NDFP consultant Echanis ‘di kabilang sa nasawi – QCPD chief

August 11, 2020 @ 9:20 AM 31 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat na hindi kabilang si National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Randall Echanis sa mga nasawi sa Novaliches, ayon sa Quezon City Police District.

Batay sa ulat, sinabi ni QCPD director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo na kinilala sa inisyal na imbestigasyon ang dalawang biktima bilang Louie Tagapia, 48 at isang Manuel Santiago.

“Base sa report na binigay investigation unit natin kung saan may na-recover silang identification at ‘yong identification card mayroon namang picture at ito rin po ay hawig din doon sa victim na Manuel Santiago,” ani Montejo.

“Sa ngayon, unless otherwise na may proof na kung ano ‘yong sinasabi nilang pangalan, siguro sa ngayon manindigan tayo na si Manuel Santiago kasi ito naman ‘yong kakilala,” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, patuloy pa rin aniya ang imbestigasyon kaugnay rito.

“Lahat kasi iko-consider nating motibo. Maaaring robbery, akyat bahay… another angle na tinitignan natin aside doon sa iba pang tinigitgnana naitn na puwede i-consider is personal grudge kasi ‘yong isa (Tagapia) may tattoo na Sputnik Gang,” saad ni Montejo.

“Alam naman natin ‘yong mga gang mayroon din silang kakumpnetisya at kalaban na gang kaya ‘yon ang mga tinitignan natin sa ngayon pero di natin ibig sabihin na ‘di natin kino-consider ‘yong iba.”

“We are very much willing to work with anyone para malutas natin itong krimen na ito at mabigyan natin ng hustisya,” pahayag pa ni Montejo. RNT/FGDC


Pinas bilang ‘Land of COVID-19’ pinalagan

August 11, 2020 @9:43 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ng Philippine Embassy sa Thailand at kanila ring inihayag ang “deep dissatisfaction” sa iniulat ng isang local newspaper na isang istorya tungkol sa Pilipinong guro at pagbabansag sa Pilipinas bilang “Land of COVID-19.”

Sa isyung inilabas noong Aug. 9, 2020 ng Thai newspaper, kasama rito ang kwento tungkol sa 165 Filipino teachers sa Suvarnabhumi Airport noong Aug. 8, 2020.

The embassy sent a letter, signed by by Consul General Val Simon T. Roque, addressed to Thai Rath Editor in Chief Saravut Vacharapol.

“The Philippines Embassy wishes to express its deep dissatisfaction over the characterization in the headline of the Philippines in relation to the return of the teachers,” saad ni Consul General Val Simon T. Roque sa liham kay Thai Rath Editor sa Chief Saravut Vacharapol.

“The characterization is inappropriate, insensitive, and unhelpful at a time when all of us, brothers and sisters in the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN), are closely cooperating with the new and unforeseen challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” aniya.

“We at the Philippine Embassy can also attest to the diligence and professionalism of Thai civil servants at the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Manila, the airports, and the Ministry of Public Health in ensuring that the foregoing protocols and quarantine requirements are stringently followed so that the Kingdom can continue to manage the COVID situation very well.” RNT/FGDC


Sa cash aid anomalies: 155 criminal complaints naisampa na vs barangay chairs

August 11, 2020 @9:31 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinatawan na ng preventive suspension ang 50 kapitan ng barangay habang iniimbestigahan ng Ombudsman ang administrative aspect ng kaso ng mga ito.

Ito ang mga barangay captain na nagkaroon ng mga malversation, corruption, estafa at iba pang mga graft-related anomalies sa pamamahagi ng cash aid sa ilalim ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

“So ito po ay mayroong 13 sa NCR; 13 sa Region I; dalawa — 10 sa Region II; tatlo sa Region III; at 11 po sa Region IV-A, total of 50 barangay captains. Ito po ‘yung initial at ang mga iba pa ay isusunod lang po sa patuloy na pag-iimbestiga ng ating Ombudsman,” ayon kay Año.

Sinabi ni Año, na ang 50 barangay captains ay kabilang sa 155 na inireklamo ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Nakipag-ugnayan na aniya siya kay Ombudsman [Samuel] Martires at ang kanyang opisina ay nakapagsumite na ng mga kaso at sa loob ng linggong ito ay inaasahan ni Año na initially ay limampung barangay captain ang magkakaroon ng preventive suspension habang iniimbestiga ng Ombudsman ang administrative aspect ng kaso ng mga ito.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Pangulong Duterte na talagang ipinahabol niya kay Año ang mga barangay officials na sangkot sa anomalya sa pamamahagi ng SAP.

