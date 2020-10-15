Nagbabanta sa dating sports writer, kinasuhan







Manila, Philippines – Pinangunahan nina Mayor Toby Tiangco at Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Jeremiah Belgica ang virtual signing ng memorandum of understanding (MOU) na nagsusulong sa kanilang pagsasanib-pwersa para sa ease of doing business.

Layon ng kasunduan na isulong ang mga reporma at programa ng pamahalaang lungsod alinsunod sa Republic Act (RA) No. 11302 o ‘Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.’

“Red tape robs valuable time and other resources from the people we vowed to serve. We should avoid and shun it at all times,” ani Tiangco.

“Ever since I started public service, I have always advocated for efficient and effective delivery of government services. In my early years as mayor, we installed CCTV cameras in offices, implemented no lunch break policy, and required the release of business permits within three days from application,” dagdag ng alkalde.

“We want to make it easy, fast, and convenient for our constituents to transact with us. We believe that the best local government is one whose constituents do not need to go to the city hall because they could readily access our services anywhere they are,” patuloy niya.

Sa ilalim ng MOU pabibilisin ng Navotas City ang proseso ng pag-iisyu ng mga permits, lisensya at iba pang serbisyo ng pamahalaan sa lahatn ng 18 barangay nito; at ide-debelop ang Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) para maging E-BOSS na magbibigay ng abot-kamay na electronic services at mainam na digital applications para sa mga mamamayan.

Bubuo rin ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Committee on Anti-Red Tape (CART), at susunod sa mga probisyon ng 11302, magkakaloob ng tulong sa publiko at tutugunan ang mga reklamong may kinalaman sa RA 11302.

Sa kabilang dako, ang ARTA ay magdaraos ng seminars, workshops, training at briefings sa mga opisyal at empleyado ng pamahalaang lungsod, kabilang ang mga nasa 18 barangay, para i-update at ayusin ang mga pamamaraang kailangan sa pagbibigay ng episyenteng serbisyo ng gobyerno.

Makikpag-ugnayan din ang ARTA sa anti-red tape unit ng lungsod upang tugunan ang mga regulatory issues at mga alalahanin kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng Ease of Doing Business Act. JOJO RABULAN

