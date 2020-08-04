NPO kinandado; 32 empleyado may COVID
Manila, Philippines – Isinara ang National Printing Office matapos na umabot sa 32 empleyado nito ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19.
Napag-alaman na kahapon pa isinara ang opisina ng NPO para bigyan daan ang pagsasagawa ng disinfection sa loob at labas ng gusali.
Tatagal ng hanggang August 14 ang pagsasara para sa isasagawang contact tracing sa mga nakasalamuha ng mga nagpositibo sa naturang sakit.
Nabatid na nagsagawa ng COVID test ang Philippine Red Cross sa mahigit na 400 empleyado ng NPO.
Ang mga nagpositibo na mga empleyado ay sasailalim sa mandatory 14 days quarantine.
Ang NPO ay matatagpuan sa NIA road Edsa Brgy Pag-Asa Quezon City. Jan Sino Cruz
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang hindi pa naipamamahagi ang lahat ng Social Amelioration Program cash aid sa mga beneficiaries, sinabi ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na handa sila kung sakaling magkakaroon ng ikatlong bugso ng ayuda.
Umugong ang usapin matapos na isailalim muli sa Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine ang Metro Manila at karatig-probinsya dahil sa taas ng kaso ng coronavirus disease.
Dahil dito, tinitignan ang posibilidad na muling pamamahagi ng ayuda sa mahihirap na pamilyang Pilipino.
“Nakasalalay po sa ating mga mambabatas ang pagbibigay ng third tranche ng SAP. Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ay tagapagpatupad lamang at nakahanda tayong gawin ang mga utos ng mga nakataas sa atin,” ani Social Welfare Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje.
Sa ngayon ay positibo naman ang DSWD na maabot ang target nitong 100 porsyentong mabigyan ang mga beneficiary ng ikalawang tranche ng SAP hanggang sa kalagitnaan ng Agosto.
Ayon kay Paje na ngayong Agosto 6 ay umabot na sa P66,376,956,700 ayuda ang naipamahagi na sa 10,223,307 pamilya.
Ito ay 72.4% kumpleto na.
“Tuloy-tuloy po ang pamamahagi ng DSWD ng ayuda sa lahat ng kwalipikadong beneficiaries. Patuloy na nagsisikap ang mga kawani upang matapos ang payouts sa kalagitnaan ng buwang kasalukuyan.” RNT
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila na tuloy-tuloy ang pag-iikot ng Mobile Serology Testing Clinics sa nabanggit na lungsod sa gitna ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) bilang bahagi ng tuloy-tuloy na libreng COVID-19 mass testing program sa Maynila.
Ayon kay Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, epektibo ang serolology testing na inilunsad ng pamahalaang lungsod sa iba’t ibang barangay sa Maynila kung saan ang Abbott Serology Testing Machines na ginagamit ngayon sa lungsod ay mayroong accuracy rate na umaabot sa 99.6-percent specificity and 100-percent sensitivity.
Aniya, nakatutulong umano ito sa mabisang contact tracing at surveillance ng COVID-19 cases sa mga komunidad na siya ring ginagamit sa ibang bansa, dagdag ng alkalde.
Natutukoy din umano sa nasabing serology testing ang iba pang sakit ng isang indibidwal gaya ng HIV, cancer, hepatitis at tuberculosis.
“Abbott developed a reagent for COVID-19 Igg antibody. Ngayon ginagamit natin ‘yan. So para maging cost efficient ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila, i-tetest namin siya diyan, pag nag-positive siya, at least alam niya kaagad, mayroon na agad next medical protocol na dapat niyang gawin at ipagawa sa kaniya. Kung may symptoms na siya then we can confirm,” ayon kay Domagoso.
“Ito rin yung machine na naghahanap ng kung ika’y positibo rin sa HIV, o yung cancer level mo, hepatitis and so on and so forth. Ang kagandahan ng makina, wala na siyang mabibigay na false hope,” sinabi ng alkalde.
