Trending Now

Misis patay, 2 anak kritikal sa mister na nabitin sa alak

Misis patay, 2 anak kritikal sa mister na nabitin sa alak

November 30, 2020 @ 2:50 PM 2 days ago
Views: 134
  •  
  •  
  •  

Catanduanes – Kaawa-awa ang sinapit ng mag-iina matapos silang pagtatagain ng kanilang padre de pamilya na ikinamatay ng misis at malubhang ikinasugat ng dalawang bata sa bayan ng Virac sa lalawigang ito.

Hindi na umabot nang buhay sa ospital ang misis habang patuloy na inoobserbahan sa ospital ang dalawang anak na kapwa menor de edad matapos silang pagtatagain ng kanilang ama ng tahanan sa Barangay Francia, Virac.

Hindi muna pinangalanan ng pulisya ang mag-iina, gayundin ang mister.

Batay sa report ng Virac Police Station, dakong 6:30 kagabi naganap ang krimen sa loob ng bahay ng pamilya.

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon, nagkaroon ng pagtatalo ang suspek at misis niya dahil namimilit na humingi ng pera para pambili ng alak.

Hindi umano binigyan ng pera ng misis ang suspek para bumili ng alak dahil lasing na ito na ikinagalit ng mister.

Dito na kumuha ng itak ang suspek at pinagtataga ang kanyang asawa sa iba’t ibang parte ng katawan saka isiinunod ang dalawang maliliit na anak.

Narinig  ng mga kapitbahay ang sigaw ng mga biktima kaya humingi na sila ng tulong sa pulisya.

Sa pagresponde ng mga awtoridad, naabutan pa nila ang suspek na hawak-hawak ang itak at tinangka sila nitong sugurin kaya nagpaputok ang mga pulis at napasuko ang suspek.

Kaagad na dinala sa ospital ang mag-iina subalit idineklarang patay na ang misis habang patuloy na inoobserhaban ang dalawang bata.

Nahaharap ngayon  sa kasong murder, frustrated parricide (2 counts) at assault upon agent in authority ang suspek./Mary Anne Sapico


  •  
  •  
  •  

DOH ‘di sang-ayon sa pagpasok ng mga bata sa malls

December 2, 2020 @3:55 PM
Views: 3
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines –  Nanindigan ang Department of Health (DOH) na hindi pa rin dapat payagan ang nasa 14-anyos pababa maging ang 66-anyos pataas upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 infection, batay kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Ito ang naging tugon ni Duque sa rekomendasyon ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na payagan ang 7 hanggang 14-anyos na magtungo sa mall basta kasama ang magulang.

 “Ang posisyon namin, hindi po nagbabago. We discourage that kasi meron pa ring risk,” saad ni Duque.

“Sa siyam na buwan na karanasan natin sa COVID-19, three to five percent po ng total infected cases natin ay sa mga bata nangyari. Hindi po sila exempted sa hawaan.”

“Hindi po ipinagbabawal ng DOH ang holiday celebration. Gusto lang po natin ito limitahan sa immediate family members. Hindi na po muna [kasali ang] mga kamag-anak na galing sa ibang lugar,” lahad pa nito.

“Kasi sa siyam na buwan na may pandemya, ang nakakahawa po ay iyong mga walang sintomas o kung meron man, mild lang.” RNT/FGDC/Jocelyn Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

Lacson nakatuklas ng P10B infra project na inilipat ng senador

December 2, 2020 @3:43 PM
Views: 42
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Natuklasan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang halagang P10 bilyong ng infrastructure projects na inilipat sa pondo ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na nakalagay sa bersiyon ng Senado.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na natagpuan ng kanyang tanggapan ang ilang realignments na lubhang kuwestinable base a pang-unang pagsusuri sa Senate version ng 2021 national budget.

“For instance, while some of my recommended slash from the Department of Public Works and Highways’ budget was adopted, we also noticed at least P10 billion worth of infrastructure projects realigned within the same agency under the Senate version,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson na kaya nilang tukuyin ang lokasyon ng Senate-realigned projects, pero hindi nila kayang kilalanin kung sino ang senator-proponents nito.

“This is the reason why I have always called for transparency in all our individual amendments by posting the same on our official websites for the media and the public to see,” giit niya.

“As I already stated, these are very preliminary even as we continue our scrutiny of the budget measure. Thus the importance of transparency cannot be emphasized enough.”

Sinabi ni Lacson na hindi siya pabor sa anumang hindi transparent o lantad partikular kung pag-uusapan ang pambansan badyet.

 “While the bicameral conference committee may have been reduced to a “Committee of Two,” it is not exactly the case,” lahad ng senador.

Katunayan, ayon kay Lacson, inatasn niya ang kanyang staff na makapag-koordinasyon sa  Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) kung anuman ang pagkilos ng pondo bago magkaroon ng pinal na bersiyon ng panukala na ipepresenta sa miyembro ng bicam para pirmahan at aprubahan.

“Also, I practically demanded that I be furnished with a copy of the details of the Senate version before the convening of the bicameral conference, as what we had until yesterday morning was only the summary of the Senate version.” Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Expired goods, gamot, cosmetic products itinapon ng BOC

December 2, 2020 @3:31 PM
Views: 70
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nasa mahigt apat na tonelada ng mga nakumpiskang expired na gamot, mga cosmetic products na pawang mga walang Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approval at iba pang mga inabandonang produkto ang sinira ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark sa Trece Martires City, Cavite kamakailan.

