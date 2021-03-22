Mga Pinay na papuntang UAE naharang ng BI; na-recruit ng online trafficker
March 22, 2021 @ 5:07 PM
Manila, Philippines – Naharang ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers sa Clark International Airport ang dalawang babaeng iligal na na-recruit na papunta sana sa United Arab Emirates (UAE), batay sa ulat.
Sa report kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, idinetalye ng BI Travel Control Enforcement Unit (TCEU) officers ang pagkakaharang sa dalawang Pilipina na lulan ng Emirates Airlines flight papuntang Dubai noong March 18.
Sinabi ng mga biktima na sila ay legitimate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at may valid overseas employment certificates (OEC) at employment contracts.
“Through the checks, it was confirmed by the POEA officer on-duty that the contract the victims submitted were not verified by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai, and were faked,” lahad ni Morente.
“They were instructed by this fixer to delete all conversations from their phones pertaining to their travel.”
“It was obviously a ploy to depart through illegal means,” dagdag pa nito.
“Illegal agencies falsify existing documents of legitimate OFWs,” Morente said. “This modus operandi is a reemerging one, wherein the fixer falsifies employment contracts in the UAE, attaches it to an approved OEC, and submits it for primary inspection. We are able to intercept attempts when we see discrepancies in their records.” RNT/FGDC
March 22, 2021 @6:07 PM
Manila, Philippines — Dapat mapaigting ng Pilipinas ang pagtukoy sa kung saan nagmumula ang COVID-19 infections sa gitna ng patuloy na paglobo ng COVID case, batay sa World Health Organization’s (WHO) Philippine representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe.
“Where is the transmission actually happening? Is it limited to social gatherings in families or among friends? Is it also being driven by gatherings at worksites and dormitories?” saad ni Abeyasinghe.
“This kind of investigation at the local government level is critically important so that we identify those mass-amplifying events and do everything possible to minimize the occurrence and the repeat occurrence of such situations.”
“This is an area that we have not been able to strengthen over the last few months. Maybe this is an opportunity for us to focus on that and identify those settings where we see transmission happening and to share that information with the public so that the public could avoid those places and protect themselves more effectively,” dagdag pa nito.
Maaalalang nagpatupad ang gobyerno ng mas mahigpit na restriksyon sa Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, at Rizal. RNT/FGDC
March 22, 2021 @5:59 PM
Manila, Philippines – Higit 11,000 drug high-value targets (HVTs) na ang naaresto simula Hulyo 2016, batay sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Sa pinakabagong datos ng PDEA’s #RealNumbersPH data, naaresto ng 11,479 HVTs kasama na ang 300 foreign nationals at 946 government workers mula Hulyo 1, 2016 hanggang Pebrero 28, 2021.
Sa mga naarestong government worker, 375 ang elected officials; 463 ang government employees; at 108 ang uniformed personnel.
Kasama rin sa HVT ang 4,706 ibdibwal na naaresto sa “high impact” operations; 3,302 target-listed suspects; 1,122 drug den maintainers; 771 drug group leaders/members; 240 kasama sa wanted lists; 72 armed-group members; at 20 prominent personalities.
Naaresto rin ang 279,623 indibidwal ang sangkot sa iligal na droga habang 6,069 katao ang nasawi sa 193,532 anti-illegal drug operations. RNT/FGDC
March 22, 2021 @5:50 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iniutos na ang deportasyon sa mga darating na dayuhan na may dalang pekeng quarantine bookings at hindi na makapapasok pa ng bansa, batay sa babala ng Bureau of Immigration (BI).
Ayon kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, magiging mahigpit sila sa pagbabantay sa isinusumiteng quaranting bookings ng foreign nationals.
“Should foreign nationals be found to have faked their quarantine bookings, they may be referred by the Department of Tourism (DOT) back to the BI for the initiation of deportation proceedings, and they will also be blacklisted from the country,” aniya.
Sinabi namang ang mga emergency at humanitarian cases ay papayagang makapasok ng bansa batay sa pag-apruba ng National Task Force Against COVID-19.
Maging ang mga dayuhan na kalahok sa medical repatriation ay makapapasok din ng bansa. RNT/FGDC
March 22, 2021 @5:41 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana na mayroon pa ring Chinese militia vessels ang nananatili sa Julian Felipe Reef sa West Philippine Sea.
“Nandun pa at binibilang naming mabuti,” lahad ni Sobejana.
Noong Marso 7, nasa 220 fishing vessels na pinapangunahan ng Chinese maritime militia ang namataan sa Julian Felipe Reef, batay sa National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.
Sa panayam kay AFP spokesperson Major General Edgard Arevalo, inatasan na aniya ni Sobejana ang militar na magsagawa ng air maritime patrol sa lugar. RNT/FGDC
March 22, 2021 @5:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinabubuwag na ni Senator Imee Marcos ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)- Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases at bigyang daan ang makatotohanang “medical, science-based” approach sa paglaban sa COVID-19 pandemic.
“Siguro panahon na para buwagin na yung IATF at umpisa na tayo sa totoo na medikal na science-based at talagang makakatulong sa tao,” lahad ng senadora.
“I think if there’s a new IATF, let’s begin with the policy establishment by the medical and the science people.”
Para kay Marcos, ang papalit sa IATF ay dapat binubuo ng mga doktor at public health experts.
“Sila ang magdidiretso ng policy and after that yung implementation paghati-hatian. At ikonsulta na yung mga LGU, huwag ipapasa nang basta sa mga LGU,” punto pa nito.
“Alam natin na bago itong mga virus na ito so there’s a lot of changing discoveries, changing protocols, at sila na ang magsabi.” RNT/FGDC