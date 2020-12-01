Trending Now

Outdoor restaurant, mungkahi ng HPAAC sa LGUs

Outdoor restaurant, mungkahi ng HPAAC sa LGUs

December 1, 2020 @ 10:43 AM 46 mins ago
Views: 83
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Planong makipag-usap ang Health Professional Alliance Against Covid-19 (HPAAC)  sa local government units o LGUs para ikonsidera ang pedestrian outdoor restaurant .

Ayon kay Dr.Tony Dans sa isang press briefing ng HPAAC at DOH, may nakausap na silang mga mayor kaugnay sa nasabing rekomendasyon ngunit karamihan aniya sa kanila ay natatakot pa sa posibleng maidudulot ng outdoor restaurant.

Lahad pa nito, susulat ang HPAAC sa mga mayor upang pakiuspan na buksan at tangkilikin ang paglalagay ng restaurant sa kalye o tiwanag nitong pedestrian outdoor restaurant.

Sinabi ni Dr.Dans na sakaling mangyari ito ay kailangan lamang ng political will na i-pedestrianize ang kalye kung saan maglalagay ng mga lamesa at upuan upang sa gayun ay mapanatili pa rin ang physical distancing.’

Dagdag pa nito, karamihan sa nagpupunta sa mga mall kung saan maraming mga kainan o restaurant.

Kaya naman minumungkahi nila na magkaroon ng outdoor restaurant sa isang open area.

Sinabi pa ni Dr.Dans na maging ang mga “parke” ay dapat hindi isinasara sa publiko dahil ito ay open space na mas mainam at  malawak na pinupuntahan ng mga tao.

Gayunman, dapat pa ring mahigpit na sundin ang health protocol at ilang mga hakbang upang maiwasan naman ang pagdami ng mga tao.

Sa panahon aniya ngayon ay kailanangan nang sanayin ang mga pagbabago sa dating nakagawian. (Jocelyn Tabancgura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Aiko, napraning sa Covid-19!

December 1, 2020 @11:10 AM
Views: 19
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines- Balik-taping na uli si Aiko Melendez sa “Prima Donnas” ng GMA 7.

Last November 27 kasi, noong umuwi siya mula sa ngaragang taping ay masama na ang kanyang pakiramdam. Pangangati ng lalamunan na sinamahan ng lagnat ang ininda niya.

Agad namang sumaklolo ang produksyon at pinasuri siya sa Assumption Hospital. Sumailalim si Aiko sa swab test.

Makaraan ang 45 minutes ay lumabas ang resulta nito: negative.

Ayon sa doktor na tumingin sa kanya, ang pagkawala ng kanyang panlasa ay dala ng tonsilitis. Nagkataong may sipon pa siya kung kaya’t hindi malasahan ng aktres ang pagkain nila sa set na paksiw na isda.

Ang pamamaga naman daw ng kanyang lalamunan ay sanhi ng kasisigaw niya sa mga eksena sa naturang teleserye.

Abut-abot ang pasasalamat ni Aiko sa staff ng GMA series dahil sa pag-asikaso sa kanya. Ronnie Carrasco III


  •  
  •  
  •  

Año: Minors bawal pa rin sa malls, resolusyon ng LGUs kailangan

December 1, 2020 @10:55 AM
Views: 65
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines — Kinumpirma ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na hindi pa rin papayagan ang mga menor-de-edad na makapasok sa malls lalo na sa mga lugar na nasa general community quarantine (GCQ) hanggat walang inilalabas na resolusyon at ordinansa mula sa local government units.

Read:Minors bawal pa rin sa malls sa GCQ – Metro Manila police

Ito ang paglilinaw ni Año makaraang ianunsyo ni Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao na hindi pa rin papayagan ang mga menor-de-edad sa pagpasok sa mall.

 “Yes, that’s right. Kailangan lumabas muna ang resolution nila [LGUs],” batay sa INQUIRER.net.

Read: Año sa publiko: Christmas family reunions, mass gatherings din

 “We are still awaiting for the common resolution of NCR Mayors on what age bracket of minors who would be allowed to go the malls accompanied by parents/guardians. They promise to pass it this week,” paliwanag pa ni Año. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

DTI, DOLE maglalabas ng bagong standard sa free shuttle service ng workers

December 1, 2020 @10:31 AM
Views: 84
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Lumagda ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ng Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-04-A, Series of 2020.

Nakasaad dito na “large-sized private establishments with total assets above P100,000,000” na nasa  special economic zones at iba pang aspeto ay dapat maglaan ng libreng shuttle service sa kanilang mga empleyado.

Sa ilalim ng JMC, inaabiso ang “one-seat apart” o hindi kaya naman ay may sa pagitan ng upuan.

Dapat ding magkaroon ng contact tracing forms na naglalaman ng pangalan at contact number.

Hinihikayat din ang mga kompanya na gumamit ng digital contract tracing app partikular na ang StaySafe.ph.

“Private establishments are highly encouraged to register in and use StaySafe.ph,” saad ng JMC,

Epektibo naman ang naturang memorandum na may lagda ni DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez at DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III ngayong Martes, Dec. 1, 2020. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

DOH handa sakaling may “surge” ng COVID-19 sa Disyembre

December 1, 2020 @10:20 AM
Views: 92
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Handa ang Department of Health (DOH) sakaling may “surge” ng kaso ng COVID-19 ngayong Disyembre.

Ito ay ayon kay Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire sa isang press briefing.

Tulad aniya sa Davao City na may pagtaas ngayon ng kaso ng COVID-19, sa pamamagitan ng One Hospital command ay nag-expand ng hospital at nagdagdag din ng equipment at papalakasin din ang network sa private sector para sa referrral sa pagitan ng public at private hospital.

Gayunman, muling nagpaalala si Vergeire sa ating mga kababayan na makipagtulongan upang hindi na mangyari pa ang muling pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Payo ni Vergeire, kung may simtomas ay huwag nang lumabas , huwag nang bisitahin ang kamag-anak sa Pasko. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Minors bawal pa rin sa malls sa GCQ – Metro Manila police

December 1, 2020 @10:08 AM
Views: 118
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hindi pa rin papayagan ang mga menor-de-edad  na makapasok sa malls sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ) batay sa hepe ng Metro Manila police chief taliwas sa pahayag ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Paglilinaw ni Police Brig. Vicente Danao, tanging authorized persons outside homes (APOR) o essential workers lamang ang papayagan sa loob ng shopping centers.

“‘Di pa po allowed ‘yan sa GCQ. We’ll be having a meeting with mall managers na hindi pa rin po ia-allow ‘yung pagpapasok ng non-APOR kasi well be expecting an influx ng mga tao d’yan sa mga malls and other places of convergence,” aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN.

 

Read : Año sa publiko: Christmas family reunions, mass gatherings din

 

“Para po makaiwas ng threat sa COVID, mas maganda po siguro wag na lang po muna.”

“They say the holiday season is about kids and children but I think if they will be allowed to roam around and visit the malls they will be the ones to carry the virus at home. They will be the superspreaders and they will affect their parents and grandparents so this is dangerous,” lahad pa nito.

Paiigtingin naman ng mga pulis ang kanilang pagpapatrupad ng minimum health standards makaraang dagsain ang Divisoria.

“Mas lalo po nating iimplement ang ating protocols sa COVID, ang paggamit ng face mask and face shield. The threat of COVID is still there until such time we’ll be having mass vaccination,” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...