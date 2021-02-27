Trending Now

Mister nagbaril sa sarili

Mister nagbaril sa sarili

February 27, 2021 @ 4:28 PM
Manila, Philippines – Patay ang isang 50-anyos na mister matapos umanong magbaril sa sarili makaraan ang komprontasyon sa pagitan niya at kanyang anak na lalaki sa Malabon City kamakalawa ng gabi.

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, unang nagkaroon ng komprontasyon sa pagitan ng biktima at kanyang anak na lalaki na si Alkei, dakong 8:30 ng gabi sa loob ng kanilang bahay

Matapos nito, umalis si Alkei sa kanilang bahay hanggang sa makarinig ng isang putok ng baril ang saksing si Cristina Villafuerte, 50, mula sa loob ng bahay ng biktima.

Kaagad tiningnan ng saksi ang kanyang pinsan kung saan nakita nito ang daguan at walang buhay na katawan ng biktima sa loob ng kanyang bahay.

Ipinaalam ang insidente sa pulisya at ayon sa anak na lalaki at babae ng biktima, naniniwala silang nagpakamatay ang kanilang ama. (Boysan Buenaventura)


DOH: Relaxed restrictions, LGU response posibleng nagpaparami ng COVID cases

February 27, 2021 @4:42 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Department of Health (DOH) na ang pagpapababa ng quarantine restrictions at relax na response ng local government units (LGUs) ay nakapagpapalobo ng COVID-19 cases sa bansa.

“Nakikita natin na may iba’t ibang factors that may have caused this increase in the number of cases,” saad ni DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“Unang una na rin po ‘yung easing of restrictions at nakikita natin na medyo hindi po nasusunod ‘yung pag-comply natin sa minimum public health standards.”

“Isa pang nakikita nating factor would be the response of our local governments. Kailangan lang pag-igtingin pa ang response lalong lalo na ang mga ginagawang quarantine and isolation protocols,” dagdag pa ni Vergeire.

Ngayong Sabado, naitala ang 2,921 pang bagong kaso ng COVID, 42 nasawi, at 293 gumaling. RNT/FGDC


3.5M magsasaka inaasahang makikinabang sa coco levy law – Kamara

February 27, 2021 @4:34 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinasalamatan ng liderato ng Kamara ang paglagda ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Coco Levy Trust Fund Act.

Sinabi ni House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco na ang Republic Act 11524 o ang Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act ay isa ng ganap na batas.

“We express our sincerest gratitude to President Duterte for signing into law this landmark legislation that would create a trust fund to finally allow farmers to directly benefit from the multi-billion-peso coconut levy funds collected during the Marcos era,” ayon kay Velasco.

Aniya, pinapupurihan nila si  Pangulong Duterte sa paglagda nito sa nasabing panukalang batas na magtatatag ng isang trust fund kung saan ay direktang  makikinabang ang mga magsasaka ng niyog mula sa multi-bilyong pisong coconut levy funds na nakolekta sa panahon ng administrasyong Marcos.

“Indeed, this is a monumental moment for more than three million coconut farmers, who have long been denied of the fund that rightfully belongs to them.”

Bilang isa sa mga pangunahing may-akda ng bill, umaasa si Velasco na ang matagal ng panukala ay makatutulong ng malaki sa buhay ng mga magniniyog at kanilang mga benepisyaryo na napakatagal ding panahong pinagkaitan sa nasabing pondo.

Nasa 3.5 milyong coconut farmers mula sa 68 coconut-producing provinces ang inaasahang makikinabang sa batas.

Pangunahing layunin ng Republic Act 11524 na palakihin ang kinikita ng mga magniniyog, magpapagaan sa kahirapan, itaguyod ang social equity, at isulong ang rehabilitasyin at modernisasyon ng industriya.

Sa ilalim ng bagong batas, ang trust fund ay paanantilihin sa loob ng 50 taon sa ilalim ng coconut fatmers at Industry Development Plan na babalangkasin ng Philippine Coconut Authority.

Binibigyan ng batas ng mandato ang bureau of treasury na ilipat sa trust fund ang P10 bilyon sa unang taon at karagdagang P10 bilyong piso sa ikalawang taon  habang tig-P15 bilyon para sa ikatlo at ikaapat na taon at P25 bilyon sa ikalimang taon.

Ang P5 bilyon naman  mula sa trust fund ay gagamitin para sa planting at replanting ng hybrid coconut seedlings, pagsasanay ng mga magniniyog at kanilang pamilya at iba pa.

