P20-B building fund pinabibigay ni Lacson sa mga typhoon victim
November 17, 2020 @ 9:11 AM
1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Pinabibigay ni Senator Panfilo Lacson ang P68 bilyong pondo ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) para sa konstruksyon ng multi-purpose buildings sa mga lubos na sinalanta ng mga nagdaang bagyo.
Nais nitong ibigay ang P20 bilyon ng P68 bilyon sa Allocation to Local Government Units-Local Government Support Fund (ALGU-LGSF) na direktang tumutulong sa mga sinalanta.
“Since the NEP (National Expenditure Program) was prepared before the onslaught of Typhoons Rolly, Quinta, and Ulysses, wouldn’t it be wise and practical to make adjustments by augmenting the ALGU-LGSF appropriations especially for those areas hardest hit by the calamities mentioned?” tanong ni Lacson sa gitna ng budget debate sa Senado.
Tinanggap naman ni Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara ang ni suhestiyon ni Lacson.
“Yes, I think we can adjust it given the very serious situation found in some of our LGUs, and given that the existing funds may not be enough,” ani Angara.
Dagdag pa ni Lacson na ang pondo para sa multi-purpose buildings ay ang pinakamadaling mapagsamantalahan ng mga korap.
Aniya mas praktikal umano na ilaan na lamang ito sa mga nasalanta.
“Something like P20B would suffice because the other portion of the P68 billion could still be realigned, as I mentioned last week, for the national broadband program of DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and other items our colleagues may want to augment,” saad ng senador.
“I am quite sure Secretary Villar will be amenable to realigning, sakit ng ulo niya ‘yan,” dagdag pa ni Lacson.
Ayon naman kay Angara, pag-uusapan ang posibleng pag-amyenda dito sa pagharap ni Public Works Secretary Mark Villar sa plenaryo. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @10:29 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinahintulutan na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagpapalabas ng hazard duty pay at special risk allowance para sa mga health workers na nasa frontlines sa pakikipaglaban sa COVID-19 pandemic.
Sa ilalim ng Administrative Order 35, ang national government agencies, state-run corporations at local government units ay pinahihintulutan na magkaloob ng active hazard duty pay ng hanggang P3,000 kada buwan para sa mga frontline human resources for health (HRHs) at dapat na exempted mula sa income tax.
Sa ipinalabas na AO 36 ng Pangulo ay pinapayagan ang pagpapalabas ng special risk allowance na hindi lalagpas ng P5,000 kada buwan sa public at private health workers na direktang nag-aasikaso o may direktang contact sa mga COVID-19 patients sa panahon ng state of national emergency.
Ang lahat ng claims para sa payment ng special risk allowance ay iba- validate ng Department of Health at Department of Budget and Management.
“The grant of COVID-19 active hazard duty pay and special risk allowance will be pro-rated based on the number of days the health worker physically reports for work in a month, reckoned from September 15, 2020 until December 19, 2020,” ayon sa ulat.
Excluded o hindi naman kasama mula sa makatatanggap ng karagdagang bayad ang mga consultants at experts, mga manggagawa na nakikipag-ugnayan sa pamamagitan ng job contracts at iyong mga binabayaran sa tinatawag na piecework basis, student workers at apprentices, at maging mga indibiduwal at grupo na ang serbisyo ay may kinalaman sa contract of service o job order, kabilang na ang mga barangay health workers na itinalaga sa mga ospital, laboratoryo, o medical at quarantine facilities.
Samantala, huhugutin naman ang nasabing allowances mula sa P13.5-billion budget para sa health-related responses sa COVID-19 sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. Kris Jose
November 17, 2020 @10:17 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nais ng Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (Spark) ang academic freeze sa buong bansa hanggang sa umayos ang kalagayan ng bansa sa mga nagdaang sakuna.
“In light of recent events, the question of what to do with the current semester has begun making rounds among student bodies in many schools and universities,” ani Spark spokesperson John Lazaro.
“As such, we […] join students across the country in demanding a national academic break until the following conditions have been met,” dagdag nito.
Ayon pa sa Spark, walang klase hanggang hindi nakakamit ang:
-
Hupa na ang baha sa mga apektadong lugar,
-
Naisaayos na ang mga nasirang poste at linya ng mga telecommunication company at kuryente,
-
Nakabagon na ang mga mag-aaral pati na ang mga pamilya nito sa apekto ng mga kalamidad.
Una nang nagpatupad ng isang buwang walang klase ang Marikina City kung saan pinalubog sa baha ni Ulysses ang buong lungsod.
May ilang paaralan at unibersidad din ang nagsuspinde ng klase sa loob ng ilang linggo.
