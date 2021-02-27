Mister nagbaril sa sarili

February 27, 2021 @4:13 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. na magkakaroon ng “hell to pay” kung mamamatay sa gutom ang mga tao dahil sa mahabang coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
Ito ang kanyang pahayag sa pagsang-ayon sa panig ni White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci na dapat samantalahin ng publiko kung anong bakuna ang mayroon.
Paalala ni Locsin sa tweet, dapat pa ring sumunod ang mga tao sa health protocols habang naghihintay sa bakuna.
“There you go, and keep up the masking, face shielding, showering daily/washing hands at every turn,” lahad ng opisyal.
“We have come this far, we can wait safely for the vaccines to finally arrive by doing exactly what we’ve been doing.”
“[The] Only downside in lockdown is increasing jobless and hunger,” dagdag pa nito.
Magkakaproblema aniya kung hindi maisasangguni ang naturang usapin.
“When the first start to die of hunger—it happened in Negros in last years of martial law—there will be hell to pay.”
“If you think security forces can keep hungry people in line, let alone let them take over, then you are taking drugs,” punto pa ni Locsin. RNT/FGDC