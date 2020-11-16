P16.B anti-insurgency funds, idenepensa ni Bato; Nancy gustong ilipat
Manila, Philippines – Ginamit ni Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa ang “uri ng panliligaw sa babaeng may matagal nang boyfriend bilang analogy sa pagtatanggol sa P16.4 bilyong anti-insurgency budget ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).
Kaugnay nito, hiniling din ni Senador Nancy Binay na ilipat ang P16.4 bilyon anti-insurgency fund sa mga ahensiya na may katulad na programa upang hindi magkaroon ng doble-dobleng pondo sa naturang programa.
Sa kanyang manipestasyon sa ginanap na deliberasyon ng pambansang badyet nitong Lunes, sinabi ni Dela Rosa na parang panliligaw lamang ng babaeng may matagal nang boyfriend ang pagpapalaya sa mga insurgency-infested barangay.
“Nakapangligaw ka na ba ng isang babaeng mayroon nang matagal na boyfriend na gusto mong agawin ‘yung babae?” ayon kay Dela Rosa sa ginanap na debate sa badyet sa plenaryo ng Senado.
“Nabanggit ko po ito dahil itong ating sitwasyon ngayon sa insurgency ay inihahalintulad ko sa panliligaw,” ayon kay Dela Rosa.
Sinabi ni Dela Rosa na mahigit 800 cleared barangays sa buong bansa ang mabebenipisyuhan ng P16.4 bilyong barangay development program sa ilalim ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) na nasa impluwensiya sa komunista sa mahigit kalahating dekada.
“Fifty years in the making po itong nililigawan ng ating kasundaluhan, kapulisan na mapunta ‘yung simpatya nila sa ating gobyerno,” ayon sa dating Philippine National Police chief.
Aniya, kapag tinanggalan ng pondo ang cleared barangay mula sa insurhensiya, magbabalik lamang ang rebelde sa kabundukan.
“Kapag tanggalin natin itong pondo na ito para sa barangay development program na ‘yan, anong mangyayari?” tanong niya.
“Napakasakit po na ang simpatya ng mga tao whom we have sworn to serve and protect ay wala sa atin, nandoon sa kalaban dahil napabayaan sila,” dagdag niya.
Sinabi pa ni Dela Rosa na sinusubukan ng mga kaalyado ng Communist Party of the Philippines na harangin ang naturang pondo.
“Kaya ‘yung mga taga-kabila nagkukumahog na—hindi ‘yung mga legislator natin ha—’yung mga taga-kabila talaga, lalo na ‘yung legal fronts ng mga komunista, nagkukumahog na harangin itong pondong ito dahil battle ito of winning the hearts and minds of the people,” aniya.
Suportado naman nina Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara, at Senator Panfilo Lacson ang naturang panukala.
Sinabi naman ni Senador Angara na ilalagay sa annex ng budget bill ang itemized project ng NTF-ELCAC upang maiwasan na magkadoble-doble ang proyekto.
Samantala, sinabi naman ni Binay na dapat ilipat ang naturang pondo sa mga pambansang ahensiya na may katulad na programa upang maiwasan ang pagkakadoble-doble.
“There are barangays in the NTF-ELCAC list that are also included in the Department of Education’s Last Mile School Program and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Enhanced Greening Program,” aniya.
Aniya, kanyang isinagawa ang rekomendasyon matapos matuklasan na may bahagi sa P16.4 bilyong barangay development fund para sa school buildings at greening program ng barangays “cleared” na wala nang insurhensiya..
“The Department of Budget and Management should come out with a list of barangays that will receive the fund to prevent duplication and overlapping,” aniya. Ernie Reyes
Manila, Philippines – Tinamaan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ang anim pang Filipino abroad ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Sa kabuuan, mayroon nang 11,528 kaso ng sakit.
Nakapagtala rin ng dalawa pang nakarekober kaya’t 7,463 na ito sa kabuuan.
