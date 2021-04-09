NPA patay sa engkwentro sa Puerto Princesa City
April 9, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Patay ang isang hinihinalang miyembro ng New People’s Army sa isang engkwentro sa Puerto Princesa City.
Ayon sa Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command na nagkaroon ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng militar at mga armadong rebelde bandang ala-6 ng umaga sa Sitio Karangyan ng Barangay Concepcion.
Naganap ang engkwentro habang nagsasagawa ng community support operations ang militar sa nasabing barangay.
Narekober naman sa nasawing rebelde ang armas nito.
Wala namang nasugatan sa hanay ng militar. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Naglunsad ng isang online program ang diocese ng Novaliches para sa mga pasyenteng may coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sa online program makakasama ng isang COVID-19 patient ang isang pari sa pagdarasal.
Maaaring tawag sa pamamagitan ng cellphone o Facebook messenger ng isang pari ang isang pasyente.
Tinatayang 30 pari sa buong bansa at isang mula New York ang makiisa sa e-pray ayon kay Fr. Luciano Felloni, social communications director ng Novaliches diocese.
MANILA, Philippines – Isinusulong ng mga negosyante at civil society leader ang paggamit ng ivermectin bilang gamot sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Umapela ang business and civil society leaders kina President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, at House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco “to give serious, urgent and immediate attention to Ivermectin as an inexpensive drug to prevent and treat COVID-19 during this public health crisis.”
“We respectfully ask Congress to pass the appropriate legislation or resolution to expedite the availability of and easy access to ivermectin by the masses or our people,” ayon sa grupo.
Nais din ng grupo na kumuha ang Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Health (DOH), at Department of Science and Technology ng mga testimonya na epektibo ang ivermectin na gamot sa COVID-19.
Pinagbibigyan din nito ng permiso na gumagawa, mamahagi at magbenta ng nasabing gamot.
Ang nasabing apela ay nilagdaan nina Employers Confederation of the Philippines President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands President Jose Luis Yulo Jr., Philippine Bar Association President Rico Domingo, Maritime Law Association of the Philippines President Ferdinand Nague, Sagot Kita Bayan President and former Senator Joey Lina, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Benedicto Yujuico, Federation of Philippine Industries Chairman Jesus Lim Arranza, Federation of Philippine Industries President Alberto Lina, PCCI Pasig City President Fernando Martinez, at Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption Chairman Cory Quirino.
Ito ay matapos bigyan ng compassionate use ng ivermectin ng FDA ang isang ospital.
Sa kabila nito, ipinagbabawal pa rin ang pagbebenta ng nasabing gamot.
“We are in a severe public health emergency. Our people are dying in big numbers on a daily basis and our hospitals can no longer accommodate those who are getting sick of the virus. The number of cases is growing bigger and bigger. Our people are desperate for a preventive and curative drug against COVID-19,” saad pa ng grupo.
Una nang nagbabala ang DOH, WHO at ilan pang international health authorities sa paggamit ng ivermectin bilang gamot sa COVID-19. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi “comparable” o maihahambing sa vaccine registration ang maraming searches ng mga Pilipino ukol sa Ivermectin .
Ayon ito kay Health Usec maria Rosario Vergeire s amedia forum hinggil sa umanoy lumalabas na research ng isang e-Commerce group kung saan mas maraming google searches ng mga Pilipino sa Ivermectin kaysa vaccine registration .
Ayon pa kay Vergeuire, kaya lamang maraming searches ang mga Pilipino dahil sa mga usap-usapan patungkol sa naturang gamot gayundin maraming bumabatikos sa paggamit nito.
“I don’t think hindi siya comparable, I think Pilipinos now are searching ivermectin because there’s a lot of noise , there are opposing views and they would want to get more information”, wika ng opisyal.
“With regard to vaccine registration, hindi siya siguro comparable dito sa searching ng Ivermectin and if you try to look at some of the practices hindi na sila pumapasok dun sa registration, dumidiretso sila dun sa vaccination site especially those people who are not really Teki at ayaw nilang pumapasok sa ganito , so I think thats not comparable “, pahayag pa ni Vergeire. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
MANILA, Philippines – Limang libo na lamang ang kukuning contact tracer ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) mula sa original na 14,000 target dahil sa kakulangan ng pondo.
“As to the numbers, the initial number given to us by [Labor] Secretary [Silvestre Bello] is 12,000 people for 30 days, and yesterday, he added 2,000. But the thing is, his idea is these people will be under contract for 30 days,” ani Director Ma. Karina Trayvilla ng Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns ng DOLE sa Laging Handa briefing.
“As it turns out, the requirement set by [local government units or LGUs] is for a longer period which is 90 days. So with a budget for 14,000 workers [for 30 days], we have to stretch it for 90 days kaya siguro mga roughly mga limang libo po ang maa-accommodate para magkaroon sila ng mahaba-habang duration na trabaho,” giit nito.
Lahad pa nito na hindi pa plantsyado ang pondo sa shuttle service ng mga contact tracer.
“That will be up for discussion during a meeting tonight. Ang hinihingi po kasi ng DOLE kung maaari ay i-counterpart po ito ng LGU kasi hindi po ito part ng subsidies ng TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced) program,” saad ni Trayvilla.
Sa Metro Manila, P16,110 ang buwanang sahod ng mga contact tracer.
“What the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) said to us is they need one contact tracer per 800 individuals. That is the most ideal number. What we want to get hired are those who are from the informal sector, those workers displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also, we hope that a high school graduate will be considered qualified as a contact tracer,” paliwanag pa nito.
Sasailalim sa online training ang sinumang makukuhang contact tracer kaya’t kinakailangang may kaalaman ito sa paggamit ng telepono at internet.
Naglaan ng P1 bilyong pondo ang gobyerno para sa contact tracing operations ng DILG.
Ayon sa kagawaran mayroong 255,000 contact tracer sa bansa. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar na ‘win-win’ sa lahat ang pagpapababa ng taripa sa baboy.
“With these lowering of tariff and the ongoing repopulation program, we believe every stakeholder, including the citizenry, in terms of affordable prices ay win-win lahat ito” ani Dar sa Laging Handa briefing.
Nitong Miyerkoles, inaprubahan na ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagpapababa ng taripa ng baboy ng limang porsyento sa loob ng tatlong buwan habang sampung porsyento sa ika-apat hanggang ika-12 buwan ng Executive Order 128.
Hindi naman sakop ng EO ang taripa na lagpas sa minimum access volume (MAV).
Ayon pa kay Dar na pagpapababa ng taripa ay upang matugunan ang kakulangan ng suplay at mataas na presyo ng baboy.
Ikinadismaya naman ng ilang senador ang pagbaba ng taripa sa baboy na anila ay maykakaroon ng negatibong epekto sa lokal na magbababoy. RNT/ELM