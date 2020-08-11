NDFP consultant Echanis ‘di kabilang sa nasawi – QCPD chief

31 mins ago







Manila, Philippines – Iniulat na hindi kabilang si National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Randall Echanis sa mga nasawi sa Novaliches, ayon sa Quezon City Police District.

Batay sa ulat, sinabi ni QCPD director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo na kinilala sa inisyal na imbestigasyon ang dalawang biktima bilang Louie Tagapia, 48 at isang Manuel Santiago.

“Base sa report na binigay investigation unit natin kung saan may na-recover silang identification at ‘yong identification card mayroon namang picture at ito rin po ay hawig din doon sa victim na Manuel Santiago,” ani Montejo.

“Sa ngayon, unless otherwise na may proof na kung ano ‘yong sinasabi nilang pangalan, siguro sa ngayon manindigan tayo na si Manuel Santiago kasi ito naman ‘yong kakilala,” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, patuloy pa rin aniya ang imbestigasyon kaugnay rito.

“Lahat kasi iko-consider nating motibo. Maaaring robbery, akyat bahay… another angle na tinitignan natin aside doon sa iba pang tinigitgnana naitn na puwede i-consider is personal grudge kasi ‘yong isa (Tagapia) may tattoo na Sputnik Gang,” saad ni Montejo.

“Alam naman natin ‘yong mga gang mayroon din silang kakumpnetisya at kalaban na gang kaya ‘yon ang mga tinitignan natin sa ngayon pero di natin ibig sabihin na ‘di natin kino-consider ‘yong iba.”

“We are very much willing to work with anyone para malutas natin itong krimen na ito at mabigyan natin ng hustisya,” pahayag pa ni Montejo. RNT/FGDC