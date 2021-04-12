MMDA chair nakipag-usap na sa DILG sa curfew hour; publiko ‘di dapat mabahala

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Nakipag-ugnayan na si Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos kay Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Jonathan Malaya para ipabatid sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang resolusyong nabuo ng MMDA hinggil sa bagong curfew hour sa Metro Manila mula alas-8 ng gabi hanggang alas-5 ng umaga.
Sa naging panayam ng Remate Online kay Abalos, sinabi nito na walang dapat na ikabahala ang mamamayan dahil ang ipinatutupad simula ngayong araw ay ang curfew hour na 8 p.m hanggang 5 a.m.
“Gd pm! The Metro Manila Council already passed a resolution that the curfew would be from 8pm to 5am. This was even announced during this noons press briefing of Sec & Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in which i was also present,” ayon kay chairman Abalos.
” Although the PNP has not yet been given a hard copy of the resolution, we already clarified the matter with Usec Jonathan Malaya of DILG. I stand by my statement that there was a resolution passed by MMC adjusting curfew hours from 8pm to 5am,” dagdag na pahayag nito.