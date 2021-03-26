OCTA sinita ng Taguig LGU sa maling datos; BF may 116 COVID-19 cases lang
March 26, 2021 @ 8:24 AM
2 hours ago
Views:
18
Remate Online2021-03-26T08:47:41+08:00
MANILA, Philippines – Klinaro ng Taguig City government ang ulat ng OCTA Research Group ukol sa pagkakasama at pangunguna pa ng Barangay Fort Bonifacio sa 25 barangay na may pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19.
Ayon sa lokal na gobyerno na mula Marso 18 hanggang Marso 24 ay 116 lang ang naitalang kaso sa BF kumpara sa 342 infections na sinabi ng OCTA.
Paglilinaw ng Taguig na ang 342 infections ay kabuaang kaso na kung saan may mga gumaling na umano rito.
“This total includes positive cases that have already recovered, cases that turned out to be negative, presumptive positive cases, equivocal cases, inconclusive cases, and those awaiting results of the tests,” ayon sa Taguig information office,
“If these cases are excluded — as they should be — Fort Bonifacio, to repeat, will only have 116 COVID-19 cases for the given period,” giit pa ng Taguig LGU.
Paalala pa ng Taguig sa OCTA Group na rebyuhin ng mabuti ang kanilang mga datos at konklusyon dahil maari itong magdulot ng “panic, misapprehension, and confusion.” RNT
March 26, 2021 @10:00 AM
Views:
0
MANILA, Philippines – Magdadagdag pa ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ng Philippine Navy ships sa West Philippine Sea para palakasin ang maritime sovereignty patrol ng Pilipinas, ayon kay chief-of-staff, Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.
Ang dagdag na presensya sa karagatan ay naglalayong siguruhin at patunayan sa mga Filipino ang commitment ng militar sa pagprotekta sa teritoryo ng bansa, ayon kay Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo.
“By the increased naval presence in the area, we seek to reassure our people of the AFP’s strong and unwavering commitment to protect and defend them from harassment and ensure that they can enjoy their rights over the country’s rich fishing ground which is the source of their livelihood,” ani Arevalo.
“The importance of the data obtained from our littoral monitoring stations, from our Marines manning the islands, islets, and features they occupy, and those from regular aerial and maritime sovereignty that are contained in our reports to the NTF WPS (National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea) cannot be overemphasized,” giit pa ng opisyal.
“AFP representatives engaged on March 24, 2021 their Chinese counterpart in a meeting to discuss the situation obtaining in the WPS as reported. We conveyed the Defense Secretary’s (Delfin Lorenzana) demand for the vessels to leave Julian Felipe Reef where 183 vessels were sighted per AFP’s recent aerial patrol,” ani Arevalo.
Sa isa umanong pag-uusap ng Pilipinas sa People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ng Tsina, siniguro ng representante nito na ang mga bangkang namataas sa Julian Felipe Reef ay hindi militia pero nandoon lang para magpatila ng masamang panahon. RNT
March 26, 2021 @9:50 AM
Views:
3
WASHINGTON – Nag-umpisa na ang COVID vaccine trial para sa mga kabataan na may edad 11 pababa ng kompanyang Pfizer.
“Together with our partner BioNTech, we have dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 continuous study to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” ayon sa kompanya.
“We are proud to start this much needed study for children and families eagerly awaiting a possible vaccine option.”
Ang detalye ay nakapost sa clinicaltrials.gov ukol sa isinasagawang clinical trial kung saan nagbibigay ng iba’t ibang dosage ng bakuna ang Pfizer sa nasabing age group.
Nauna nang nagsagawa ang Moderna at AstraZeneca ng vaccine trial sa mga bata, habang nakatakdang sumunod ang Johnson & Johnson. RNT
March 26, 2021 @9:39 AM
Views:
2
MANILA, Philippines – Malaki ang tsansang maitaas ang buwanang social pension ng indigent seniors sa P1,000 kasabay ng pagdaragdag sa bilang ng mga indigent senior na tatanggap ng pension.
Ito ang nilalaman ng House Bill 8004 na inihain ni Senior Citizen Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes na naaprubahan ng House Committee on Appropriations.
Sumang-ayon ang House Committee on Appropriations na pinamumunuan no ACT-CIS Rep. Eric Go-Yap na maitaas ng hanggang P1,000 ang buwanang pension ng mga nakatatanda mula sa kasalukuyang P500.00 na ang pondo ay manggagaling sa taunang general appropriations.
Aniya kabilqng sa probisyong aprubado ng panukala ang Heto ang:
“Sec. 4 APPROPRIATIONS. The amount necessary for the initial implementation of this Act shall be charged against the current appropriations of the DSWD. Thereafter, such amount necessary for the continued implementation of this Act shall be included in the Annual General Appropriations Act.”
