National Referral System sa COVID-19, aprub sa Bayanihan 2 – Gordon

National Referral System sa COVID-19, aprub sa Bayanihan 2 – Gordon

August 21, 2020 @ 4:18 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng Senado nitong Huwebes ang panukala ni Senador Richard Gordon sa Bayanihan to Recover as One Act o Bayanihan 2 na magkasamang magtayo ng National Referral System para corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) ang Philippine Red Cross (PRC) at Department of Health (DOH).

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Gordon, chairman at CEO ng PRC na malaki ang maitutulong ng sistema upang makabangon ang Pilipinas sa masamang epekto ng COVID-19.

Tulad nang nakatala sa panukala, magbibigyan ng sistema ang pasyente ng mas mabilis at episyenteng pamamaraan na hanapin at makakuha ng serbisyo ng pagamutan, klinika, isolation center at iba pang health facilities, blood banks, convalescent plasma facilities at ambulance systems.

“Kalimitan, hindi alam ng mga tao ang gagawin kapag nagka-COVID o nagkaroon ng problema sa kanilang katawan. Kailangan mayroon tayong referral service para may matatawagan ang tao at may magsasabi kung ano ang dapat gawin, at saang isolation facility o ospital dapat dalhin. Right now, hindi masyadong formalized iyong referral system. I congratulate the Senate and the House for putting this amendment by this representation on the bill,” ayon kay Gordon.

Iginiit din ni Gordon na sinuman na mapatunay na nag-discriminate sa kumpirmado at suspected COVID-19 patients ay parurusahan.

Alinsunod sa amendments ni Gordon, “any person found to have committed any act or series of acts against a person declared confirmed, suspected, probable, exposed, or recovered of the COVID-19 virus, returning OFWs, health workers, frontliners, other service workers, or indigent shall be penalized with imprisonment of six months and a fine of P100,000.”

“This is coming from the ground and I have seen people getting discriminated because they have COVID. I think it shows that the Senate really cares for everyone and that we do not want to have anybody discriminated on the account of the disease,” ayon kay Gordon.

 

Dagdag dito, ipinanukala din ni Gordon ang partnership sa pagitan ng gobyerno at PRC bilang pangunahing humanitarian agency na tutulong sa pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng pag-ayuda sa mamamayan na may kaugnayan sa paglaban sa COVID-19 at mapanatili ang ilang probisyon na kabilang sa Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Among these are the COVID-19 testing in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and global benchmarks, the implementation of mandatory COVID-19 testing of public and private health workers every 15 days to ensure their protection, and the provision of compensation to public and private health workers who have contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty,” ayon sa mambabatas.

Naunang ipinanukala ni Gordon na biyayaan ng P1 milyon ang pamilya ng isang public at private health workers na namatay sa virus habang nagtatrabaho habang P100,000 naman ang ibibigay sa health works na lubhang naapektuhan ng sakit. Ernie Reyes


COVID-19 sa Pinas, 182,365 na; bagong kaso-4,786, patay-59

August 21, 2020 @4:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa  182,365 ang kabuuang bilang ng kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa base sa inilabas na casebulletin number 160 ng Department of Health (DOH).

Ayon sa DOH, ito ay dahil sa karagdagang  4,786 na naitala ngayong araw kung saan ang mga  resulta ay isinumite ng   103 mula sa 109 laboratories sa bansa.

Maliban dito, umakyat na rin sa 114,519 ang mga gumagaling sa sakit dahil sa karagdagang 616 na naitala .

Sa karagdagang bilang ng kumpirmadong kaso, 3,702 rito ang naitala sa nagdaang 14 na araw mula August 8 hanggang 21.

Sa bilang na ito, asa 2,074 ang naitala sa National Capital Region (NCR) , 670 sa Region 4A at 259 sa Region 3.

Umabot na rin sa 2,940 ang mga pumanaw dahil sa sakit kung saan may nadagdag na  59.

Ang 41 s anasawi ay nangyari ngayong August, 16  noong July, 2 noong April.

MUla naman sa NCR ang 28 o 47%; Region 4A , 11 o 19%; Region 6, 9 o 15%; Region 8,5 o 8%; BARMM,3 o 5%; Region 7, 1 o 2%; Region 3,1 o 2% at Region 1, 1 o 2%. Jocelyn Tabangcura-DOmenden


Requirements sa Phase 4 ng clinical trial sa bakuna, gamot vs COVID dapat i-wave – DOH

August 21, 2020 @4:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inirekomenda ng Department of Health (DOH) na i-wave ang requirement para sa phase 4 clinical trial para sa mga COVID-19 drugs at vaccines.

Ayon sa DOH, ito ay matapos ang kanilang pag-uusap sa Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), Food and Drug Administration at Philippine Medical Association (PMA) .

