Overseas Filipinos na naiuwi mahigit nang 120K

August 9, 2020 @ 9:16 AM 2 hours ago
Views: 11
Manila, Philippines – Aabot na sa kabuuang 124,717 overseas Filipinos ang naiuwi ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa gitna ng coronavirus disease o COVID-19 pandemic.

Base sa datos ng DFA, 39.8% o 49,655 sa mga ito ang naihatid sa pamamagitan ng mga sasakyang pandagat habang ang 60.2% o 75,062 naman ay naihatid sa pamamagitan ng land-based.

“The DFA reaffirmed its commitment to bring home our overseas Filipinos from the UAE as the deadline to leave the country, for those with expired tourist visas, drew near,” the department said in a statement.

Samantala, nakikipag-ugnayan na ang mga embahada ng Pilipinas sa Beirut at Tehran para naman sa repatriation ng mga distressed Filipino sa Lebanon at Uzbekistan.

“The DFA remains unwavering in its commitment to bringing home our distressed nationals abroad wherever they are in the world,” pahayag ng ahensya. RNT/LF


Malakanyang, nakikiramay sa mga naulila ni dating Manila Mayor Lim

August 9, 2020 @9:53 AM
Views: 4
Manila, Philippines – Nagpaabot ng pakikiramay ang Malakanyang sa pamilya, mahal sa buhay, kaibigan at taga-suporta ni dating Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim na namayapa ngayon, Agosto 8 sa edad na 90.

Ang buong bansa lalo na ang Lungsod ng Maynila ay inaalala si Mayor Lim para sa kanyang matapang na posisyon laban sa kriminalidad at iligal na droga.

“He left a legacy of law and order to his constituents,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Sa kabilang dako, sinabi ni Sec. Roque na “We pray for the repose of his soul as we keep the family of Mayor Lim in our thoughts and prayers during this time of great loss.”

Sa ulat, kinumpirma naman ng apo ni Mayor Lim na si Paul Dela Cruz sa pamamagitan ng post sa Facebook ang pagpanaw ng nasabing alkalde.

Sa post ni Dela Cruz, ipinarating nito ang pasasalamat sa mga itinuro at gabay ni Lim sa kaniya bilang lolo

“Lolo maraming maraming salamat sa lahat lahat ng bagay na binigay at naitulong mo sa akin para maging maganda at maayos ang buhay ko. Maraming salamat din sa mga pinayo mo sakin lalo pag dalawa lang tayong mag kasama sa kotse na ngayon palang sobrang namimiss kita at naiisip kita everytime na nag ddrive ako. Sobrang hinangaan kita sa maraming bagay na alam ko na kaya ka minahal at nagustuhan din ng maraming tao. Napaka bait mong tao na binigay ni God sa buhay namin. Napaka laki ng utang na loob ko sayo na hindi ko mararating ang maraming mga bagay ng hindi dahil sayo. Mahal na mahal kita hindi ko man nasasabi sayo lagi yan pero ikaw ang isa sa pinaka importanteng tao sa buhay ko na mahal na mahal ko. Hinding hindi kita makakalimutan buong buhay ko,” saad sa post ni Dela Cruz.

Hindi naman nito nabanggit kung ano ang dahilan ng pagpanaw ng dating alkalde.

Nagparating din ng pasasalamat si Dela Cruz sa lahat ng nag-alay ng panalangin, nagmamahal at patuloy na sumusuporta kay Lim. Kris Jose


Pagpapagamot ng mga opisyal ng PhilHealth dapat igalang – Lacson

August 9, 2020 @9:32 AM
Views: 22
Manila, Philippines – Dapat igalang at huwag kuwestiyunin ang kondisyon nina Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) chief Ricardo Morales at executive vice president Arnel De Jesus.

 

Ito ang pahayag ni Senator Panfilo Lacson matapos isumite ni Morales at De Jesus ang kanilang medical certificate sa senado sa kabila ng isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng mga senador sa nangyayaring anumalya sa loob ng ahensya.

“Itong particular case na ito, talagang dapat makibagay, makiramay. Kasi nag-alangan tayo noong nakaraan parang modus operandi. Kapag medyo nagigipit na biglang naka-wheelchair na. Pero ito totohanan naman ito,” ani Lacson sa isang panayam.

“So let’s leave it at that and respect ang kanilang privacy and time na dapat magpagamot, magpagaling at magpahinga,” dagdag pa nito.

Una nang sinabi ni Lacson na di kawalan ng senado ang hindi pagdalo ng dalawang opisyal dahil sila ang di makakasagot sa mga isyung ihahayag ng mga resource person lalo na’t may hawak silang mga dokumento na magpapatunay sa anumalya sa PhilHealth.

Matatandaang nagsumite ng liham kay Senate President Vicente Sotto III si Morales na di sila makakadalo ng pagdinig dahil sa chemotherapy dulot kanyang lymphoma habang si De Jesus naman ay may medical emergency. RNT / LF


DOH nagbabala sa convalescent plasma

August 9, 2020 @9:15 AM
Views: 4
Manila, Philippines – Mahigpit na pinaalalahanan ng Department of Health ang publiko laban sa pagbili at pagbebenta ng convalescent plasma ng mga pasyenteng nakarekober sa coronavirus disease o COVID-19.

Ayon sa DOH, ito ay maaring magdulot ng impeksyon sa mga pasyente na maaring mailipat tulad ng HIV, hepatitis at malaria.

 

Binigyan-diin din ng ahensya na ang ganitong transaksyon at gawain ay iligal at mapanganib.

