Nagbabanta sa dating sports writer, kinasuhan

October 15, 2020 @ 11:52 PM 24 mins ago
Views: 37
Manila, Philippines-Pormal nang nagsampa ng kasong kriminal sa piskalya ang dating sports writer laban sa apat na dating agent nito sa isang construction firm na nagbabanta sa kanyang buhay matapos niyang sibakin ang mga ito.

Kasong grave threats ang isinampa kahapon sa Las Piñas City Prosecutors Office ni Virginia Rodriguez, dating sports writer ng Manila Bulletin laban sa mga suspek sina Christine Adaniel,  Escalante Reuyan at Mark Guerrero, habang slander naman kina Jose Gayoba, alyas Madam Lola at Myla Gumban.

Sa reklamo ni Rodriguez, sinabi nito na mula nang sibakin niya ang mga suspek ay pinagbabantaan na siya na papatayin.

Aniya, kumuha umano si Reuyan ng bayarang gunman at nagbigay ng paunang bayad na P100,000 upang siya ay ipatumba.

Ani Rodriguez, sinisirahan pa umano siya ng mga suspek sa mga taong kakilala niya sa gobyerno upang sila ang makapagpatuloy ng mga proyekto matapos nakawin ang ilang dokumento sa kanyang kompanya.

Ayon kay Rodriguez, kumpleto siya ng mga ebidensya hinggil sa planong pagpatay sa kanya at paninira.

“Si Reuyan, Guerrero, Gayoba at Gumban ay nagkita sa isang lugar upang planuhin ang pagpatay sa akin. Si Guerrero ang kumontak sa isang dating military gun man upang itumba ako sa halagang P1 million,” ani Rodriguez.

Aniya, mula noong nakaraang linggo ay mayroong mga kotse na umiikot sa kanyang bahay upang manmanan siya, at mayroon din mga kahina-hinalang sasakyan ang sumusunod sa kanya tuwing siya ay lumalabas ng bahay.

Una na ring nagpa-blotter sa National Bureau of Investigation at Criminal Investigation and Detectio Group si Rodriguez dahil sa death threats sa kanya ng mga suspek. RNT


People’s Coalition handa na sa RevGov

October 15, 2020 @7:53 PM
Views: 194
Manila, Philippines – Nagpahayag ang People’s National Coalition (PNC) for Revolutionary Government and Charter Change ng kanilang kahandaan sa pagdedeklara ng revolutionary government upang matugunan na ang suliranin ng bansa at maisakatuparan ang mga pagbabago inaasahan ng mamamayan.

Sa pagtitipong ginanap sa Aliaga, Nueva Ecija sa pangunguna nila Mayor Elizabeth Vargas, Ms Liz Mercado ng Cenral Luzon Alliance, at ni Atty Myrna Torralba, pinuno ng Solid North Coalition ay pinagtibay ang 10-Point Program of government ng Revolutionary Government at pangunahin dito ay ang pagpapalit ng saligang batas tungo sa Pederalismong Pamahalaan, pagbuwag at pagbabawal ng political dynasty upang magkaroon ng pantay na karapatan ang mga tao na manungkulan sa gobyerno.

Sinabi naman ni Bobby Brillante, Secretary-General ng Coalition, na pangunahin din na isasagawa ng revolutionary government ang agarang pagpapakulong sa mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno sa luob lamang ng anim (6) na buwan na pag iimbistiga at paglilitis sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalawak ng Office of the Ombudsman hanggang sa mga probinsya at ganun din ang pagpapalawak ng Sandiganbayan sa bawat rehiyon.

Sa pagpuksa naman sa illegal na droga at kriminalidad, ay pag iibayuhin ang propesyonalismo, desiplina at kahandaan ng kapulisan sa ilalim ng bagong National Police Commission na pamumunuan ng mga batikang abogado at mga retiradong justices ng Court of Appeals at Supreme Court upang matiyak ang katapatan at integridad ng nasabing Police Commission, pahayag ni Brillante. RNT/Cesar Morales


Medical officer ng NPA sa Region 2, sumuko

October 15, 2020 @7:28 PM
Views: 78
Nueva Vizcaya–Nagpasyang sumuko sa mga awtoridad ang isang medical officer na aktibong miyembro ng New Peoples Army (NPA) sa Region 2 sa Sitio Omoc, Brgy. Nagbitin, Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya.

Kinilala ang sumuko na si alyas “Julian” o “Nilo”, 26, residente sa naturang lugar.

Sa pagsisiyasat, si “Julian” ay medical officer ng Reynaldo Piñon Command, Central front ng KR-CV na nagsasagawa ng operasyon sa rehiyon.

Isinuko ni alyas “Julian” ang kanyang matataas na kalibre ng baril na cal. 38, 13 bala, 3 rifle grenade, 1 hand grenade at 1 bag na naglalaman ng medical paraphernalia kabilang ang ilang subersibong dokumento ng kanilang samahan.

