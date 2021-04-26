Northern, central Luzon makararanas ng pag-ulan sa Northeasterly Surface Windflow
MANILA, Philippines – Makaapekto ang Northeasterly Surface Windflow sa mga probinsyang sakop ng Northern at Central Luzon, Martes, ayon sa tala ng PAGASA.
Ang Metro Manila at nalalabing lugar sa bansa naman ay magkararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may isolated rainshowers dala ng Northeasterly Surface Windflow / Localized Thunderstorms.
Ibinabala rin ng weather bureau ang posibleng flash floods or landslides sa malakas na thunderstorms. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Posibleng hindi maabot ng Pilipinas ang economic forecast ng Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) dahil sa patuloy na pagpapatupad ng community quarantine sa bansa.
Base sa pagtataya ng DBCC posible umanong umabot sa 6.5% hanggang 7.5% ang economic growth ng bansa ngayong 2021.
Pero ayon kay Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, Lunes, na maaaring mas mababa ang kahahantungan ng ekonomiya ng bansa kumpara sa pagtataya ng DBCC.
“The recent imposition of ECQ and MECQ may lower our growth estimate, but we are still early in the year and there is ample opportunity to catch up,” ayon kay Chua sa Sulong Pilipinas 2021 Pre-SONA Economic and Infrastructure Forum ngayong Lunes.
Matatandaang isinailalim sa isang buwang pinaghalong ECQ at MECQ ang NCR Plus bubble — Metro Manila Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, at Bulacan.
Kapag hindi naabot ng Pilipinas ang nasabing forecast, ito na ang ikalawang pagmintis ng bansa sa economic growth target, ani Chua.
Inaasahan naman ng NEDA chief na tuluyang makababangon ang bansa sa epekto ng pandemya sa 2022.
“We would achieve pre-pandemic levels in 2022, middle of 2022, and all of these are needed to prevent long-term scarring and productivity losses,” paliwanag pa ng kalihim.
Pasok sa recovery package ng gobyerno ang 2021 general appropriations act (GAA), pagpapalawig ng 2020 budget at ng Bayanihan to Recover As One Act, ang Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law, the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, at ang panukalang Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Act.
Nauna nang sinabi ni Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno na posibleng babaan ng DBCC ang GDP target nito sa 6.0% hanggang 7.0%. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Tinamaan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ang 16 pang Filipino sa ibang bansa ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs.
Dahil dito pumalo na sa 18,253 ang kabuuang kaso ng sakit sa ibang bansa.
Habang 11,194 na ang kabuuang gumaling matapos makarekober ang apat pang Filipino.
Nananatili naman sa 1,126 ang mga nasawi sa COVID-19.
Kasalukuyan namang nagpapagaling ang 5,933 Filipino sa ibang bansa.
Batay sa datos ng DFA, mayroong 10,436 kaso sa Middle East/Africa; 3,508 sa Asia Pacific Region; 3,355 sa Europa; at 954 sa Amerika. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Magtutuloy-tuloy ang “Build, Build, Build” program ng adminstrasyong Duterte sa gitna ng pandemya ayon sa isang opisyal.
“The construction is all systems go and we’re still pursuing our targets whether there’s COVID or not,” saad ni Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar sa Sulong Pilipinas Forum.
“In other words, we’re prepared for this new normal and we can expect that the Build, Build, Build will continue as planned,” aniya pa.
Gagastos ng P4.7 trilyon ang gobyerno sa mga proyetong pang-imprastraktura sa buong bansa.
Ayon kay Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade matatapos ngayong taon ang P88.75 bilyong proyekto.
“This is the averaging total cost of all the projects we intend to complete by 2021 and by complete, we mean either full completion or partial operability completion, totaling all in all 163 projects,” ani Tugade.
Kinondena naman ng ilang grupo ang pagpaprayoridad ng gobyerno sa mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura kaysa sa mga epekto ng pandemya. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Nanawagan si Vice President Leni Robredo ng karagdagang boluntaryo para sa telemedicine Bayanihan E-Konsulta program ng tanggapan nito.
“It has been both a whirlwind and a rollercoaster ride for all of us. We need more volunteer doctors – general practitioners and consultants. We need all specializations, particularly psychiatrists, surgeons, neurologists, allergologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists. We also need psychologists,” pahayag ni Robredo.
“We are already overwhelmed by the generosity and selflessness of our volunteer doctors but we need more so we can serve more. Since all consultations are through telephone, you can be anywhere in the country,” dagdag ng bise.
Sa kasalukuyan, 642 doktor ang nagbolutaryo sa programa ni Robredo.
“Our call bridging agents will facilitate the calls between you and the patients through three-way calls. There is no minimum number of hours that you can volunteer in a week. We know how busy all of you are so we will adjust to your convenience and availability,” saad pa nito.
Nangangailangan din ang Bayanihan E-Konsulta ng bolutaryo na:
-
chat support
-
triaging and tagging (with our full-time doctors)
-
monitoring of COVID-19 patients via calls
-
call bridging agents
-
tech support
“What we initially imagined to be a simple low-tech teleconsult to fill in a few gaps turned out to be the huge, complicated network that it is now. We did not realize the gap was this big,” saad ng bise.
“We hope you can join us in responding to more of our kababayans. Maraming Salamat,” ayon pa kay Robredo. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Isang resolusyon sa Quezon City ang inihain ng isang konsehal upang kilalanin si Ana Patricia Non na nagpasimuno ng Maginhawa Community Pantry.
Inihain ito ni Quezon City councilor Winnie Castelo upang kilalanin si Non sa inspirasyong dala ng community pantry.
Matapos maitayo ni Non ang Maginhawa Community Pantry nagsulputan na sa iba’t ibang parte ng bansa ang community pantries.
Ito ay sa kabila ng red tagging kay Non ng pulisya at National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
Dahil sa red tagging pansamantalang isinara ni Non ang community pantry para sa kaligtasan ng mga boluntaryo nito.
Nagbukas rin ito kinabukasan ng Abril 20.
Kinondena naman ng mga mambabatas ang red tagging sa mga organizer ng community pantry. RNT/ELM