 

Dagdag pa ng DOH,  wala pang kongkretong ebidensya na nagpapakita na epektibo ito laban sa SARS-Cov 2.

 

Sa ngayon tanging ang PhilippineBlood center at ang Philuippine Red Cross sa Port Area,Maynila ang certified non-hospital-based convalescent plasma collection facilities, habang ang Philippine General Hospital o PGH at St.Lukes Medical Center ang mga hospital na pinahihintulutan upang mangolekta ng convalescent plasma para gamitin sa treatment protocol.

 

‘Trading blood and other blood products including those recovered COVID-19 patients, is not only illegal but highly dangerous . Convalescent Plasma should not be for sale and should be voluntarily donated for COVID-19 patients in need”, ayon kay Health Sec.Francisco Duque III.

 

Nanawagan naman ang DOH sa tulong ng mga hospital chiefs na suriin ang kanilang mga staff kung nakikipag-ugnayan sila sa ganitong at mga LGU’s upang siyasatin ang kalakalan ng convalescent plasma sa labas ng otorisadong health facilities.

 

Hinimok din ng DOH ang publiko na boluntaryo lamamg na magdonate ng dugo upang matiyak ang kalusogan at kaligtasan at sa pamamagitan ng walang pag-iimbot ay makatulong na makapagligtas ng buhay ng isang taong nangangailangan. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


LGUs tapusin na ang panamahagi ng 2nd tranche ng SAP -DILG

August 9, 2020 @9:07 AM
Views: 6
Manila, Philippines – Pinapamadali na ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa mga local government unit (LGU) ang  pamamahagi ng second tranche ng  Social Amelioration Program (SAP 2) sa National Capital Region (NCR)  at  dapat  matapos  na nila ito hanggang sa susunod na linggo.

 

Sa ulat na natanggap ni DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año nitong  Agosto 7, nakapaamahagi na ng SAP 2 financial assistance sa may 71,701 waitlisted family beneficiaries sa NCR.

Aniya, ang ‘digital disbursement’ ng SAP second tranche ay naibigay na rin sa may  1,553,052 original family beneficiaries sa mga ‘pilot cities’ gaya ng Caloocan, Makati, Pasig, at Quezon City.

“We are pleased to report that distributing SAP 2 through various digital platforms or FSPs (financial service providers) is currently in full swing in Metro Manila. Tuloy-tuloy po ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng DSWD sa mga LGU at FSP partners nito para tuluyan nang ma-distribute ang SAP 2 sa ating mga kababayan sa Kamaynilaan,” ani Año.

“Both the DSWD and the DILG are looking at Saturday, August 15, 2020 to complete the distribution of SAP 2 financial aid to our target of more than 2,675,610 family beneficiaries, both original and wait-listed, in Metro Manila. The release of this financial aid during the MECQ will help mitigate the economic impact of stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces,” says Año who is also Vice Chair of the NTF COVID-19,” saad pa ng kalihim

Kasabay nito, nanawagan ang kalihim sa mga kukuha ng kanilang SAP na panatilihin ang social distancing at palaging magsuot ng face masks upang maiwasan ang pagkalat pa ng COVID-19. Jan Sinocruz


‘Leave of absence’ ng PhilHealth officials, di kawalan sa Senado – Lacson

August 9, 2020 @8:55 AM
Views: 8
Manila, Philippines – Hindi kawalan at walang epekto sa Senado ang “leave of absence” ng ilang opisyal ng Philippine Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) sa kasunod na imbestigasyon sa Martes sa anomalya at katiwalian ng ahensiya, ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson.

Sa panayam,  sinabi ni Lacson na magiging epekto ng kanilang pagliban sa pagdinig kundi sa PhilHealth mismo dahil may mabubulgar na naman na anomalya at hindi nila ito masasagot.

“Ang magiging epekto nito, sa PhilHealth… It’s their loss. Ang alam ko, may mga bagong sasabihin ang mga resource persons. Tapos may bago kaming documents na medyo incriminating. So kung di nila ito masasagot during the hearing, kaya sinasabi ko di kawalan ng Senado yan,” giit ni Lacson.

“ Of course kawalan din namin kasi isang side lang marinig namin. Pero mas kawalan nila yan kasi hindi nila masasagot,” dagdag pa niya.

Ngunit, sinabi ni Lacson na lubos nilang inirerepesto at iginagalang ang desisyon ng kani-kanilang mga doktor hinggil sa kanilang kalusugan kahit medyo masama ang timing.

Nitong Huwebes, nagpadala ng health certificate si Morales, presidente at chief executive officer ng PhilHealth hinggil sa chemotherapy sa sakit na lymphoma na mismong si Senate President Vicente Sotto III ang nagkumpirma hinggil dito.

Sinabi ni Lacson na ganoon din ang kanilang pagtingin sa liham ni PhilHealth Executive Vice President at chief operating officer (COO) Arnel F. De Jesus na nagpasabi din na hindi makadadalo sanhi ng karamdaman.

“In the case of  EVP De Jesus ang balita ko matagal na siyang may pacemaker. Pero ngayon lang niya ginagamit, dahilan ng kanyang, ang dami, may heart disease, may diabetes. Respetuhin na rin natin kasi doktor na nga, di para pagdudahan natin ang integrity ng duktor na nagsasabing talagang meron siyang sakit,” ayon pa kay Lacson.

Aniya,  sa una nagduda siya sa timing ng “leave of absence” na ginagawa ng dating mga opisyal na iniimbestigahan sa anomalya. Ernie Reyes


