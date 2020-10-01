Frenchlyn Del Corro
MGCQ sa Metro Manila sa Nobyembre, ‘di imposible
Oct 2020
Sinabi ni Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar, chief isolation czar, na ang 16-bed capacity modular hospital ay itinayo ng DPWH Task Force na susuporta sa pangangailangan para sa health care services ng Lung Center.
Mayroon ding limang modular hospitals ang itatayo ng DPWH Task Force sa Quezon Institute compound sa E. Rodriguez Avenue, Quezon City na may kabuuang kapasidad na 110 beds na may hiwalay na nursing station, equipment laboratory, pantry, storage, medical gas line, CCTV system, at elavated pathway connecting clusters. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)