Binigyang-diin din ni Domagoso na hindi rapid testing ang ginagamit sa drive-thru testing centers sa Maynila sapagkat mas mataas ang accuracy ng serology test kumpara sa rapid tests.
“The City of Manila acquired a machine (for) Serology Antibody Laboratory Testing. This has an accuracy rate of 99.6-percent specificity and 100-percent sensitivity,” ayon pa kay Domagoso.
Maliban dito, nagsasagawa pa rin ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng swab testing para sa mga Manileño.
“We continue to follow the guidelines of Department of Health, which (includes) swab testing, tuloy-tuloy pa rin yun,” dagdag pa ng alkalde.
Tinatayang nasa P20 million naman ang natanggap na donasyon ng Pamahalaang Lungsod mula sa iba’t ibang sektor na gagamitin sa lalong pagtitiyak sa kaligtasan ng mga Manileño laban sa COVID-19. Jay Reyes
Manila, Philippines – Binatikos nina House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Zarate at Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares ang muling pagsisikap ng administrasyong Duterte na isulong ang Charter change.
Ayon kina Zarate at Colmenares, ang naturang Cha-cha ay may bagong nilalaman kung saan tinanggal ang constitutional provisions na magbibigay ng proteksyon sa Filipinas mula sa expansionism ng China sa West Philippine Sea, gayundin ang pagkakaloob sa China ng red carpet entry sa Filipinas.
Hinikayat ng dalawang opposition figures ang mamamayang Filipino na maghanda sa matinding laban sa pro-China at pro-dynasty Charter change sa mga nalalabing taon ni Presidente Duterte sa puwesto.
“The pronouncement of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Federalism and Constitutional Reform and the Department of the Interior and Local Government as well as the League of Municipalities of the Philippines to again push for amending the Constitution for economic reforms by allowing entry of foreign business makes this current Cha-cha the most dangerous because it will open up the country further to countries like China. The latest Cha-cha draft was RBH 15 and was approved by Pres. Duterte’s super majority in the House of Representatives overwhelmingly last year. It deletes many provisions in the 1987 Constitution. Cha-cha results in the opening up of the Philippines to countries like China. This Cha-cha is not only self-serving but is also a China constitution,” pahayag ng Bayan Muna chairman.
“It deletes the requirement under Section 2 Article XII of the 1987 Constitution that the “exploration, development and utilization of natural resources” can only be undertaken by the State through joint ventures “with Filipino citizens or corporations at least sixty percent of whose capital is owned by Filipinos”. This means that there will no longer be a constitutional barrier to Pres. Duterte undertaking joint exploration with the Chinese government or 100% Chinese owned corporations,” dagdag pa niya.
“This Cha-cha also deleted the provision under Section 2 that requires the President to ‘notify the Congress of every contract entered into in accordance with this provision’. This opens up the country to verbal agreements with China allowing China’s fishing in the West Philippine Sea. Worse, this Cha-cha will also delete the requirement under Section 7 Art. XIII of the 1987 Constitution that requires the government to protect Philippine “marine resources and subsistence fishermen from foreign intrusion”. China’s lobby in this Cha-cha undertaking must be very strong,” sabi pa ni Colmenares.
“While they cancelled the ABS-CBN franchise on the alleged cloud of doubt on the nationality of a Lopez owner, they’re hell bent on opening the country to more foreigners like big business from China,” dagdag pa niya.
“The claim of the Inter Agency Task Force and the LMP that this Cha-cha is intended to distribute public funds to the provinces is also a lie. Pres. Duterte is the only President in history to have centralized the largest amount of budget in the national government and the NCR. Pres. Rodrigo Duterte campaigned all over the country for federalism because he said he wants to ensure that funds are distributed to the provinces and the regions and not centralized in what he called ‘Imperial Manila’. Yet, his 2018 National Expenditure Program showed the complete opposite because He centralized more than 23% to NCR. Worse, he even decreased the regional allocation for Mindanao and Visayas in the 2019 budget,” pahayag ng progressive leader.
