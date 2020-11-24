Trending Now

P10M annual budget sa Magat Dam ‘di sapat-NIA

P10M annual budget sa Magat Dam 'di sapat-NIA

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines-Inihayag ng National Irrigation Administration nitong Martes na hindi sapat ang P10 milyong taunang budget para sa pagmamantine ng Magat Dam.

Sa pagdinig ng House committee on agriculture and food at committee on North Luzon growth quadrangle, inusisa ng mga mambabatas si NIA Administrator Ricardo Visaya kung may estimated cost at time ang ahensya para sa pagmamantine ng Magat Dam.

Sinabi ni Visaya na gumagastos ang ahensya ng P5M hanggang P10M taon-taon sa pag-maintain ng dam subalit hindi ito sapat sa kanilang mga pangangailangan.

“Dahil nga po sa kulang ang budget, so, malaki ‘yung pagkukulang pa,” aniya.

Gayunman, hindi makapagbigay si Visaya ng eksaktong halaga na kailangan niato para sa maayos na pagmamantine ng Magat Dam.

“Accordingly, kagaya nga ng sinabi ng DPWH kanina, ang pag-desilt sa Cagayan River, it takes billions of pesos. Like Magat din, accordingly, billions of pesos din,” dagdag pa ni Visaya. RNT


Noche Buena items mananatili sa presyong pang-2019 – DTI

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo na mananatili sa 2019 prices ang Noche Buena items sa darating na Kapaskuhan.

“Nakuha natin sa pakiusap na hindi sila mag-taas ng presyo. So lahat ng Noche Buena items in the bulletin ng DTI, mabibili nila at 2019 prices,” ani Castelo sa isang panayam.

“’Yung nag-increase this year pinilit natin mag-rollback, so ibabalik nila sa 2019. Karamihan diyan hindi talaga nag-increase dahil nakuha natin sa pakiusap na huwag munang gumalaw this year.”

Nauna ngang sinabi ni  Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez na ilang  manufacturers ang nagnanais na magdagdag ng presyo sa kanilang mga produkto. RNT/FGDC


Joyride aarangkada na rin

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Naaprubahan na rin ang pag-arangkada ng app-based ride-hailing services provider na Joyride mula sa gobyerno upang makabalik sa motorcycle taxi operations, batay sa  Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ng DOTr na nag-isyu na ang Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group (MC Taxi TWG) ng Provisional Authority to Operate sa Joyride.

Tatagal naman ito mula November 24 hanggang December 9, 2020.

“Once Joyride is able to fully comply with the requirements, a Certificate of Compliance shall be issued to them by the MC Taxi TWG,” giit ng DOTr. RNT/FGDC


P1.2B magagastos sa pagpapalit ng module na napinsala ng bagyo

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa P1.2 bilyon ang gagastusin ng Department of Education sa pagpapalit ng mga module na napinsala ng baha, batay kay Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

 “Mag-download tayo ng P1.2 billion para sa mga supplementary learning materials, palitan iyong mga nasisira at saka iyong para for the next quarter, mahanda na ito lahat,” saad ni Briones sa Palace briefing.

“Wala sa isip ng national government o sa kay Presidente [Rodrigo Duterte] na ang mga teacher o ang mga learners ang magbabayad nito.”

“Walang sinasabi ang DepEd na ganoong klaseng polisiya kasi galing sa central office ang perang ito, ida-download na, P1.2 billion for the next term,” paliwanag pa nito.

Kinokonsidera na rin aniya ang paggamit ng printed modules dahil sa ito ay mahal at hindi environment-friendly.

“May plea ang Department of Education na unti-unti nating i-reduce ang dependence sa mga printed materials dahil pinapatay natin iyong ating mga gubat, ang kahoy,” lahad ni Briones.

“Pinaka-expensive na learning material ay itong printed kasi gumagamit tayo ng papel, gumagamit tayo ng tinta, very expensive – not only expensive but very harmful to the environment.”

“Kaya talagang tinitingnan natin iyong ibang paraan ng pag-share ng learning process sa mga bata natin,” paliwanag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Risa: Hazard pay ng healthcare workers ibigay na

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Kahit tinanggal na ni Pangulong Duterte ang deployment ban sa pagtatrabaho ng healthcare workers sa abroad, iginiit pa rin ni Senador Risa Hontiveros na kaagad ibigay ang nabinbin na hazard pay sa medical professionals na nagtrabaho laban sa COVID-19.

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros na matagal nang   ipinanawagan, kasama ng mga organisasyon ng mga Filipino nurse, na tanggalin na ang deployment ban sa health workers, at sa wakas ay napakinggan na.

 

“While we welcome this development, we will continue to push for better working conditions for our health workers,” giit niya.

 

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na hindi makatarungan na may  nasa 16,000 health workers sa ilalim ng emergency hiring program ng Department of Health (DOH) ang hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nababayaran ng kanilang karampatang hazard pay at special risk allowance.

 

“Sa kabilang banda, naglagay ng cap kung saan 5,000 health workers lang ang puwedeng mangibang-bansa. Dapat siguraduhin munang natutupad ang mga ipinangako sa health workers bago maglagay ng anumang limitasyon o restriksyon.”

 

“In order to strengthen our country’s response against COVID-19 and encourage our health workers to work locally, the government must invest and allot its resources to provide a more competent salary and benefits package to ensure that their welfare is being taken cared of. Our health workers deserve better,” dagdag ng senadora. Ernie Reyes


Higit 75K silid-aralan naitayo sa buong bansa mula 2017 — DPWH

November 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang naipatayo ang nasa 75,000 silid-aralan sa buong Pilipinas sa nakalipas na tatlong taon, batay sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Nakumpleto ang nasa 50,562 silid noong 2017; 23,161 noong 2018; at 1,756 noong 2019.

“In spite of present restrictions (on not having) face to face classes, enrollees both in elementary and secondary as well as the senior high schools students will have better ambience for studying once physical classes are allowed with comfortable and spacious classrooms built by the government,” ani Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

“Considering the importance of school buildings in the delivery of quality education, there are now schools having large numbers of enrollees with more than enough classrooms.”

“Hopefully, more projects will be turned over in time for the possible resumption of face-to-face classes in 2021 in areas with lower threat posed by the COVID-19pandemic and on the assumption that a vaccine would be soon available,” lahad pa ni Villar.

“The annual allocations for school building construction are intended for learners’ high demand for classrooms considering the steady growth in school population especially in fast growing areas.” RNT/FGDC