Habang 831 na ang nasawi matapos makapagtala ng isa pang fatality.
Samantala, nagpapagaling pa sa sakit ang 3,234 na Filipino abroad. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nagluklok ng apat na senior police officials si Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas nitong Lunes, Nobyembre 16.
Itinalagang bagong PNP spokesperson at chief of the PNP Public Information Office si Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana na dating chief of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) at Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office 7.
Habang pumalit si Police Col. Vincent Calanoga bilang hepe ng HRAO.
Si Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee ang bagong director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) habang bagong acting director of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) si Police Col. Thomas Frias Jr.
“Let us all work together, especially on our campaign against illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and crimes. This is for the Filipino people,” mensahe ni Sinas sa mga opisyal. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa dalawang hindi rehistradong face mask brands.
Kinilala ang mga brand na ito na “Day Maker Disposable Face Mask” at “AINBEI Disposable Protective Masks”.
“Since these unnotified medical device products have not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” ayon sa abiso ng ahensya.
“All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative medical device products until the Product Notification Certificates are issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued,” anila.
Ayon pa kay FDA director general Eric Domingo na kailangang irehistro sa FDA ang mga naturang brand dahil ibinibenta ito bilang medical-grade masks.
“Karamihan po inirereport sa atin ng mga consumers na nagdududa at ‘yung iba naman namo-monitor natin (“AINBEI”, “Day Maker” masks) sa mga online sellers, lalo na ng mga nagtitinda na wala naman silang lisensya to operate as medical device distributors or sellers,” saad nito sa isang panayam ng ABS-CBN.
“Pag po yung mga personal protective equipment ay ibinibenta para sa ospital or para sa medical setting, kailangan po medical grade ‘yun — ibig sabihin, natest siya at pumasa siya sa standards na protective siya sa tao na gagamit nito lalo na sa setting na maraming merong sakit, may infection o kaya nagaalaga sa may sakit,” paliwanag ni Domingo.
Hinimok din ng FDA ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) na huwag magpapasok ng hindi nasuri at walang sertipikasyon.
“Immediately, the Commissioner of Customs (Rey Leonardo Guerrero) instructed already the Enforcement Group, Intelligence Group, and the district offices of the [BOC] to take note of these brands and not to allow the importation ng mga brand na ‘to,” ani BOC Assistant Commissioner Jet Maronilla.
“Lahat kasi dapat idaan natin sa FDA sa tamang pagsusuri para at least alam natin na safe gamitin, especially that this advisory also advises medical practitioners who might not be able to validate yung potency nito or effectiveness nitong mask na to, so sila din part din sila ng winawarningan ng FDA,” pagpatuloy nito.
Sa kasalukuyan, 63 face mask brands ang aprubado ng FDA.
Mula Marso, mayroon nang halos sampung operasyong ginagawa ng BOC at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa mga hindi rehistradong face masks at iba pang gamit pangmedikal.
Dagdag pa ng FDA ang sinumang lalabag ay mahaharap sa kasong administratibo at pagmumultahin. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nananawagan ang OCTA Research Team na ma-test ang mga residenteng lumikas dahil sa mga nagdaang bagyo sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Given the reality that more typhoons are set to visit the country in the coming weeks, we suggest that LGUs seriously consider improving their current evacuation strategies and plans to prevent further viral transmissions during a disaster by ensuring that minimum health standards are followed in evacuation centers apart from the provision of adequate and accessible testing, effective contact tracing and supportive isolation facilities to families stranded in these facilities,” pahayag ng OCTA.
Ayon din kay Heath Secretary Francisco Duque na mataas ang tyansa ng hawahan sa mga evacuation center.
Iginiit nito na paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng health protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield pati na social distancing.
Samantala, patuloy ang pagbaba ng hawahan sa Metro Manila.
Mayroon itong apat na porsyentong positivity rate na mababa sa itinakda ng World Health Organization na limang porsyento.
