Misis patay, 2 anak kritikal sa mister na nabitin sa alak







Manila, Philippines – Natuklasan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang halagang P10 bilyong ng infrastructure projects na inilipat sa pondo ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na nakalagay sa bersiyon ng Senado.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na natagpuan ng kanyang tanggapan ang ilang realignments na lubhang kuwestinable base a pang-unang pagsusuri sa Senate version ng 2021 national budget.

“For instance, while some of my recommended slash from the Department of Public Works and Highways’ budget was adopted, we also noticed at least P10 billion worth of infrastructure projects realigned within the same agency under the Senate version,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson na kaya nilang tukuyin ang lokasyon ng Senate-realigned projects, pero hindi nila kayang kilalanin kung sino ang senator-proponents nito.

“This is the reason why I have always called for transparency in all our individual amendments by posting the same on our official websites for the media and the public to see,” giit niya.

“As I already stated, these are very preliminary even as we continue our scrutiny of the budget measure. Thus the importance of transparency cannot be emphasized enough.”

Sinabi ni Lacson na hindi siya pabor sa anumang hindi transparent o lantad partikular kung pag-uusapan ang pambansan badyet.

“While the bicameral conference committee may have been reduced to a “Committee of Two,” it is not exactly the case,” lahad ng senador.

Katunayan, ayon kay Lacson, inatasn niya ang kanyang staff na makapag-koordinasyon sa Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) kung anuman ang pagkilos ng pondo bago magkaroon ng pinal na bersiyon ng panukala na ipepresenta sa miyembro ng bicam para pirmahan at aprubahan.

“Also, I practically demanded that I be furnished with a copy of the details of the Senate version before the convening of the bicameral conference, as what we had until yesterday morning was only the summary of the Senate version.” Ernie Reyes