“Yet it seems the biggest disaster is the government, with its immense talent of magnifying every single hardship ordinary Filipinos face […] Their responses for the tragedies that followed reeked of neglect,” saad ni Lazaro.
“What we need, instead, is an academic break that covers all Filipino students. For the sake of lessening the suffering of ordinary people and youth, let them breathe. This government has taken away, with their indifference and inaction, so much from us,” giit nito.
Sa loob lamang ng isang buwan dumaan ang walong bagyo na ang humagupit sa bansa. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @10:05 AM
Manila, Philippines – Absent na si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa huling araw ng 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.
Ito’y matapos piliin ng Pangulo na huwag nang dumalo sa nasabing event para mabisita ang mga lugar na binayo ng mga nagdaang bagyo sa bansa.
Sinabi ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na naintindihan naman ng mga counterparts ng Pangulo sa Southeast Asia ang kanyang hindi na pagdalo sa nasabing event.
Kaagad namang lumipad patungong Cagayan at Camarines Sur ang Chief Executive para i-check ang situwasyon sa mga komunidad doon.
“Nagpaalam naman po ang Presidente at naintindihan naman po ng kaniyang mga kasamang mga pinuno ng iba’t ibang bansa na siyempre super typhoon habang the summit was being held. Mayroong super typhoon at mayroon pang mega flooding na nangyari sa Cagayan, so they understood,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.
Nilakdawan ng Pangulo sa ASEAN-UN Summit ang paglagda sa Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership at ang closing ceremony, kung saan inilipat ng Vietnam ang chairmanship ang 10-member ASEAN sa Brunei.
Sa kabilang dako, si Cabinet secretaries Foreign Affaits Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. at Trade and Industry Sec. Ramon Lopez ang mga naging kinatawan ng Pangulo sa huling araw ng three-day summit.
Samantala, si Locsin ang nagbasa ng Philippines’ statement sa idinaos na ASEAN-US Summit, araw ng Sabado. Kris Jose
November 17, 2020 @9:52 AM
Manila, Philippines – Isusulong ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto na pondohan ang rehabilitasyon ng mga nasalantang sakahan sa 2021 national budget.
“Helping the farmers in these areas helps us more than it helps them. COVID kills by hunger. We should not allow typhoons to make a pandemic more brutal,” giit nito.
“The rehabilitation of farms damaged by the typhoons should be expressed explicitly in the 2021 budget. It is like buying a vaccine against hunger, which is more lethal than the virus. Farmers fed us during this pandemic. It is time to return the favor,” dagdag ng senador.
Aniya ang agarang rehabilitasyon ng mga sakahan ay “is a must if we want to eat tomorrow.”
Matatandaan na iniulat ng Department of Agriculture ang P10 bilyong kabuuang halaga ng pinsala sa agrikultura sa tatlong magkakasunod na bagyong nanalasa sa bansa.
“Ulysses hit the country’s food basket – the fertile plains of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon. Suntok sa sikmura. A powerful blow to the gut. Tinaob ng bagyo ang isang malaking kaldero ng bayan,” lahad ni Recto.
Ang Isabela, Cagayan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, at Pangasinan nagmumula ang 38 porsyento ng palay sa bansa habang 37 porsyento sa manukan, at halos ikalimang bahagi ng babuyan.
They combine into one contiguous agricultural powerhouse, a major contributor to the only sector which by posting growth over the past three quarters has proved itself to be pandemic-proof,” aniya.
“It cannot be immune to changes required to fix the destruction disasters have wrought,” giit nito.
Dagdag pa ni Lacson na natural na magkaroon ng malaking pondo ang sektor na ito dahil earthquake corridor, at bagyuhin ang bansa. RNT/ELM
November 17, 2020 @9:38 AM
Manila, Philippines – Aprubado na sa Kamara ang paglalaan ng mga television station ng tatlong oras na educational shows kada araw.
Ito ay sa ilalim ng Resolution 1263 na akda ni House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals chair Anna Marie Villaraza-Suarez, Representatives Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Geraldine Roman, David Suarez, Deogracias Victor Savellano, at Jocelyn Tulfo.
“It is imperative that the private sector works actively with the government to ensure that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing requirement… school children shall continue to get the best possible opportunities to learn and become conscientious and productive citizens,” ayon sa resolusyon.
“Therefore, be it resolved, as it is hereby resolved, to urge all private and public television stations to allot at least three hours per day to educational programs that foster holistic learning and education to keep the government on track in its commitment to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” anila.
Anila, kikita rin ang mga ito sa mga educational program katulad ng entertainment show. RNT/ELM