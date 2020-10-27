Trending Now

Mga pamantasan bumida sa ikatlong yugto ng KUMAIN Webinar ng TF Zero Hunger

Mga pamantasan bumida sa ikatlong yugto ng KUMAIN Webinar ng TF Zero Hunger

October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – “Labis nating pinapahalagahan ang presensya ng bawat kalahok sa aktibidad na ito, gayundin sa ating mga katuwang na ahensya na naglaan ng kanilang napakahalagang oras upang mas marami ang higit pang makaunawa sa ilang mga programa ng administrasyon hinggil sa pagtugon sa kagutuman.”

Ito ang bungad na pahayag ni Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Chair ng Task Force on Zero Hunger sa pormal na pagsisimula ng pangatlong bahagi ng “Kasapatan at Ugnayan ng Mamamayan sa Akmang Pagkain At Nutrisyon” o KUMAIN webinar series nitong Lunes, Oktubre 26, 2020.

Ang pagbubukas ng ikatlong online seminar sa KUMAIN webinar series ay dinaluhan virtually nina CHED Chairperson J. Prospero De Vera III, NNC Executive Director Azucena Dayanghirang, DSWD Director Wilma Naviamos at Director Restituto Macuto, DOST-FNRI OIC Director Imelda Agdeppa, Dr. Maria Corazon Dumlao ng DepEd, kinatawan ng mga kasaping ahensya ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger at mga kalahok mula sa mga State Universities and Colleges.

“Ang Webinar Series na ito ay naglalayong magbahagi ng impormasyon at itaas ang kamalayan sa nagpapatuloy na pagsisikap ng gobyerno na matupad ang mga commitments ng Pilipinas sa Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ng United Nations 2030, partikular sa SDG No. 2: tapusin ang kagutuman, makamit ang seguridad ng pagkain at mapabuti ang nutrisyon at itaguyod ang sustainable agriculture. Sa ilalim ng Goal No. 2, tayo ay nakatuon na wakasan ang lahat ng uri ng pagkagutom at malnutrisyon – upang matiyak na ang lahat, lalo na ang mga bata, ay mayroong sapat at masustansiyang pagkain sa buong taon,” ayon sa opisyal ng Malacañang.

Sa pamamagitan ng KUMAIN, nagkaroon ng mga serye ng talakayan at palitan ng kaalaman hinggil sa ilang mga paraan sa pagtutulungan ng  gobyerno at iba’t-ibang mga stakeholders mula sa mga pamahalaang lokal, pribadong negosyo at mga institusyon sa edukasyon sa pagkamit ng Ambisyon Natin2040 at sa Philippine Development Plan 2017 – 2022 Maginhawa Pillar na naglalayong ganap nang mapalaya ang Pilipinas sa kagutuman at kahirapan.

Ang kagutuman umano ay nananatiling isang pangmatagalang hamon sa bansa at mas lalong pinalala ng Covid-19 pandemic batay sa datos na lumabas kamakailan. Batay sa Social Weather System (SWS) Mobile Survey noong Setyembre 2020, ang naitalang 30.7% hunger rate (tinatayang 7.6 milyong pamilya) ay ang kabuuan ng 22.0% na nakaranas ng moderate hunger at 8.7% na nakaranas ng severe hunger. Gayundin, ang porsyento ng mga sambahayan na walang katiyakan sa pagkain ay tumaas nang malaki mula 53.9% noong 2018 patungo sa 64.1% noong 2019 ayon sa pinakahuling datos mula sa DOST Food and Nutrition Research Institute’s 2019 Expanded National Nutrition Survey (ENNS).

“Noong Enero 10, 2020, nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Executive Order No. 101, na lumilikha ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger kung saan tayo ang itinalagang Chair. Ang task force ang naatasan upang tiyakin na ang mga patakaran, mga inisyatibo, at programa ng gobyerno ay magkaka-ugnay, tumutugon, at epektibo sa pagtiyak sa seguridad ng pagkain, at pagtugon sa gutom at malnutrisyon. Sa mga dumadaming isyu na ito na may kaugnayan sa involuntary hunger, seguridad sa pagkain, kakulangan sa nutrisyon, child wasting, stunting, at minsan ay humahantong sa pagkamatay, kailangan nating gumawa ng maingat na koordinasyon, makatuwiran, masubaybayan, at suriin ang mga pagsisikap ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno upang maibsan natin ang gutom at makamit ang seguridad ng pagkain sa pamamagitan ng whole-of-government approach,” paliwanag ng Kalihim ng Gabinete.

