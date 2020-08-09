Overseas Filipinos na naiuwi mahigit nang 120K

Manila, Philippines – Pinapamadali na ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa mga local government unit (LGU) ang pamamahagi ng second tranche ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP 2) sa National Capital Region (NCR) at dapat matapos na nila ito hanggang sa susunod na linggo.

Sa ulat na natanggap ni DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año nitong Agosto 7, nakapaamahagi na ng SAP 2 financial assistance sa may 71,701 waitlisted family beneficiaries sa NCR.

Aniya, ang ‘digital disbursement’ ng SAP second tranche ay naibigay na rin sa may 1,553,052 original family beneficiaries sa mga ‘pilot cities’ gaya ng Caloocan, Makati, Pasig, at Quezon City.

“We are pleased to report that distributing SAP 2 through various digital platforms or FSPs (financial service providers) is currently in full swing in Metro Manila. Tuloy-tuloy po ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng DSWD sa mga LGU at FSP partners nito para tuluyan nang ma-distribute ang SAP 2 sa ating mga kababayan sa Kamaynilaan,” ani Año.

“Both the DSWD and the DILG are looking at Saturday, August 15, 2020 to complete the distribution of SAP 2 financial aid to our target of more than 2,675,610 family beneficiaries, both original and wait-listed, in Metro Manila. The release of this financial aid during the MECQ will help mitigate the economic impact of stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces,” says Año who is also Vice Chair of the NTF COVID-19,” saad pa ng kalihim

Kasabay nito, nanawagan ang kalihim sa mga kukuha ng kanilang SAP na panatilihin ang social distancing at palaging magsuot ng face masks upang maiwasan ang pagkalat pa ng COVID-19. Jan Sinocruz