“Hospital occupancy for total regular or ICU covid-19 beds remains below the critical levels for most of the LGUs in the NCR,” saad ng OCTA.
“Be that as it may, the epicenter for the virus is still the NCR. But outbreaks have occurred all around the country,” anila.
Nagpag-alam din high-risk ang mga lokal na pamahalaan ng:
NCR
Luzon
-
Baguio City
-
La Trinidad and Itogon (Benguet)
-
Batangas City (Batangas)
-
Lucena and Lopez (Quezon)
Mindanao
-
Davao City (Davao del Sur)
-
Pagadian (Zamboanga Del Sur)
“We list LGUs of concern or high-risk areas based on high cases per day, high positivity rate, high attack rate, and/or high hospital occupancy,” ayon sa grupo.
“We are concerned that these LGUs may experience high hospital burden in the coming weeks that may stress their health care systems and overwhelm their medical front-liners,” dagdag ng OCTA.
Hinimok din ng grupo ang mga pribadong sektor na paigtingin ang health protocols na pinatutupad ng pamahalaan para sa ligtas na pagtatrabaho ng mga manggagawa.
“The cooperation of the business establishments will significantly reduce the risk of workplace transmissions while jump-starting economic recovery,” paliwanag ng OCTA. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ni Marikina City Representative Stella Quimbo ang pagpasa ng Bayanihan 3 upang mas matulungan ang pagbangon ng bansa sa pandemya.
“I urge this august chamber, our counterparts in the Senate, and the executive department to come together anew and enact a Bayanihan 3,” ani Quimbo.
“Mala-telenovela ang haba ng pandemya, kaya’t kelangan na din ng part 3 sa ayuda. Bayanihan pa more ang kelangan,” aniya.
Naghain si Quimbo ng panukalang batas para sa Bayanihan 3 na magkakahalaga ng halos P340 bilyon.
“This is to ensure that those who continue to be most impacted by lockdowns can cover basic needs, and those who must isolate due to COVID can rest easy knowing that their families will be provided for while they cannot work,” giit nito.
“We also need additional unemployment assistance through DOLE, as so many workers continue to be out of work, and many more are still at risk until we get a handle of the COVID situation,” dagdag ng mambabatas.
Sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 3, maglalaan ng tulong sa mga negosyo upang mapigilan sa pagsasara at sa pagkawala ng trabaho ng mga manggagawa. “Bayanihan 3 should provide worker subsidies to pay for testing and sick leaves for workers with COVID. Isama na rin and overtime pay to enable staggered work hours and multiple shifts, which will maximize the deployment of workforces amidst social distancing requirements,” lahad ni Quimbo.
Saklaw din nito ang retooling, reskilling, at iba pang capacity-building programs para sa mga negosyong lubos na naapektuhan ng krisis.
Kasama rin dito ang internet allowance ng mga guro at estudyante.
“Bayanihan 3 should authorize the Executive to enter into advance purchase agreements with vaccine suppliers. We should all be reminded that the vaccine is the only way that we can return to our original trajectory of growth. We must prepare well for the advent of the vaccine,” aniya.
Sakop din ng panukala ang pagpaprayoridad sa mga proyektong handa na at magpapayabong ng ekonomiya pati na ang pagpapaluwag ng requirement para sa mga maliliit na negosyo.
“A long-term plan for economic resilience shall necessarily include disaster resilience. Nang sa gayon, sa hinaharap, mas handa na ang bansa at mas madali na itong makakabangon mula sa sakuna,” dagdag ni Quimbo.
Hinimok din nito ang mga kapwa mambabatas na makiisa sa “genuine resilience” at hindi sa “an excuse for non-action.”
“The road to the resilience of the Philippine economy is long and possibly winding. We must take the first step now,” saad ni Quimbo.
Matatandaan na isinusulong din ito ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto upang makatulong sa mga sinalanta ng mga nagdaang bagyo. RNT/ELM