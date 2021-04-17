Mga taga-Davao Region pinag-iingat sa #BisingPH
Manila, Philippines – Pinag-iingat ng Mines and Geosciences Bureau ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang mga residente sa Davao Region sa posibleng pagbaha at landslide dulot ng malakas na pag-ulan na magsisilbing epekto ng bagyong Bising.
Sa kalatas, sinabing “very highly susceptible” ang landslide sa Purok 15, 16, 17, at 22 ng Barangay Mt. Diwata sa Monkayo, Davao de Oro kug kaya’t hinikayat ang preemptive evacuation at paghinto ng mining activities.
Naka-full alert status na rin ang Philippine Coast Guard District North Eastern Mindanao (CGDNEM) bilang paghahanda sa posibleng pinsala na maidudulot ng Bagyong Bising. RNT/FGDC
April 17, 2021 @1:53 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) sa publiko na magtipid sa paggamit ng kuryente upang maiwasan ang pagkawala ng kuryente lalo pa at panahon na ng tag-init.
Naunang sinabi ng Department of Energy na asahan na ang pagtaas ng demand ng kuryente, partikular sa Luzon, sa Mayo.
Nakikiusap na rin ang NGCP sa pamahalaan na tingnan ang sitwasyon sa kuryente sa panahon ng tag-init dahil limitado lang umano ang kakayahan ng kompanya sa usapin ng power generation.
Narito naman ang ilang suhestyon upang makatipid sa kuryente:
Tanggalin ang mga kagamitan sa saksakan kung hindi ginagamit
Gumamit ng compact fluorescent lamps o LED bulbs
Regular na linisin ang blade ng electric fan at filter ng air conditioner
Gamitin ang mga appliances na malakas sa kuryente sa off-peak hours na bago mag-alas-11 ng umaga at makalipas ang alas-7 ng gabi.
RNT/FGDC
April 17, 2021 @1:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ni Vice President Leni Robredo na sasailalim siya sa14-day quarantine makaraang magpositibo ang kanyang security personnel sa COVID-19.
Sa Facebook post, ibinahagi ng Bise na papunta sana siya sa Bicol.
“I was all set to go. But just a few minutes ago, I received a contact tracing call informing me that my close-in security has tested positive [for COVID-19],” lahad pa ni Robredo.
“I was with him in the car, in the elevator, and in the office almost everyday this week. We have regular surveillance antigen testing in the office and we do follow very strict health protocols but because I was a very close contact, I need to do the required quarantine and do an [RT-PCR] test after my quarantine,” pahayag pa nito. RNT/FGDC
April 17, 2021 @1:14 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakapagtala lamang ng dalawang pagyanig ang Bulkang Taal sa nakalipas na 24 oras ngunit nananatili pa rin ito sa Alert Level 2.
Sa volcano bulletin na inisyu ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), naitala ang isang episode ng volcanic tremor at sang volcano-tectonic event.
Naobserbahan din ang ‘very weak’ emission ng steam-laden plumes mula sa Bulkang Taal na may taas na 30 metro.
“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”
“Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI (Taal Volcano Island).” RNT/FGDC
April 17, 2021 @1:02 PM
Manila, Philippines – Dinepensahan ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ang pagpapalawig ng travel ban sa bansa dahil sa sitwasyon na kinakaharap dulot ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Sad but it’s gotta be done. No vaccines yet. But there is hope that will change in 3rd quarter,” saad ni Locsin sa tweet.
Maaalalang pinalawig hanggang katapusan ng buwan ng travel ban na dati ay itinakda noong Abril 21.
The travel ban was initially set until April 21 but was extended to April 30 but the IATF said foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents issued prior to March 22, 2021, may enter the country.
Batay sa IATF Resolution No. 103 papayagan ang mga sumusunod:
Diplomats and members of international organizations and their dependents 9(c) or 47(a)(2) visa at the time of entry
Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation
Foreign seafarers under the “Green Lanes” program for crew change
Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens with valid visas at the time of entry
Emergency, humanitarian, and other analogous cases approved by the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19
RNT/FGDC
April 17, 2021 @12:38 PM
Manila, Philippines – Naitala ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang magnitude 5.4 lindol sa Sarangani, Davao Occidental bandang 4:55 ng umaga.
Natukoy ang episentro ng lindol sa 261 kilometrong southeast ng Sarangani.
Sa datos, may lalim itong 39 kilometro.
Wala namang inaasahang malaking pinsala ngunit inaasahan ang ilang aftershock. RNT/FGDC