“This reccomendation is also not without historical precedent. Accelerated cklinical trials and regulatory approvals in response to threaths such as Ebola and Meningitis contributed to mitigating the spread of Ebola and decline in the incidence of Meningitis in the sub-Saharan belt.” ayon pa sa DOH

Una nang ipinaliwanag ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na ang bahagi ng phase 4 ay nagsasangkot ng isang post-marketing survellaince na hinihiling ng Universal Healthcare Law upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng produkto.

Ang nasabing usapin ay ukol sa posisyon ng DOH sa probisyon ng Bayanihan 2 Bill para sa phase 4 clinical trial. Jocelyn tabancgura-Domenden


P5-B dagdag sa Bayanihan 2 para sa contact tracing — DILG

August 21, 2020 @4:42 PM
Manila, Philippines – Makakatulong ang karagdagang P5 bilyon na inilaan ng Senado at Kamara sa Bayanihan 2 sa pagpapalakas ng bansa sa contact tracing ng mga nakasalamuha ng mga pasyenteng may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19, ayon sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

 

Ayon kay DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, ang pondo ay “significantly ramp up contract tracing efforts across the country to cut the transmission of COVID-19.’’

“We wish to thank Senate President Tito Sotto, Senators Ralph Recto, Grace Poe, Sonny Angara and all the other senators who championed this cause as well as the members of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Allan Cayetano for this significant shot in the arm for our country’s contact tracing program,” paliwanag pa ni Año.

 

“This is really good news because we can now hire a maximum of 50,000 more contact tracers to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended ratio of one contact tracer for every 800 people. They will supplement the 85,000 contact tracers we now have and allow us to double the number of contact tracers in LGUs with rising cases, especially in Metro Manila,” dagdag pa nito.

 

Ayon pa kay Año, maaabot na rin ng pamahalaan ang rekomendasyon ni Contact Tracing Czar and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong na 1:37 para maputol na ang pagkalat ng nasabing sakit.

 

“We will now be able to significantly increase the number of contact tracers to meet the 1:37 ratio target recommended by Mayor Magalong which has been effective in Baguio and in Cebu City,” ani Año. RNT/LF


DOLE: Mataas na compensation sa health workers inihirit

August 21, 2020 @4:29 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umapela si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III sa mga private hospitals na bigyan ng mas mataas na kompensasyon ang kanilang mga nurses at medical worlers sa gitna ng paglaban sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Ginawa ng kalihim ang apela kasunod an rin ng hinaing ng mga medical workers na sila ay overworked ngunit mga underpaid.

Pinuna rin ng kalihim ang mga pribadong ospital sa mababang sweldo ng kanilang mga helath workers.

Ayon kay Bello , sumasang-ayon ito na underpaid ang mga nurses at medical workers at mahigpit nitong pinupuna ang mga pribadong ospital dahil malalaki ang kita pero ang hindi tumataas sa P18,000 ang kanilang sweldo. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


CHR: 89 human rights defenders napatay mula 2017-2019

August 21, 2020 @4:06 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kasalukuyan ng iniimbestigahan ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang nasa 89 kaso na pagpatay sa mga aktibista na naitala mula 2017 hanggang 2019.

“The data that we have from 2017 to 2019, we have a total of 89, not to include the ones happening now. We call them human rights defenders,” ayon kay CHR commissioner Leah Armamento.

Sinabi ni Armamento na iniimbestigahan na rin ng CHR ang pagpatay kay National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Randall “Randy” Echanis na natagpuang patay sa tinitirahan nitong apartment sa Quezon City noong Agosto 10 maging ang pagpatay kay Negros-based activist Zara Alvarez noong Agosto 17.

“Our hands are full now,” ani Armamento.

Ayon pa kay Armamento, nahihirapan lang silang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon sa mga ito dahil sa umiiral na community quarantine guidelines para makontrol ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

“Their movements are limited so the investigations are stalled. They cannot proceed as they used to do because of the current limitations of the movement,” ani Armamento.

Ikinalulungkot naman ng ahensya ang hindi pakikiisa ng pulisya sa kanilang imbestigasyon sa kabila ng kasunduan ng CHR kay dating Philippine National Police chief at Senador Ronald Dela Rosa na maka-access ang kanilang mga imbestigador sa mga police report at ulat ng pagpatay sa mga human rights defender at iba pang indibidwal.

“Unfortunately there was an order from the President himself not to give the CHR the data. That also happened in one of our investigations in Metro Manila where our investigators were not given because there is an order from the higher-ups. We didn’t know who are the higher-ups,” paglalahad ni Armamento.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ng opisyal na sinanay na nila ang kanilang mga imbestigador na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon kahit pa walang ulat mula sa mga otoridad dahil “at the moment, we cannot rely on the PNP to cooperate with us.” RNT/LF