Ayon sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM), 120 billion pesos ang kakailanganing pondo para mabigyan ng pension ang sampung milyong Filipino senior citizens.
Bukod pa dito ang dalawang bilyong pisong pondong kakailanganin para sa administration cost.
Sa kasalukuyan, mayroon pa lamang P90,555,228,000 (P90.5 bilyon) na sasapat para sa pitong milyong seniors. Iyan ang projected cost ayon sa pag-aaral ng Committee on Appropriations sa pagsangguni nila sa DBM.
“HB 8004 contains specific instructions to the DSWD, National Commission on Senior Citizens, as well as to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Social Security System, and the GSIS, on implementation details,” ani Ordanes.
“Ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority, lagpas 75% o 7.5 million sa ating mga senior citizen ay hindi covered ng social security o retirement plans. For the 25% or around 2.5 million senior citizens who receive a monthly pension, 60% of them receive only PhP 5,000 per month while only 4% receive a monthly pension of above PhP 30,000 per month,” banggit pa ng Ordanes.
“Pag binangga ho natin yan sa data natin na a comfortable retirement in the Philippines requires PhP 40,000 to PhP 60,000 monthly, ang ibig sabihin ho nyan e only 50,000 out of our ten million senior citizens are enjoying a comfortable retirement.”
“Bukod pa rito, nakakatikim tayo ng matinding abala sa pag distribute sa social pension dahil ang distinction ng indigency na kelangan bunuin sa pag distribute nito ang nagiging sanhi sa delay nito. Nakailang cleansed list na tayo pero meron pa rin tayong kababayan na hindi nakakatanggap ng ayuda mula pa noong 2018,” giit pa ni Ordanes. Meliza Maluntag
March 26, 2021 @9:24 AM
Views:
20
MANILA, Philippines – Kinumpirma ng Department of Health (DOH) na nagkakaubusan na ng suplay ng remdesivir at tocilizumab na ginagamit bilang investigational drugs sa COVID-19.
Ayon sa DOH, donasyon na lamang mula sa World Health Organization (WHO) ang natitirang suplay na ginagamit sa mga ospital dahil ang kasalukuyang stock ng remdesivir at tocilizumab ay paubos na.
Inilabas ng kagawaran ang pahayag kasunod ng ulat na may mga ospital ang humihingi ng karagdagang suplay ng naturang mga gamot.
Ayon pa sa DOH, naglaan na ang kanilang Disease Prevention and Control Bureau ng isang bilyong piso para sa posibleng pagbili o procurement ng karagdagang remdesivir.
Gayunman, sinabi ng DOH na kailangan makakuha ng emergency use authorixzation at positibong rekoemndasyon mula sa Health technology Assessment Council (HTAC) bago makabili ng karagdagang suplay ng remdesivir ang gobyerno.
Pinapayagan naman ng Food and Drug Administration ang paggamit ng investigational drug s ailalim ng Compassionate Use Permit.
Matatandaang sinabi na rin ng WHO na ang remdesivir ay maliit lamang o walang epekto sa pangkalahatang namamatay.
Ang remdesivir ay isinama rin ng WHO sa Solidarity trial noong May 2020. Jocelyn Tabancgura-Domenden
March 26, 2021 @9:15 AM
Views:
23
MANILA, Philippines – Tinawagang-pansin ng Chinese Embassy sa Maynila ang tatlong foreign diplomats na idinala sa social media ang kanilang mga hinaing ukol sa namataang mga barko ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea.
Sa official Twitter page nito, ipinost ng Chinese embassy ang screenshots ng pahayag nina United Kingdom’s Minister for Asia Nigel Adams, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson, at Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur.
Nauna kasing nagpahayag ng puna at pagsuporta ang UK, Australia, at Canada sa Pilipinas ukol sa reklamo nito sa pananatili ng nasa 220 barko sa Julian Felipe Reef.
Sa paliwanag ng Tsina, itinaggi nitong militia vessels ang mga nasabing bangka kung saan paliwanag ng embahada na nandoroon ang mga ito dahil nagpapatula lang ng masamang panahon.
“Neither these diplomats understand the basic facts, nor do they have the ability to think and judge independently. But they came out with irresponsible comments, using the same scripts,” ayon sa bwelta ng Chinese embassy sa tweet din.
“If the so-called ‘facts’ are false from the beginning, you couldn’t be more wrong to repeat the mistakes. Understand and respect the fact before you make any comments,” dagdag pa ng embahada. Kris Jose