Kabilang sa 4,146 kilo ng mga produktong sinira ay iba’t-ibang klase ng mga expired na gamut, expired na mga foodstuff, etc. na pawang mga inimport na walang kaukulang permit o hindi aprubado ng FDA na isa sa mga pangunahing kinakailangan batay sa ilalim ng Section 117 ng R.A. 10863 o ang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Ang isinagawang pagsira sa mga nasabing kalakal ay batay sa Section 1145 ng CMTA kung saan isinagawa Port of Clark Auction and Cargo Disposal Unit na pinamumunuan ni Ms. Venus Juico na sinaksihan ng kinatawan ng FDA, Commission on Audit, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) at Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

“The Port of Clark consistently dispose all overstaying, abandoned, seized and forfeited articles not only to maximize storage space within the port but also inform the public that such items should not be imported without compliance to existing rules and regulations of the Bureau of Customs and other government agencies,” saad ng BOC.  JAY Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

PAL nagbukas ng direct flights  

December 2, 2020 @3:20 PM
Views: 55
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – May alok na direct flights ang Philippine Airlines kasabay sa pagpayag ng pamahalaan para sa balikbayan visits.

Ayon kay PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, welcome sa kanila ang Resolution No. 85 ng  Inte- Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) na payagan ang visa-free entry ng balikbayan na epektibo sa December 7, 2020.

Sakop din ito ng foreign spouses at anak ng Filipino nationals basta’t naglakbay na may kasamang Filipino citizen.

“We are ready to do our part to serve our balikbayan and perk up the Philippine tourism industry to help sustain Filipino jobs and livelihoods,” lahad ng PAL.

“Travelers from the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and much of Asia will get to enjoy PAL’s nonstop flights to the Philippines, designed for a safe travel experience that avoids connecting via other countries, and offering strong health and safety measures to protect our passengers.”

 “This is the most convenient way for them to be reunited with their families,” dagdag pa rito.

Mula United States

  1. Los Angeles – Manila (up to six flights per week)

  2. San Francisco – Manila (up to four flights per week)

  3. New York – Manila (two flights per week)

  4. Honolulu – Manila (up to two flights weekly)

  5. Guam – Manila (up to two flights weekly)

Mula Canada

  1. Toronto – Manila (once weekly)

  2. Vancouver – Manila (two flights weekly weekly)

Mula United Kingdom

  1. London (Heathrow) – Manila (up to two flights weekly)

Mula Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

  1. Sydney – Manila (December 6, 10 and 19)

  2. Melbourne – Manila (December 6 and 19)

  3. Brisbane – Manila (December 10)

  4. Auckland – Manila (December 18)

  5. Port Moresby – Manila (December 20)

Mula Asia

  1. Singapore – Manila (Daily)

  2. Kuala Lumpur – Manila (once weekly)

  3. Jakarta – Manila  (twice weekly)

  4. Tokyo Haneda – Manila (four flights weekly)

  5. Tokyo Narita – Manila (up to daily flights)

  6. Fukuoka – Manila (three flights weekly – Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

  7. Osaka Kansai – Manila (up to daily flights)

  8. Nagoya – Manila (up to four flights weekly)

  9. Hong Kong – Manila (daily flights)

  10. Taipei – Manila (three flights weekly)

Mula Middle East

  1. Dubai – Manila (five flights weekly)

  2. Dammam – Manila (five flights weekly)

  3. Riyadh – Manila (daily flights)

  4. Doha – Manila (two flights weekly)

Pinapayagan ding makapasok ng bansa ang mga sumusunod:

  • Foreigners with Philippine Resident Visas

  • Seamen /Foreign Airline crew (crew visa)

  • Accredited Foreign Goverment Officials/International Organization Officials and their dependents (diplomatic visa)

  • Holders of Special Non-Immigrant Visas

“The flag carrier observes the highest safety standards in all phases of the travel experience. Our HEPA filters disinfect cabin air of bacteria and viruses with 99.99% efficacy. Our cabin crew wear protective gear throughout the flight. We carry out intensive disinfection of aircraft surfaces before and after every flight,” paliwanag pa ng PAL.

Pinaalalahanan naman ang mga pasahero na magparehistro tatlong araw bago ang kanilang departure para sa gagawing mandatory swab test upon arrival sa https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph/

Habang ang non-OFW passengers kasama na ang returning overseas Filipinos, authorized foreign nationals, etc., ay maaaring magparala sa https://bit.ly/3ffoAIK

PAL also established a One-Stop Shop testing center for non-OFWs for the mandatory RT-PCR tests at NAIA Terminal 2 at a lower charge of P4,000. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Maynilad, Manila Water may bawas-singil simula Enero 2021

December 2, 2020 @3:08 PM
Views: 65
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagpaabiso na ang Maynilad Water Services Inc. at Manila Water Company Inc. para sa mas mababang water bill sa unang tatlong buwan ng 2021 makaraang aprubahan ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) ang quarterly adjustment para sa water distribution utilities.

Inanunsyo ng MWSS Regulatory Office (RO) na sinang-ayunan na ng MWSS Board of Trustees ang kanilang rekomendasyon sa pagpapatupad ng 2021 first quarter foreign currency differential adjustment (FCDA) na epektibo sa January 1, 2021.

“This is a downward adjustment of P0.14 per cubic meter from the previous FCDA of P0.33 per cubic meter,” lahad ng MWSS.

May katumbas ang naturang kaltas ng P0.76 kada buwan para sa mga kumokonsumo ng 10 cubic meters o mas mababa pa.

Para naman sa kumokonsumo ng 20 cubic meters per month at 30 cubic meters per month, asahan ang pagbaba ng bill katumbas ng P1.69 at P3.45.

 “This is also a downward adjustment of P0.05 per cubic meter from the previous FCDA of -P0.09 per cubic meter,” punto pa ng MWSS. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...