“We call on members of the House, even those loyal to Pres. Duterte, not to give away our country to foreigners. Presidents come and go, in a few years time, Pres. Duterte will no longer be there, but if we amend the Constitution, this will be with us for many years to come condemning our sons and daughter to the control of China. We cannot sacrifice the future of the next generation of Filipinos in exchange for our loyalties to a temporary President. Members of the House and the Senate must oppose this latest attempt at Cha-cha by Pres. Duterte.”
“Worse, Pres. Duterte’s term ends in 22 months but he is not sure if his candidate is going to succeed him because of his growing unpopularity. We are afraid that the cancellation of the elections is tempting during Cha-cha,” dagdag pa ng Makabayan chairman.
Samantala, sinabi naman ni Zarate na, “the Inter Agency Task Force’ promise of electoral reforms because Cha-cha under Pres. Duterte contained provisions that delete the constitutional prohibition of political dynasty and term extension is also a sham. In fact, several administration allies admitted that indeed term extension is one of the main agenda of Cha-cha.”
“Considering that Pres. Duterte’s family controls many government position, it is a foregone conclusion that Pres. Duterte will support the deletion of political dynasty in the Constitution. I call on my colleagues not to approve this Cha-cha but oppose any attempt by the administration and its allies to ram it down the throats of the Filipino people,” sabi ni Zarate.
“This Cha-cha is not for the benefit of the Filipino people but for the self-serving benefit of politicians. This Cha-cha is pro-China and pro-political dynasty,” anang Davao-based solon.
“We urge the Filipino people to prepare for a full battle against Cha-cha in the waning years of Pres. Duterte’s presidency. Together, we can defeat this one more time,” pagwawakas ni Zarate. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Sumirit sa 65 na bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease ang naitala sa mga Filipino sa ibang bansa, ayon sa Department of Health.
Sa ngayon ay umabot na sa 9,692 ang kabuuang kaso ng Pinoy abroad na may COVID-19.
Pito pa ang nasawi dahilan para umakyat na sa 702 ang kabuuang bilang ng nasawi na naiulat sa Asia Pacific at Middle East/Africa.
Pito rin ang nadagdag na gumaling. 5,737 na ang kabuuang bilang ng recoveries.
“The total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is 72, with a new report from an additional country in Asia and the Pacific,” ayon sa DFA. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Pilipinas na ang nangunguna sa listahan ng 10 bansa sa South East Asia na may pinakamaraming kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Nilagpasan na ng Pilipinas ang Indonesia ng 707 kaso sa pagkakaroon ng 3,480 impeksyon ngayong araw kumpara sa 1,882 ng Indonesia.
May kabuuang kaso na ang Pilipinas na 119,460 kumpara sa 118,753 ng Indonesia.
Pangatlo ang Singapore na may 54,555 kabuuang kaso, kasama ang 301 bagong kaso at sumusunod dito ang Malaysia na may 9,038, kabilang na ang 15 kaso.
Sumunod na rito ang Thailand na may kasong 3,330, kasama ang 2 bago; Vietnam – 718; Cambodia – 243; Brunei Darrusalam – 141, Lao PDR – 20.
Nauna rito, sinabi ng isang pahayagan sa Singapore na isang hotspot sa SEA ang Pilipinas sa bilis ng pagdami ng naiimpeksyon.
Mabilis na inabot ng Pilipinas at nilampasan ang Indonesia na dating nangunguna sa nasabing rehiyon ng mundo.
Ngayon nasa ika-22 na ang Pilipinas sa may pinakamaraming impeksyon at ika-23 naman ang Indonesia.
Malayo na ang kinalalagyan na pwesto ang iba pang mga bansang kasapi ng SEA. RNT/Fred Cabalbag