“Talagang ipinahabol ko kayo at saka walang pakiusapan. No mercy ako either supporter kita, tumulong ka sa eleksyon. Sinabi ko sa inyo ang pinakatulong na magawa mo sa akin is huwag mong pahirapan ang gobyerno to act, and these are the projects of government,” ayon sa Pangulo sa kanyang public address, araw ng Lunes, Agosto 10.

“Ngayon, ‘yung mga nahuli, talagang magdusa kayo. Sinabi ko sa iyo, I can — I have never been serious as I can ever be in my life, huwag kayong magkamali talaga ito hahabulin ko kayo hanggang preso. Malalaki ho ang parusa ng graft and corruption,” dagdag na pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte. Kris Jose


1 patay, 5 na-trap sa Baltimore blast; kabahayan nasira

August 11, 2020 @9:24 AM
US – Naganap ang isang malaking pagsabog sa Baltimore, Maryland kahapon, August 10 kung saan nasira ang mga kabahayan, ikinamatay ng isa, at ikinasugat naman ng tatlo habang lima ang na-trap.

“One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” tweet ng Baltimore City Fire Department sa Twitter.

Kritikal naman ang tatlong pasyente na nareskyu ng mga awtoridad.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called.” RNT/FGDC


COVID-19 transmission bumagal sa 1 buwang ECQ sa Metro- UP expert

August 11, 2020 @9:08 AM
Manila, Philippines – Inirekomenda ng University of the Philippines (UP) ang isang buwang enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) para sa Metro Manila para mapabagal pa ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The template that we can follow is Cebu. In Cebu, after one and a half months of very strict quarantines, they were able to hammer down the rate of transmission,” saad ni Dr. Ranjit Rye ng UP-OCTA Research team sa isang panayam.

“These are very positive things and if they can continue that and sustain that, we will see that Cebu will open up, its economy will open up, and it’s going to look forward to a brighter Christmas,” dagdag pa nito.

Naunang sinabi ni Presidential spokesman Harry Roque na ang pagpapalawig pa ng modified ECQ sa Metro Manila at karatig probinsya ay isang “delicate balancing act.”

Sa kanilang report, sinabi ng UP experts na nasa 3,194 COVID-19 cases report mula August 3 hanggang 9 na dati ay 3,698 mula July 25 at August 2.

“The virus is still spreading in the NCR but it has slowed down,” ani Rye.

“Hospital capacity is still at critical levels and support for our health care workers in the NCR is urgently needed.”

“We all need to work together to reverse the surge in the NCR in the coming weeks. The government at this point cannot overestimate its achievements and underestimate the virus as the trends can easily be reversed,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Contact diary makatutulong sa COVID-19 tracing – QC gov’t

August 11, 2020 @9:00 AM
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ng Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit ang mga residente na gumawa ng contact diary bilang tulong sa contact tracing efforts sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa ulat, ilalagay sa diary kung sino ang kanilang nakasama, ano ang ginawa noong araw na iyon, oras, lokasyon, at mga nakausap.

“Napakaimportante po ng information na ito at mas maganda po na kinokolekta natin on a daily basis as citizens kahit na wala ka pang positive result, kinokolekta mo na siya at kung sakaling may mag-positive man, madali na lang ‘yong contact tracing,” ani Joshua Young ng QC-ESU contact tracing.

“Ang problema ng COVID is not just a personal problem, a health problem, its a problem of the community. It’s a public health problem so it will take a community to address this problem,” lahad pa ni QC-ESU chief Dr. Rolly Cruz.

“When you self report, you initiate contact tracing and contact tracing is a public health measure to stop the spread of the infection. Technically, not only thinking of yourself but iniisip mo rin ’yong posibleng nahawahan mo, ‘yong posibleng nakahawa sayo para mapigil natin ‘yong pag-spread ng infection sa community.”

Ang mga indibidwal naman na magnanais ng self-report ay maaaring kumontak sa QC COVID-19 response sa kanilang email, Facebook, o telepono. RNT/FGDC


