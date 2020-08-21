National Referral System sa COVID-19, aprub sa Bayanihan 2 – Gordon

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng Senado nitong Huwebes ang panukala ni Senador Richard Gordon sa Bayanihan to Recover as One Act o Bayanihan 2 na magkasamang magtayo ng National Referral System para corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) ang Philippine Red Cross (PRC) at Department of Health (DOH).
Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Gordon, chairman at CEO ng PRC na malaki ang maitutulong ng sistema upang makabangon ang Pilipinas sa masamang epekto ng COVID-19.
Tulad nang nakatala sa panukala, magbibigyan ng sistema ang pasyente ng mas mabilis at episyenteng pamamaraan na hanapin at makakuha ng serbisyo ng pagamutan, klinika, isolation center at iba pang health facilities, blood banks, convalescent plasma facilities at ambulance systems.
“Kalimitan, hindi alam ng mga tao ang gagawin kapag nagka-COVID o nagkaroon ng problema sa kanilang katawan. Kailangan mayroon tayong referral service para may matatawagan ang tao at may magsasabi kung ano ang dapat gawin, at saang isolation facility o ospital dapat dalhin. Right now, hindi masyadong formalized iyong referral system. I congratulate the Senate and the House for putting this amendment by this representation on the bill,” ayon kay Gordon.
Iginiit din ni Gordon na sinuman na mapatunay na nag-discriminate sa kumpirmado at suspected COVID-19 patients ay parurusahan.
Alinsunod sa amendments ni Gordon, “any person found to have committed any act or series of acts against a person declared confirmed, suspected, probable, exposed, or recovered of the COVID-19 virus, returning OFWs, health workers, frontliners, other service workers, or indigent shall be penalized with imprisonment of six months and a fine of P100,000.”
“This is coming from the ground and I have seen people getting discriminated because they have COVID. I think it shows that the Senate really cares for everyone and that we do not want to have anybody discriminated on the account of the disease,” ayon kay Gordon.