Ang Department of Finance ang Itinalaga bilang manager ng trust fund. (Meliza Maluntag)


EcoWaste sa 'presyong Divisoria': Hindi worth it

February 27, 2021 @4:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng EcoWaste Coalition na ang mga kagamitang nabibiling ‘presyong Divisoria’ ay mapanganib sa mga mamimili maging sa kapaligiran.

“While these stores carry a range of affordable items that people use on a daily basis, some of the products being sold there may lack the needed authorization or certification that can put the health and well-being of consumers at risk,” lahad ni Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner ng EcoWaste Coalition.

“Regardless of where you shop — offline or online — consumers should be wary of the quality and safety of unauthorized or uncertified products that have not undergone the evaluation procedures as required by law,” punto pa nito.

Sa ulat, nagsagawa ng test buys ang grupo noong February 22 hanggang 25 sa “presyong Divisoria” stores sa Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Pasay at Quezon City.

“Health and trade regulators should monitor the operations of ‘presyong Divisoria’ retailers and ensure that products being sold in such stores are not only cheap, but also compliant to applicable health, safety and environmental standards. Consumers need to be assured of access to affordable and non-hazardous products,” saad pa ng grupo. RNT/FGDC


Drug den sa Baguio sinalakay ng mga awtoridad, 6 katao arestado

February 27, 2021 @4:14 PM
BENGUET- Anim katao ang arestado matapos na salakayin  ng mga awtoridad ang  isang hinihinalang drug den na nasa top floor ng Nr. 18 Palangdao Building, Kayang Hilltop, Baguio City kaninang madaling araw.

Kinilala ng PDEA-CAR ang mga naaresto na sina Francis Juan Conting(Target List/HVT), 43, may asawa, magsasaka, residente ng Apungan, Green Valley , ng naturang lungsod; Gina Lidacao, 28, online seller, may asawa residente ng Kayang Hilltop, Baguio City;  Elmo Amiten, Jr., 45, may asawa, magsasaka, residente ng Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet; Suler Paulino Gaspar, 50, may asawa, magsasaka, tubong-Tabaao, Kapangan, Benguet; Carlos Abol Ticawa, 62, residente ng Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet; at Dominador Giron  Ragudo, 49, may asawa, magsasaka, residente ng Green Valley-Dontogan, Baguio City.

Ang pagsalakay ay ikinasa ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng PDEA-CAR (Bagiuo City Office, PDEA-CAR  LTIU at Benguet PO) at BCPO-Abanao Station sa bisa ng search warrant No. 725-326-2021 na inilabas  ng RTC Branch 5.

Nasamsam ng mga awtoridad mula sa hinihinalang drug den ang 10 pieces transparent plastic sachet  na naglalaman ng white crystalline substance  na hinihinalang shabu na tinatayang may timbang na 50 gramo at nagkakahalaga ng P340,000.00; mga ilang plastic sachet na naglalaman ng hinihinalang shabu residue; dalawang .9mm caliber live ammunitions; isang .22 caliber live ammunition; apat na glass tootters; mga iba pang drug paraphernalias; at anim na cellphone. Rolando S. Gamoso


Locsin nagbabala sa 'hell to pay' pag namatay ang mga tao sa gutom dahil sa matagal na lockdown

February 27, 2021 @4:13 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. na magkakaroon ng “hell to pay” kung mamamatay sa gutom ang mga tao dahil sa mahabang coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Ito ang kanyang pahayag sa pagsang-ayon sa panig ni White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci na dapat samantalahin ng publiko kung anong bakuna ang mayroon.

Paalala ni Locsin sa tweet, dapat pa ring sumunod ang mga tao sa health protocols habang naghihintay sa bakuna.

“There you go, and keep up the masking, face shielding, showering daily/washing hands at every turn,” lahad ng opisyal.

“We have come this far, we can wait safely for the vaccines to finally arrive by doing exactly what we’ve been doing.”

“[The] Only downside in lockdown is increasing jobless and hunger,” dagdag pa nito.

Magkakaproblema aniya kung hindi maisasangguni ang naturang usapin.

“When the first start to die of hunger—it happened in Negros in last years of martial law—there will be hell to pay.”

“If you think security forces can keep hungry people in line, let alone let them take over, then you are taking drugs,” punto pa ni Locsin. RNT/FGDC