Upang magawa ito, kanilang masusing pinag-aralan at inalam ang 6 Key Results Areas or KRAs upang makalikha ng mga roadmaps para maisakatuparan ang Zero Hunger Task Force’s major deliverable: ang unang National Food Policy (NFP) na matagumpay na inilunsad noong Oktubre 16, kasabay sa pagdiriwang ngayong taon ng World Food Day.

Ang NFP ay produkto ng Task Force Zero Hunger kung saan inilalarawan nito ang pambansang mga priyoridad batay sa isang komprehensibong pag-unawa sa ating problema sa kagutuman at mga kaugnay na isyu sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic. Ito rin ang magsisilbing roadmap ng Pilipinas sa pagkamit ng Zero Hunger,” dagdag pa ng dating mambabatas ng Davao.

Ang mga miyembro ng Task Force ay nahahati sa anim (6) na Technical Working Groups (TWGs) para pagsama-samahin ang kani-kanilang KRA. Pangunahing tungkulin ng mga TWG na ito ay matukoy ang mga estratihiya, indicators at mga taunang target pagkatapos ay subaybayan, suriin, at ayusin ang iba’t ibang mga aktibidad sa pagtugon sa iba’t ibang mga yugto ng kagutuman.

“Sa ating pagtugon sa problemang ito, kritikal ang pagkaroon ng whole-of-society approach. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit binibighyan natin ng diin ang halaga ng pakikilahok ng mga SUC, upang ito ay maging isang eye-opener para sa mga kasapi ng akademya at makita kung saan maaari kayong mag-ambag sa ilang national government programs tungo sa pagsasakatuparan ng ating tunay na layunin.”

Tulad ng kanilang ginawa sa unang yugto ng KUMAIN series, ipinakita ng National Nutrition Council ang Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition for 2017-2022. Ibinahagi ng Department of Social Welfare and Development, at ng Department of Education ang kani-kanilang mga Zero Hunger Interventions. Ipinamalas naman ng Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) ang kanilang mga teknolohiya para sa food fortification, at mga science and technology-based food products.

Nagsalaysay din sa nasabing webinar  ang Sultan Kudarat State University – na isang FNRI Food Technology Adoptor – upang ibahagi ang kanilang best practices at mga karanasan.

“Kailangan namin kayo para gamitin ang mga teknolohiyang pang-pagkain ng FNRI upang mapalawak ang saklaw at maabot ang zero hunger programs at mapalaganap ang pag-access sa masarap, ligtas, malusog at masustansyang mga produktong pagkain. Maging bahagi ng kilusang ito. Tumaya tayo sa nutrisyon at kalusugan ng kabataan. Umambag tayo sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa. Maging kabahagi sana kayo sa labang ito ng bayan kontra sa kahairapan at kagutuman, Kapag tamang pagkain at sapat, panalo tayong lahat!”

Nagpaabot ng pasasalamat si Nograles sa pamunuan ng Commission of Higher Education na nakipagtulungan sa Office of the Cabinet Secretariat, NNC, DOST-FNRI, DSWD, at DepEd para sa pagsasagawa ng third leg ng KUMAIN Webinar Series. Kris Jose


Expanded inter-agency task force vs korapsyon, nilagdaan na ni PRRD–Bong Go

October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Pormal nang nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kautusan na nag-aatas sa Department of Justice na pangunahan ang mas pinalakas at pinalawak na inter-agency task force para sugpuin ang sistematikong katiwalian sa pamahalaan.

Ginawa ni Sen. Bong Go ang nasabing anunsyo kahapon.

Siya rin ang nagrekomenda sa Pangulo na magbuo ng nasabing task force.

