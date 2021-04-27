Mula 86%, ICU utilization rate sa Metro Manila bumulusok sa 71% – Duque
April 27, 2021 @ 12:10 PM
3 months ago
April 27, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Bumuti ang lagay ng intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate sa Metro Manila sa 71% bunsod ng pagpapatupad ng mas istriktong quarantine measure, ayon kay Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III.
Sa isang interbyu sa CNN ngayong Martes, sinabi ni Duque na ang enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) at modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila at kapalit-probinsya ay lubos na nakatulong sa pagpapababa ng utilization rate na dati ay 86%.
“We’ve brought down the NCR [National Capital Region] ICU utilization rate from about 85 to 86 percent, down now to 71 percent,” ayon pa sa health chief.
Ang kabuuang hospital isolation beds naman ay bumaba na sa 62 percent.
“Our TTMFs [Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities] we have also brought it down significantly, it’s now at 72 percent,” giit pa ni Duque.
Ang TTMFs ay ang government-run quarantine facilities na nag-aasikaso sa suspected, probable, at confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases na may mild symptoms.
Ang dalawang linggong growth rate ay bumaba rin sa ECQ.
“Transmission rate has slowed down, the change has been at negative 15 for NCR. That means the cases for the current two weeks are now lower by 15 percent compared to cases of three to four weeks ago,” ayon pa sa health secretary. RNT
August 2, 2021 @1:10 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) spokesperson Jonathan Malaya na maaari pa ring gamitin ang lumang ID na inisyu ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases sa pagpasok sa trabaho sa Metro Manila.
Kaugnay ito ng pagpapatupad ng ECQ sa Metro Manila mula Agosto 6 hanggang Agosto 20 upang mapabagal ang pagkalat ng COVID na may Delta variant.
“Yung dati pong mga tumanggap ng mga IATF IDs, tatanggapin pa rin po yan. Kahit may nakalagay na expired na sa likod ay magagamit at magagamit niyo pa rin yan,” punto ni Malaya.
Dagdag pa nito, maaari ring gamitin ng authorized persons outside residence (APOR) ang kanilang ID para sa checkpoint. RNT/FGDC
August 2, 2021 @12:51 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Papayagan pa ring makabiyahe ang mga tricycle ngunit isang pasahero lamang ang maaaring isakay sa pag-iral ng two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa Metro Manila, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) spokesperson Jonathan Malaya.
Aniya, papayagan din ang mga pampublikong transportasyon upang makapasok ang frontliners at makapunta ang mga residente sa COVID-19 vaccination sites.
“Kahit po yung mga tricycle ay allowed din po to operate during the lockdown. Ngunit isang tao lamang ang pwede nilang isakay,” lahad ni Malaya sa Teleradyo.
“So ginawa po natin ito dahil ayaw nga po natin maglakad yung mga health workers natin… Kailangan po makagalaw ang mga tao para makapunta sa mga bakunahan that is why we are maintaining the level of public transportation now.”
Iiral ang ECQ sa Metro Manila mula Agosto 6 hanggang Agosto 20 upang mapabagal ang pagkalat ng COVID na may Delta variant. RNT/FGDC
August 2, 2021 @12:43 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Tinabla ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang ideya ng pagsasagawa ng house-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations habang umiiral ang two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa Metro Manila.
Ayon kay DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, nananatiling para sa mga residenteng bedridden ang house-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations.
“But hindi po feasible yung house-to-house,” saad nito.
“Isipin niyo po yung house-to-house vaccination na lahat ng ating medical frontliners ay pababahay bahayin natin sa isang kalsada, pa-isa isa, hindi po talaga yan viable. We only do house-to-house or home vaccination para po sa mga bedridden,” lahad pa ni Malaya sa panayam sa Teleradyo. RNT/FGDC
August 2, 2021 @12:35 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pansamantalang sususpendihin ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) sa National Capital Region ang kanilang frontline services sa mga opisina at service centers kasabay ng pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine.
Ayon sa Facebook post, magsisimula ang suspensyon mula Agosto 6 hanggang Agosto 20 partikular na sa PRC Morayta, PRC – PICC, PRC-Robinsons Place Manila, PRC-Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, PRC-Robinsons Place Las Piñas, at PRC-Robinsons Novaliches.
Gayundin ay suspendido sa Iloilo at Cagayan de Oro mula August 2 hanggang 6 dahil sa ECQ.
“Following the declaration of ECQ in Gingoog City of Misamis Oriental, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City… under the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF – MEID) Resolution No. 130-A, please be advised that the frontline services in the offices and service centers of the PRC in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro shall be temporarily suspended.”
“To minimize disruption on the delivery of services to the public, work-from-home arrangement shall be implemented in the above PRC offices and service centers. Concerns and queries on relevant services may be sent to their email addresses,” lahad pa ng PRC.
Maaari namang dumulog sa mga sumusunod na link para sa katanungan:
RNT/FGDC
August 2, 2021 @12:26 PM
Manila, Philippines – Mananatili ang pampublikong transportasyon sa Metro Manila kahit pa magpapatupad ng mahigpit na lockdown mula Agosto 6 hanggang Agosto 20, batay sa Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Ayon kay DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, wala pang abiso ang transportation department kung papayagan ang mas kaunting sasakyan.
“Hindi po natin kailangan ng libreng sakay dahil…the current public transportation will be maintained,” lahad nito sa ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.
“Wala pa pong abiso samin ang Department of Transportation kung magbabawas but we understand the need to keep public transportation.”
“Kailangan pong makapunta ang tao sa bakunahan (People need to get to vaccination sites) that is why we’re maintaining the level of public transportation right now,” paliwanag pa nito.
Tiniyak naman aniya ng DILG na ang mga pulis na nasa checkpoint ay negatibo sa COVID. RNT/FGDC