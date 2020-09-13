Mga sementeryo sa P’que, sarado sa Undas







Manila, Philippines – Giniit ng United States Embassy na napagbayaran na ni Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton ang salang pagpatay kay Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude.

“All legal proceedings in the case took place under Philippine jurisdiction and law. Lance Cpl. Pemberton fulfilled his sentence as ordered by Philippine courts and he departed the Philippines on September 13,” saad ng embahada.

Nakalipad na si Pemberton pabalik ng US dakong 9:14 ng umaga.RNT/ELM