“Napirmahan na po ng Pangulo ang kautusan sa DOJ na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nababalot ng anomalya at korapsyon. Wala tayong pipiliin, wala tayong sasantuhin. Kasuhan na ang mga dapat makasuhan. Tuluyan ang mga dapat tuluyan. Towards the last one year and eight months of this administration, we must not hesitate in our quest to eradicate corruption,” ayon sa senador.

Sinabi ni Go na siya at si Pangulong Duterte ay iisa ang hangarin na wakasan ang korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa ating lipunan upang makapag-iwan ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa na ramdam ng taumbayan.

“Sasamahan ko ang Pangulo sa laban na ito until the last day of his term and I will continue to fight for the welfare and interest of each and every Filipino even beyond his presidency. Isa lang ang interes namin at iyan ay ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino,” anang senador.


Aces itinaob ang Terrafirma Dyip

October 27, 2020
PAMPANGA – Tinalo ng Alaska Aces ang Terrafirma Dyip, 99-96, sa makapigil hiningang laban nila sa PBA Philippine Cup na ginanap sa Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Medyo nahirapan ang Aces at muntik pang matalo sa Terrafirma sa kanilang laro.

Lamang pa ang Dyip sa pangunguna ni CJ Perez habang may natitira pang 1:30 minuto pero biglang umatake si JVee Casio ng isang malupit na lay-up dahilan para maagaw nila ang kalamangan sa iskor na 97-96.

Nakakuha ng pagkakataon ang Alaska para makuha ang panalo matapos sumablay ang isang lay-up ni Perez na nauwi sa free throw ni Aces star Maverick Ahanmisi kung saan isa ang naibuslo para makuha ng Aces ang dalawang puntos na kalamangan.

May natitira pang 8.3 seconds, muling umatake si Perez para itabla ang laban pero sinupalpalan ni Vic Manuel ang tira nito kaya sumablay.

Muling nagcommit ng foul ang Dyip pero naisalpak ni MJ Ayaay ang isa sa dalawang free throws para mailagay sa tatlo ang lamang ng Aces. 99-96.

Sa huling segundo, bumanat si Eric Camson ng isang three points para sa Terrafirma pero lumabas ang bola sa ring dahilan para maiuwi ng Alaska ang panalo.Rico Navarro


Malakanyang umalma sa OCTA; COVID testing 'di lang sa PRC inaasa

October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ng Malakanyang na hindi lang ito umaasa sa coronavirus testing services ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Kinontra ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ang naging pahayag ng  OCTA Research Group na ang COVID-19 response ng bansa ay “crippled” ng walang testing ng organisasyon.

Reaksyon ito ni Sec. Roque sa report ng research groups na nagbunyag na mayroong   40 hanggang 50 percent ang ibinaba sa iniulat na bagong  COVID-19 case sa  Metro Manila at malapit na lugar matapos na ihinto ng  PRC ang pagsasagawa ng  tests na   chargeable sa Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Hinikayat ng mga researchers ang pamahalaan na lutasin ang hindi pagkakaunawaan sa pagitan ng PhilHealth at PRC, sabay sabing “without the testing facilities provided by the PRC, our isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing programs are crippled because the LGUs(local government units) do not know whether or not a person is infected with COVID-19 within the 24-48 hour time period required.”

Itinigil kasi ng humanitarian organization ang COVID-19 tests  na chargeable sa PhilHealth  dahil nabigo ang state health insurer’s na mabayaran ang  overdue balance nito na P930 milyon.

Binigyang diin ni Sec.Roque na ang bansa ay mayroong mahigit na 100 laboratoryo na may kakayahan na magsagawa ng RT-PCR testing.

“We simply disagree po kasi hindi lang naman PRC ang nagtetest. We have 115 licensed RT-PCR  laboratories and 36 GeneXpert laboratories. Hindi po tayo nakasalalay sa iisang testing facility ng PRC,” punto ni Sec. Roque.

“We disagree po with OCTA Research,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Ang  PRC ay mayroong mahalagang gampanin sa  COVID-19 screening sa bansa.

Nagsagawa na ito ng mahigit isang milyong  coronavirus tests, kung saan ay may 25% ng total coronavirus testing ang naisagawa sa buong bansa.

