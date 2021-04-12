MMDA chair nakipag-usap na sa DILG sa curfew hour; publiko ‘di dapat mabahala

3 hours ago







Manila, Philippines – Nakipag-ugnayan na si Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos kay Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Jonathan Malaya para ipabatid sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang resolusyong nabuo ng MMDA hinggil sa bagong curfew hour sa Metro Manila mula alas-8 ng gabi hanggang alas-5 ng umaga.

Sa naging panayam ng Remate Online kay Abalos, sinabi nito na walang dapat na ikabahala ang mamamayan dahil ang ipinatutupad simula ngayong araw ay ang curfew hour na 8 p.m hanggang 5 a.m.

“Gd pm! The Metro Manila Council already passed a resolution that the curfew would be from 8pm to 5am. This was even announced during this noons press briefing of Sec & Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in which i was also present,” ayon kay chairman Abalos.

” Although the PNP has not yet been given a hard copy of the resolution, we already clarified the matter with Usec Jonathan Malaya of DILG. I stand by my statement that there was a resolution passed by MMC adjusting curfew hours from 8pm to 5am,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Nagpahayag kasi ng pagkakabahala ang ilang mamamayan lalo na ang mga nagtitinda sa palengke na baka sila ay hulihin sa paglabag sa curfew hour.

May lumabas kasing balita na hindi pa natatanggap ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang kopya ng MMDA resolution na naga-adjust sa curfew na 8 p.m hanggang 5a.m.

Hangga’t walang natatanggap na kopya ang PNP ay sinabi ni PNP PBGen Ildebrandi Usana na mananatili sa 6 p.m hanggang 5 a.m ang curfew hour.

Sinabi ni Chairman Abalos, ang Metro Manila mayors, sa ilalim ng Metro Manila Council (MMC) ay nagkaisa na paiksiin ang curfew hours simula abril 12 hanggang Abril 30.

Sa ilalim ng ECQ, ang curfew hour sa Metro Manila ay mula 6 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m.

Sinabi ni Chairman Abalos na ang mga authorized persons outside residence (APOR) ay mananatiling exempted mula sa curfew kung saan ay kailangan nilang magpakita proof of identification o certificate of employment sa mga awtoridad. Kris Jose/Jay Reyes