Sa pagbubunyag ni alyas “Julian”, sumali siya sa grupo ng komunista noong December 24, 2015.

Nagbukas umano sa kanyang kaisipan ang maling gawain ng kanilang hanay ang panggigipit at korapsyon ng mga pinuno at paggawa ng mga sekswal na pang-aabuso.

Dahil dito nagboluntaryo siyang sumuko sa pamahalaan para magbagong buhay. REY VELASCO


Maangas nakunan ng tsongki, laglag sa rehas

October 15, 2020 @7:09 PM
Views: 62
Manila, Philippines – Kalaboso ang isang 21-anyos na binata  nang makumpsikahan ng tsongki  nang mag-angas pa matapos sitahin dahil sa hindi pagsusuot ng face mask sa Valenzuela City.

 Ibinalibag sa selda si John Azer Co, ng 28 C Palo Alto St., Brgy. Marulas.

Alas-9:45 ng gabi, nagpapatrolya ang mga parak sa Market St. harap ng Rikkos Roasted Chicken, Brgy. Marulas  nang maispatan ang suspek dahil walang suot na face mask.

Nang lapitan ng mga pulis para isyuhan ng ordinance violation receipt (OVR) ay pumalag pa  ang suspek kaya dinamba ng mga pulis.

Nang kapkapan ay nakuha sa kanya ang anim na plastic sachets na naglalaman ng aabot sa dalawang gramo ng marijuana kaya idiniretso si Co sa presinto.

Paglabag sa Art. 151  ng Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience) at Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 ang haharaping kaso ng dinakip. Merly Iral


Mayor Toby, ARTA lumagda sa MOU ng ‘ease of doing business’

October 15, 2020 @6:40 PM
Views: 34
Manila, Philippines – Pinangunahan nina Mayor Toby Tiangco at Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Jeremiah Belgica ang virtual signing ng memorandum of understanding (MOU) na nagsusulong sa kanilang pagsasanib-pwersa para sa ease of doing business.

Layon ng kasunduan na isulong ang mga reporma at programa ng pamahalaang lungsod alinsunod sa Republic Act (RA) No. 11302 o ‘Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.’

“Red tape robs valuable time and other resources from the people we vowed to serve. We should avoid and shun it at all times,” ani Tiangco.

“Ever since I started public service, I have always advocated for efficient and effective delivery of government services. In my early years as mayor, we installed CCTV cameras in offices, implemented no lunch break policy, and required the release of business permits within three days from application,” dagdag ng alkalde.

“We want to make it easy, fast, and convenient for our constituents to transact with us. We believe that the best local government is one whose constituents do not need to go to the city hall because they could readily access our services anywhere they are,” patuloy niya.

Sa ilalim ng MOU pabibilisin ng Navotas City ang proseso ng pag-iisyu ng mga permits, lisensya at iba pang serbisyo ng pamahalaan sa lahatn ng 18 barangay nito; at ide-debelop ang Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) para maging E-BOSS na magbibigay ng abot-kamay na electronic services at mainam na digital applications para sa mga mamamayan.

Bubuo rin ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Committee on Anti-Red Tape (CART), at susunod sa mga probisyon ng 11302, magkakaloob ng tulong sa publiko at tutugunan ang mga reklamong may kinalaman sa RA 11302.

Sa kabilang dako, ang ARTA ay magdaraos ng seminars, workshops, training at briefings sa mga opisyal at empleyado ng pamahalaang lungsod, kabilang ang mga nasa 18 barangay, para i-update at ayusin ang mga pamamaraang kailangan sa pagbibigay ng episyenteng serbisyo ng gobyerno.

Makikpag-ugnayan din ang ARTA sa anti-red tape unit ng lungsod upang tugunan ang mga regulatory issues at mga alalahanin kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng Ease of Doing Business Act. JOJO RABULAN


Molecular laboratory ng Philippine Army binuksan na

October 15, 2020 @6:28 PM
Views: 116
Manila, Philippines-Binuksan na ng Philippine Army ang sarili nitong molecular laboratory na naglalayong magkaloob ng de kalidad na health care services sa mga personnel nito sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ng Army na maaaring mag-avail ng serbisyo ng kanilang laboratoryo ang mga personnel at dependents ng mga ito, civilian human resource at iba pang awtorisadong sibilyan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng kanilang nakolektang swab samples at pag-deliver mismo ng nag-request na individual o institusyon.

 

Sinimulan umano nila ang operasyon makaraang matanggap mula sa Department of Health and accreditation form.

Nabatid na mahigit 90 samples ang pwede nilang ma-accommodate kada araw.

Kaugnay nito, nagpasalamat si Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana sa tulong ng DOH, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at Army offices at units kaya’t natuloy ang operasyon ng naturang health care facility.   RNT