Kamakailan,  umapela si Sec. Roque sa  OCTA Research,  independent research group na kinabibilangan ng faculty members at alumni mula sa University of the Philippines, na iwasan ang pagbibigay ng rekumendasyon sa  ukol sa  coronavirus quarantine classification ng bansa at sa halip ay iparating ito sa pamahalaan sa pribadong paraan. Kris Jose


Re-enacted budget, maiiwasan sa maagang paghain ng P4.5T GAB sa Senado – Ping

October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Kahit may kaunting constitutional issues na kinasasangkutan ng bersiyon ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 General Appropriation  Bill (GAB), may sapat na panahon ang Senado na aprubahan ang kanila at maiwasan ang re-enacted budget.

 

Ganito ang pahayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson matapos maisumite sa Senado ang aprubadong GAB mula sa Mababang Kapulungan na inamendahan ng isang “amllit na grupo” na labag sa Saligang Batas.


“Regardless of the constitutional issues involving the House of Representatives’ version of the 2021 budget bill, it is still good that the Senate has enough time to approve our own version, leaving room for the bicameral conference and submission to the President for approval, thus avoiding a re-enacted budget,” ayon kay Lacson.

 

Sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang isinumite nitong Lunes ng hapon ang  kanyang report sa Finance Subcommittee C na sumasakop sa lahat ng ahensiyang naitalaga sa kanyang bilang chairman, alinsunod sa itinakdang deadline ng mother committee na October 26.

“However, I based my report on the National Expenditure Program, with a caveat that necessary adjustments will be made once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted by the House,” punto pa ni Lacson.

“Now that the GAB is available as reported, once we get hold of our copy, I’ll make adjustments based on the House version of the budget bill,” paliwanag pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes

 


Duque, Morales pinakakasuhan ng Kamara

October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Gaya ng naging rekomendasyon ng Senado, inirekomenda din ng House of Representatives na sampahan ng kasong kriminal sina Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at datng Philhealth President Ricardo Morales dahil sa nadiskubreng korupsyon sa Philhealth.

Sa 65 pahinang report ng House Committee on Public Accounts at House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability sinabi nito na may basehan para kasuhan ang dalawa sa anomalya sa pagpapalabas ng Philhealth funds sa ilalim ng Interim Reimbursement Mechanism  (IRM).

Ang IRM ay ang sistemang ginawa ng Philhealth kung saan pinayagan nito ang cash advance sa mga ospital sa pagclaim sa coronavirus treatment subalit kalaunan ay nakitang naabuso ang sistema at nalugi ng malaki ang pamaalaan.

Maliban kina Duque at Morales kasama din sa pinakakasuhan ng Kamara ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at illegal use of public funds ang mga Philhealth officials na sina Arnel de Jesus, executive vice president and chief operating officer;Israel Pargas, senior vice president for the health finance policy sector;Rodolfo del Rosario, senior vice president for the legal sector at Rogelio Pocallan Jr, senior manager for the Internal Legal Department.

Kaparehas na kaso din ang pinapasampa ng Kamara sa ilang gabinete ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil nagsisilbi itong mga board member ng PhilHealth, kabilang dito sina Just Secretary Silvestre Bello III;Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista;Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III at ang iba pang board member na sina Maria Graciela Blas Gonzaga, Susan Mercado, Alejandro Cabading, at Marlene Padua.

Sa naging report ng komite sinabi nito na ang IRM ay nagenganyo para magkaroon ng large-scale corruption sa pagitan ng mga PhilHealth officials t healthcare institutions.

“In what is arguably the most notorious instance of corruption to date that is connected to the corporation, PhilHealth officials involved in the illegal disbursement of public funds through this mechanism anchor their defense on blurry interpretations of the law, none of which will hold water in court,” batay sa report.

Bukod dito ay pinapakasuhan pa ng kasong administratibo ng Kamara si Morales dahil sa pagkuha nito kay Jesus bilang executive vice presdent gayong hindi ito kuwalipikado.

Ang report ng Kamara ay kahalintulad rin sa naging rekomendasyon ng Senado kung saan kasamang pinakakasuhan si Duque samantalang sa report ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ay hindi nito pinakakasuhan si Duque. Gail Mendoza


