Mga Pinoy sa SoKor inobliga sa health insurance para sa COVID-19 treatment

August 18, 2020 @ 9:07 AM 1 hour ago
Views: 15
Manila, Philippines – Inabisuhan ng Korean Embassy sa Pilipinas ang mga Pinoy na tutungo sa South Korea na kumuha ng health insurance para masakop ang kanilang gastusin oras na magpositibo sila sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Batay sa embahada, simula sa Aug. 24, ang lahat ng dayuhang magpopositibo sa virus sa South Korea sa loob ng 14 araw ng kanilang pagpasok ay dapat balikatin ang sariling gastusin.

“Up to the present, the Korean government has subsidized all incurred expenses of foreigners who were COVID-19 positive in Korea,” saad ng embahada.

Para sa mga Pinoy sa South Korea, sasagutin ng Korean government ang hospital room charges ngunit babayaran ng pasyente ang pagkain at gamutan.

“Therefore, we hereby recommend all Filipinos to secure private health insurance that could cover treatments received in foreign countries like Korea before entering.” RNT/FGDC


Party ng PNP sa Baguio pinabulaanan ni Magalong

August 18, 2020 @9:55 AM
Views: 1
Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ni Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong na nagsagawa ng party si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa sa kabila ng ipinapatupad na quarantine protocol.

Sa ulat, sinabi ni Magalong na nagkaroon lamang si Gamboa ng hapunan sa Chief PNP Cottage sa loob ng Navy base.

Wala rin aniyang buffet at napanatili ang social distancing na nagtapos ng alas-10 ng gabi na naaayon sa curfew ng lugar.

Ipinunto rin na hindi binigyan si Gamboa ng VIP treatment. RNT/FGDC


Mas mahigpit na protocol target sa GCQ

August 18, 2020 @9:43 AM
Views: 6
Manila, Philippines – Target ng mga awtoridad ang mas mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng lockdown sa Metro Manila.

Sa ulat, inirekomenda ng mga mayor sa rehiyon na ibaba na sa GCQ o general community quarantine.

“Ang gusto po nila (mayors) stricter enforcement nitong protocol na ito at iyon nga po ang gagawin ng ating kapulisan,” ani police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield.

“Tapos na siguro po iyong puro paalala at puro pagbibigay. Dapat sumunod na sila,” dagdag pa nito.

Mananatili naman ang ilang checkpoint sa rehiyon at pagpapatrol sa barangay.

Sa ilalim ng GCQ, mas maraming pampublikong transportasyon at industriya ang mag-o-operate na upang bigyang daan ang pagbuhay sa ekonomiya. RNT/FGDC


Libo-libong libreng face shield, face mask ipinamamahagi ng LCSP

August 18, 2020 @9:31 AM
Views: 12
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Atty. Ariel Inton na namamahagi na ang kanyang samahang Lawyers for Commuter’s Safety Protection ng libreng limang libong face shield at face mask.

Ginawang benepisyaryo ng LCSP ang mga tunay na mahihirap na tsuper at pasahero at walang pambili ng naturang mga gamit na epektibong panlaban sa nakahahawa at nakamamatay na coronavirus disease-19.

Napag-alamang gawa ang mga nasabing personal protective equipment ng mga kasapi ng LCSP at mga grupong supporter ng nasabing samahan.

Pawang lokal na materyales umano ang ginamit sa paggawa ng mga ito at hindi katulad ng maraming iba na inangkat pa mula sa ibang bansa.

Ginawa ang paggawa at pamamahagi Pinoy face mask at face shield bilang panlaban umano sa pagsasamantala ng mga negosyante sa nasabing sandata laban sa COVID-19.

Matatandaang biglang nagkaubusan ng suplay ng face mask at face shield makaraang ideklara ng Department of Transportation na hindi pupwedeng sumakay sa pampublikong sasakyan ang mga mamamayan nang walang suot na mga ito.

Sumunod na rito ang muling paglutang sa merkado ng mga nasabing PPE ngunit sa napakamahal nang halaga.

Nakontrol lamang ang presyo rito nang magtakda na ang Department of Trade and Industry ng suggested retail price na hanggang P50 lang presyo ng mga ito. RNT


SHS-VP application results nailabas na

August 18, 2020 @9:19 AM
Views: 13
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo na ng Department of Education (DepEd) na lumabas na ang resulta ng Senior High School-Voucher Program (SHS-VP) application para sa School Year 2020-2021.

Sa press briefing, kinumpirma ni DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo na naisapubliko na ang SHS VP online application noong August 14 sa pamamagitan ng Online Voucher Application Portal (OVAP) sa ovap.peac.org.ph.

Nagsimula aniya ang aplikasyon ng SHS-VP para sa SY 2020-2021 buhat noong June 29 hanggang July 24.

“DepEd had allocated a little over P1 billion to accommodate 65,000 voucher applicants,” ani Mateo.

“Results were posted on Aug. 14 and the applicants may check the result of their applications,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa kabuuan aniya ay mayroong 61,919 nagsumite ng aplikasyon at 14,006 ang Qualified Voucher Applicants (QVAs).

“They shall be able to download their QVA certificates already,” saad pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Roque inalmahan ng labor groups sa datos ng walang trabaho

August 18, 2020 @8:55 AM
Views: 17
Manila, Philippines – Umalma ang Labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) sa naging pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque tungkol sa datos ng mga walang trabaho.

Lahad ng grupo, nakainsulto ito ng milyon-milyong Pilipino nang sabihin na hindi ito umabot sa 100%.

“By expressing his delight that the unemployment rate did not reach 100% and by further asserting that this was due to our supposed resilience, Mr. Roque deeply insulted the 27.3 million unemployed Filipinos who are currently at a loss on how they are going to survive the foreseeable future. His toxic positivity is stupid and revolting,” ani BMP President Luke Espiritu.

Maaalalang sa inilabas na resulta ng Social Weather Stations (SWS), nakitang 45.5 percent Filipino adults o 27.3 milyong indibidwal ang walang trabaho.

“What makes Mr. Roque’s callous indifference more infuriating is not only his disregard to the poverty and misery of the nearly half of the labor force, he also did not present any plan on how to alleviate their suffering. As with the Duterte regime’s plans for our health system’s sufficient capacitation against the pandemic, they are silent on a comprehensive plan to generate jobs for the unemployed,” punto pa ni Espiritu.

Gayundin ay umalma ang Defend Jobs Philippines sa naging pahayag ni Roque.

“Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s tactless statement is nothing but a mere proof of how our government is treating our labor force.”

“The 45.5% record-high adult joblessness rate is an alarming and a serious matter that needs to be addressed with utmost sincerity and compassion for our workers,” dagdag pa ng grupo. RNT/FGDC


