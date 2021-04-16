Non-teaching personnel, umangat sa prayoridad sa bakuna
April 16, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Nagpasalamat ang Department of Education (DepEd), Biyernes, sa pagkakasama ng non-teaching personnel sa vaccine priority list.
“The Department of Education would like to thank President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) for approving the appeal of Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones to finally include basic education front-liners in the A4 priority category of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan,” the statement read.
“With the adjustment of vaccine prioritization (from B1 to A4) for basic education front-liners, we can speed up the rollout of vaccines among our teachers,” aniya pa.
Sa ilalim ng Resolution No. 110 na ipinalabas ng IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, ang mga front-line personnel sa basic education at higher education institutions (HEIs) at agencies ay kasama na sa A4 priority list para sa COVID-19 vaccination.
Pinuri rin ni Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III ang ginawa ng IATF dahil sa pagkilala nito sa kritikal na ginagampanan ng higher education personnel bilang “front-liners”.
“If we don’t vaccinate our education front-liners, we run the risk of students not being able to enroll next school year or having graduates who can’t take their licensure examinations or are unable to look for employment because of missing credentials,” ayon pa kay de Vera.
“HEI personnel who are required to report in our HEIs must be assured of protection so they can confidently provide essential education services to the more than 3 million students in higher education.” RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na sa Abril 19 na uuwi sa bansa ang pinalayang 10 Pinoy na manlalayag na dinakip sa Gulf of Guinea, ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Abril 11, isang buwan matapos na maiulat ang kanialng pagkadadakip, ay pinalaya ang nasabing mga manlalayag, dagdag pa ng DFA.
Ang nasabing mga Pinoy seafarers ay aprte ng 15 crew members — 10 Filipinos at 5 dayuhan — mula sa kinomandong chemical tanker Davide B sa baybayin ng Benin, the Gulf of Guinea.
Ang anim na iba pang Pinoy na crew ng Davide B, ay hindi naman sinama sa pagkadadakip kaya nakauwi ang mga ito sa Pilipinas noong Abril 3, dagdag pa ng foreign affairs department.
Ang DFA ay lubos namang nagpapasalamat sa Dutch owners at local manning agency Elburg Shipmanagement Phil’s., Inc. “for the prompt and safe release of the seafarers as well as their immediate repatriation.”
Sa Clark International Airport lalapag ang mga Pinoy mula sa byaheng Amsterdam via Qatar Air. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Nabakunahan na laban sa COVID-19 SI San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora ngayong Biyernes, Abril 16.
“Getting my first dose of Sinovac. The [Department of Health] has released a new advisory stating that those who have tested positive can get vaccinated already after they have recovered. They need not wait 90 days anymore, which was the previous protocol,” anunsyo ni Zamora sa kanyang Facebook post.
Kasabay nito, hinikayat rin ng alkalde ang kanyang mga residente na magpabakuna na rin.
Noong Marso 1, nahawa sa COVID-19 si Zamora. Base sa pinakabagong guidelines ng Department of Health, pwede nang bakunahan agad ang mga nakarekober sa COVID-19.
Bukod kay Zamaro ay nabakunahan na rin sina Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos, at Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresdeni. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Inianunsyo ng local vaccine distribution firm Glovax Biotech Corp., Biyernes, na makikipagtulungan ito kay business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan sa pagbuo ng COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant sa Pilipinas.
“We already have the technology and we already have a supplier, the next steps we are doing is finding more financial support,” ani Alingog sa GMA News Online.
Nauna nang nakipag-partner ang Glovax sa South Korea-based EuBiologics Co. para sa clinical trial ng Korea-made EuCorVac-19 sa bansa.
Ani Alingog na balak ng Glovax ang pag-manufacture ng EuCorVac-19 sa bansa kapag nakakuha na ito ng emergency use authorization.
Sa Oktubre balak ng kompanya na buuin ang vaccine manufacturing plant.
“The estimated cost of the vaccine plant is P7 billion,” aniya pa kung saan may kapasidad umano itong makagawa ng 100 million doses ng bakuna kada-taon.
“Nabanggit niya sa aming meeting noong Wednesday lamang, sinabi niya mismo na susuportahan niya ang Glovax vaccine plant bilang pasuporta sa mamayang Pilipinos, sa gobyerno, lalo na kay Presidente Duterte, para sa laban natin sa COVID-19,” ayon kay Alingog na sinabi umano ni Pangilinan. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Sinabi ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Biyernes, na nasa 23 local governments sa National Capital Region (NCR) Plus ang humiling na palawigin ang pamamahagi ng cash assistance.
Ayon kay DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya na tatlo sa nasabing local government units (LGUs) ang mula sa Metro Manila, dalawa sa Rizal, dalawa sa Laguna, dalawa sa Cavite, at 14 sa Bulacan.
Sa Laging Handa public briefing, kinilala ni Malaya ang Muntinlupa City, Valenzuela City, at Quezon City sa LGUs na humiling ng nasabing ekstensyon.
Naglaan ang gobyenro ng P22.9 billion pondo para sa cash assistance program para sa mga naapektuhan ng enhanced community quarantine. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Higit 250,000 mga empleyado ng tourism sector ang nakatanggap na ng cash assistance sa ilalim ng COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), ayon sa isang opisyal, Biyernes.
Sa Laging Handa presser, iniulat ni Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay ng Employment and General Administration Cluster ng DOLE na ansa 250,000 workers na naapektuhan ng lockdown dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic ang nabenipsyuhan ng CAMP kung saan umabot na sa P1.26 billion ang naipamahagi hanggang nitong Abril 15.
“We also have processed more than 151,000 workers from tourism-related sector to the tune of PHP758 million that are being processed for payment within the month of April,” ayon pa kay Tutay.
Ang magandang balita pa rito, dagdag ni Tutay, na maari pang mapamahagian ang 200,000 pang manggagawa.
“There is still PHP1 billion left from the tourism budget that can accommodate around 200,000 workers and hopefully, we will be able to finish this before the month of June,” ani Tutay.
P3.1 billion budget ang inilaan ng gobyerno sa ilalim ng CAMP para sa tourism workers.
Sa ilalim ng CAMP makatatanggap ng one-time cash assistance na may halagang P5,000. RNT