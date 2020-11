NasaanAngPangulo: PRRD may karapatang magpahinga – Gordon

1 hour ago







Manila, Philippines – Walang nakikitang mali si Sen. Richard Gordon sa pananatili ni President Rodrigo Duterte sa kanyang tahanan sa Davao City sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng supertyphoon Rolly.

Maaalalang nag-trending ang hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President) nitong nagdaang weekend.

“Each one to his own taste and judgment… Even God said you should rest on the 7th day,” ani Gordon.

“Everybody has the duty to protect the president of the Philippines. The president will not go if there is a threat to his life and a threat can be physical or can be a health threat.”

“I think ang problema kay Presidente is he is [health] compromised,” dagdag pa ng senador.

“I don’t know what his illness is… It may not be life threatening but he may be compromised if he is exposed to someone with COVID.”

“Sa akin (For me), so long as he is happy with himself, he can work, he is safe,” punto pa nito.

Iniulat naman na magtutungo si Pangulong Duterte sa mga lugar na naapektuhan ng bagyo upang silipin at aksyunan ang kanilang kalagayan. RNT/FGDC