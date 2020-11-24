P1.2B magagastos sa pagpapalit ng module na napinsala ng bagyo







Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang naipatayo ang nasa 75,000 silid-aralan sa buong Pilipinas sa nakalipas na tatlong taon, batay sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Nakumpleto ang nasa 50,562 silid noong 2017; 23,161 noong 2018; at 1,756 noong 2019.

“In spite of present restrictions (on not having) face to face classes, enrollees both in elementary and secondary as well as the senior high schools students will have better ambience for studying once physical classes are allowed with comfortable and spacious classrooms built by the government,” ani Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

“Considering the importance of school buildings in the delivery of quality education, there are now schools having large numbers of enrollees with more than enough classrooms.”

“Hopefully, more projects will be turned over in time for the possible resumption of face-to-face classes in 2021 in areas with lower threat posed by the COVID-19pandemic and on the assumption that a vaccine would be soon available,” lahad pa ni Villar.

“The annual allocations for school building construction are intended for learners’ high demand for classrooms considering the steady growth in school population especially in fast growing areas.” RNT/FGDC