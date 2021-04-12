Trending Now

MMDA chair nakipag-usap na sa DILG sa curfew hour; publiko ‘di dapat mabahala

April 12, 2021 @ 7:51 PM 3 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Nakipag-ugnayan na si Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos kay Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Jonathan Malaya para ipabatid sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang resolusyong nabuo ng MMDA hinggil sa bagong curfew hour sa Metro Manila mula alas-8 ng gabi hanggang alas-5 ng umaga.

Sa naging panayam ng Remate Online kay Abalos, sinabi nito na walang dapat na ikabahala ang mamamayan dahil ang ipinatutupad simula ngayong araw ay ang curfew hour na 8 p.m hanggang 5 a.m.

“Gd pm! The Metro Manila Council already passed a resolution that the curfew would be from 8pm to 5am. This was even announced during this noons press briefing of Sec & Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in which i was also present,” ayon kay chairman Abalos.

” Although the PNP has not yet been given a hard copy of the resolution, we already clarified the matter with Usec Jonathan Malaya of DILG. I stand by my statement that there was a resolution passed by MMC adjusting curfew hours from 8pm to 5am,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Nagpahayag kasi ng pagkakabahala ang ilang mamamayan lalo na ang mga nagtitinda sa palengke na baka sila ay hulihin sa paglabag sa curfew hour.

May lumabas kasing balita na hindi pa natatanggap ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang kopya ng MMDA resolution na naga-adjust sa curfew na 8 p.m hanggang 5a.m.

Hangga’t walang natatanggap na kopya ang PNP ay sinabi ni PNP PBGen Ildebrandi Usana na mananatili sa 6 p.m hanggang 5 a.m ang curfew hour.

Sinabi ni Chairman Abalos, ang Metro Manila mayors, sa ilalim ng Metro Manila Council (MMC) ay nagkaisa na paiksiin ang curfew hours simula abril 12 hanggang Abril 30.

Sa ilalim ng ECQ, ang curfew hour sa Metro Manila ay mula 6 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m.

Sinabi ni Chairman Abalos na ang mga authorized persons outside residence (APOR) ay mananatiling exempted mula sa curfew kung saan ay kailangan nilang magpakita proof of identification o certificate of employment sa mga awtoridad. Kris Jose/Jay Reyes 


Anak ni Carlo Aquino, tinawag na ‘tutang ina’!

April 12, 2021 @8:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – “‘Ansarap mong patayin bata ka.” “Mukha kang tutang ina.” “Anak ka ng artista pero mukha kang tutang ina.” “Gawin kaya kitang punching bag para mawala na mukha mo.”

Ilan lang ito sa mga post ng fake account holder laban sa pitong buwang anak ng magpartner na sina Carlo Aquino at Trina Candaza na si Enola Mithi.

Hindi nakapagpigil si Carlo na resbakan ito: “Ano na nangyayari sa mundong ito? Ganito ba kayo pinalaki ng magulang n’yo? Magkano sahod n’yo?”

Binansagan ding salot ni Trina ang mga netizen na ‘yon na pati mga walang kamuwang-muwang na bata’y bina-bash nila.

Hindi naman binanggit ni Carlo o ni Trina kung may balak silang sampahan ang mga basher na ‘yon. Pero kung sakali, madali itong matutunton ng NBI Cyber Crime Department.

Matatandaang ganito rin ang sinapit ng anak nina Markus Paterson at Janella Salvador na si Jude Trevor na binantaan din ng mga basher. Ronnie Carrasco III


DOH sa mild COVID patients: Maghanda ng pulse oximeter, magpa-teleconsultation

April 12, 2021 @7:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinayuhan ng Department of Health ang ilang mild COVID-19 patients.

Sinabi ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire sa mga pasyenteng may mild, flu-like symptoms na naka-home quarantine na agad humingi ng tulong sa telemedicine dahil sa hindi na kakayanin ng ospital na tumanggap ng pasyente.

“It starts with a mild disease. Halimbawa sa COVID-19, mauuna yan maglalagnat ka, sipon, ubo [For COVID-19, you will experience fever, colds, cough]. Ang pinakamabuting ginagawa [the best thing to do], as soon as you experience symptoms — of course you have to isolate — make use of the telemedicine providers so doctors are guiding you on what you’re supposed to do,” lahad niya sa media briefing.

Hinikayat din ng DOH ang mga pasyente na maghanda ng pulse oximeter upang patuloy na mabantayan ang oxygen sa dugo.

“It is also handy na meron tayong pulse oximeter doon sa bahay natin… Sinasabi ng ating mga eksperto na kapag ang oxygen level is below 90 already, you need to seek consultation in a higher-level facility katulad ng ospital.” RNT/FGDC


PNP walang kopya ng MMDA curfew reso; 6 p.m-5 a.m curfew mananatili

April 12, 2021 @7:29 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na ipatutupad ang curfew sa ganap na 6 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. curfew hour sa National Capital Region dahil sa hindi pa nila natatanggap ang resolusyon mula sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Sa ulat, sinabi ni PNP spokesman Ildebrandi Usana na wala silang natanggap na kopya ng MMDA memorandum kaugnay sa inanunsyong 8 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. na curfew.

Ang naturang desisyon ay kaakibat ng pagsailalim sa NCR plus sa MECQ hanggang katapusan ng Abril. RNT/FGDC


NCR+ nasa ‘high risk’ pa rin – DOH  

April 12, 2021 @7:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng isang opisyal mula sa Department of Health (DOH) na nasa high-risk pa rin ang National Capital Region (NCR)-plus kahit bumabagal na ang paglobo ng kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ang maganda para sa NCR-plus, from critical risk, ngayon po tayo ay nasa high risk,” pahayag ni Dr. Alethea de Guzman ng DOH Epidemiology Bureau.

“Ano ibig sabihin nun? Tumataas pa po ang kaso, subalit hindi na nga lang siya kasing bilis as nakikita po natin nung mga nakaraang linggo.”

Naitala aniya ang average ng 6,324 kaso ng COVID-19 sa NCR-plus araw-araw.

Sa televised interview, sinabi rin ni DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na ang epekto ng two-week ECQ sa NCR-plus ay hindi pa agad mararamdaman.

“We cannot still see the effect of the ECQ that we have done. But if we look at the numbers right now, it is still increasing.”

“But hopefully, because of all these measures that we are doing, in about two weeks’ time we will see the decline in the number of cases,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


2 northbound lanes ng Skyway Extension binuksan; toll libre

April 12, 2021 @7:11 PM
Manila, Philippines — Binuksan na ng San Miguel Corp. (SMC) ang dalawa sa tatlong linya ng Skyway Extension’s northbound section.

Inanunsyong libre rin ang pagdaan dito hanggang sa susunod pang kalatas.

“I am proud to announce to motorists from the south that finally, our long-awaited Skyway Extension northbound section is finally open. Our long-term solution to addressing traffic particularly on SLEX heading to the Alabang area has finally been realized,” ayon kay SMC President at chief operating officer Ramon Ang.

Iniulat na makadaraan ang karagdagang 4,500 sasakyan kada oras dito at mapabibilis pa ang biyahe patungong North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) ng 25 hanggang 30 minuto.

 “I’d like to thank too, the local government of Muntinlupa and our private sector stakeholders, without whom we could not have gotten this done. Most of all, thank you to our motorists, for bearing with us. We are excited for you to finally be able to feel the benefits of this new project.” RNT/FGDC


