drills nito sa karagatan ng Pilipinas. Ernie Reyes


Robredo sa pandemic: There is no time to waste

August 29, 2020 @8:45 AM
Manila, Philippines – “There is no time to waste.”

Ito ang sinabi ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa kanyang speech sa isang webinar sa Ateneo de Naga University Center para sa Local Governance.

“[W]e have to find the gaps and fill them; we have to make our own path, set our own direction. We, ourselves, must rise and do what can be done—in the here and now,” lahad ng bise.

“As the months pass by, we see that more and more of our people are losing their jobs and livelihood, and thousands are getting infected with the virus. So what do we do when the end to this crisis seems so far away?”

“There is no single, fixed answer to these questions, but the call of magis remains clear: We need to expand our circles of empathy,” punto pa nito.

“When we understand their pain and suffering, when we listen to their pleas, their experiences and demands, then magis becomes more than just a call to excel; it also becomes a call to be more compassionate, more humane.”

Giit pa ni Robredo, kung may naituro man ang pandemya sa mga Pilipino ay ang “the greater the challenge, the greater the imperative for us to contribute, to be involved and to extend our reach to help.”

Samantala para kay Robredo, sa pamamagitan ng pagsulong, makababangon tayo sa krisis.

“Palabas at pasulong. Outward, meaning, extending ourselves beyond our usual circles, and reaching out to others with compassion. Breaking out of our old, self-interested bubbles and affinities. And forward, by approaching each task in the here and now with the awareness that everything adds up—that every step, however small, brings us closer to the horizon,” paliwanag ni Robredo.

“This has been the mantra of the Office of the Vice President from day one, and it is what keeps us going—knowing that with every relief pack given, a family does not go hungry. With every PPE set provided, a doctor or nurse or a health practitioner is protected from the virus. With every palengke delivery made, a market vendor and a tricycle driver earns enough to put food on the table.” RNT/FGDC


#JulianPH nananatiling severe tropical storm

August 29, 2020 @8:33 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nananatiling severe tropical storm ang bagyong Julian, ayon sa PAGASA.

Magpapaulan ang naturang bagyo sa Cagayan province hanggang sa rehiyon ng Bicol kalakip ang maulap na himpapawirin.

Mas kaunti naman ang tsansa ng pag-ulan sa Luzon kasama na ang Metro Manila habang hindi ito makaaapekto sa Visayas at Mindanao.

Namataan ang bagyong Julian sa layong 850 kilometerong silangan ng Tuguegarao City, Cagayan taglay ang hangin na 95 kph at pagbugsong 115 km/h. RNT/FGDC


Online Dictionary na may COVID term sa Filipino at Cebuano inilunsad

August 28, 2020 @8:54 PM
Manila Philippines – Naglabas ang Google Philippines ng online dictionary na may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19-related terms sa Filipino at Cebuano.

Ayon sa kumpanya, ang site na “Isang Gabay sa mga Salitang Kaugnay ng COVID-19” ay may mga feature sa 115 karaniwang ginagamit na salitang mjay kaugnayan sa COVID-19 at mga parirala na nakasalin na sa parehong Filipino at Cebuano.

Maliban dito, ang mga salitang isinalin sa Filipino at Cebuano ay may mga sepinisyon din at nakalagay din kung paano gamitin ang mga nasabing sasalita.

Mayroon din ito bokabularyo na “pertains to changes in business, education, and new way of life.”

Umaasa naman ang Google na sapamamagitan ng nasabing site ay makatutulong ito sa mga Pinoy na maintindihan ang mga termino na karaniwang ginagamit sa COVID-19 at makatulong ito sa maaayos na pagpapalaganao ng impormasyon.

“Based on Google Trends insights, a lot of Filipinos are looking for the meaning of COVID-19-related terminologies in our local languages,” ayon pa kay Google Philippines head of communications and public affairs Mervin Wenke.

“We hope that this will be useful as well to students and to those who seek to expand their knowledge,” dagdag pa nito

Nabatid na nabuo ang nasabing site sa tulong ni assistant professor Eilene Antoinette G. Narvaez ng Department of Filipino and Philippine Literature ng University of the Philippines Diliman at Hannah Marie R. Aranas na dating guro sa literatura sa University of San Carlos Department of Languages and Literature. RNT/LF


