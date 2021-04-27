P32,000 entry level salary ng mga nars, pinaplantsya na

Remate Online
MANILA, Philippines – Gumugulong na ang usapin sa umento sa entry level salary ng mga nars sa bansa.
Sa ngayon ay nakikipag-usap na ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa Department of Health (DOH) maging sa ibang mga mambabatas ukol dito.
Sa “Sulong Pilipinas: pre-SONA of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Clusters” forum nitong Lunes, sinabi ni DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado na itinakda ng Supreme Court (SC) ruling sa gobyerno na ayusin ang entry level salary para sa mga nars sa government health institutions mula salary grade 11 patungong salary grade 15.
Nitong Oktubre 8, 2019, pinaboran ng SC ang hirit ng Ang Nars Party-list ukol sa Section 32 ng Philippine Nursing Act.
Nakasaad sa Section 32 ng Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 na “in order to enhance the general welfare, commitment to service and professionalism of nurses, the minimum base pay of nurses working in public health institutions shall not be lower than salary grade 15 prescribed under Republic Act. No. 6758, otherwise known as the “Compensation and Classification Act of 1989”: Provided, that for nurses working in local government units, adjustments to their salaries shall be in accordance with Section 10 of the said law.”
Sinabi ni Avisado na maglalabas ang DBM at DOH ng a joint memorandum circular for para rito.