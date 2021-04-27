Trending Now

P32,000 entry level salary ng mga nars, pinaplantsya na

April 27, 2021 @ 8:30 AM 2 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines – Gumugulong na ang usapin sa umento sa entry level salary ng mga nars sa bansa.

Sa ngayon ay nakikipag-usap na ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa Department of Health (DOH) maging sa ibang mga mambabatas ukol dito.

Sa “Sulong Pilipinas: pre-SONA of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Clusters” forum nitong Lunes, sinabi ni DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado na itinakda ng Supreme Court (SC) ruling sa gobyerno na ayusin ang entry level salary para sa mga nars sa government health institutions mula salary grade 11 patungong salary grade 15.

Nitong Oktubre 8, 2019, pinaboran ng SC ang hirit ng Ang Nars Party-list ukol sa Section 32 ng Philippine Nursing Act.

Nakasaad sa Section 32 ng Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 na “in order to enhance the general welfare, commitment to service and professionalism of nurses, the minimum base pay of nurses working in public health institutions shall not be lower than salary grade 15 prescribed under Republic Act. No. 6758, otherwise known as the “Compensation and Classification Act of 1989”: Provided, that for nurses working in local government units, adjustments to their salaries shall be in accordance with Section 10 of the said law.”

Sinabi ni Avisado na maglalabas ang DBM at DOH ng a joint memorandum circular for para rito.

 

“Please note that except for that decision on increasing the entry level, there is no other mention of increasing the salaries of other salary grades,” ayon sa Budget secretary.

Maging ang Kongreso ay kinakausap na rin ng DBM ukol dito. RNT


Olympics matutuloy – Ramirez

April 27, 2021 @10:03 AM
MANILA, Philippines — Kumpiyansa si Philippine Sports Commision (PSC) chairman William Ramirez na matutuloy ang Tokyo Olympics sa kabila na nagpatupad ng bagong lockdown ang Japan bunsod nang pagtaas sa kaso ng COVID-19.

Ayon sa ulat, kaliwa’t kanan na ang panawagan sa Japan na kanselahin na lamang ang world meet dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng mga tinatamaan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) doon.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa state of emergency ang Japan bunsod ng problema.

Sinabi ni  Ramirez na naniniwala siyang ligtas na maisasagawa ng Japan ang Tokyo Olympics.

“Sa Olympics edition na ito may pinakamalakas na tsansang masikwat ng Pilipinas ang kauna-unahang gintong medalya sa Olympics dahil dekalibre ang pitong Pinoy qualifiers sa kasalukuyan, ani Ramirez.

“I believe the Olympics will push through. We have seven qualified athletes so far, it’s a loss if the Games won’t push through,’’ hirit pa ni Ramirez. The Japanese people are very disciplined and very bright and very rich. They are capable of handling this Covid-19 situation.”

Ilan sa mga Pinoy na pasok na sa Olympics ay sina world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo ng gymnastics, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthly Petecio, Irish Magno at Carlo Paalam, Rio de Jaineiro Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz at Southeast Asian Games pole vault record holder Ernest John Obiena ng athletics.Rico Navarro


Sikat ng PBA coach, natanso

April 27, 2021 @9:50 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Akala ng foreign coach ay nakaswerte na sila sa kanilang na-draft na rookie na inaasahang kahit  papaano ay makakatulong ito sa kanilang team.

Naging problemado tuloy si coach sapagkat nakita niya ang kilos at galaw ng Fil-Am player na  matangkad nga ito pero mabagal ang kilos.

Kailangan i-train mabuti ang player at balak sana nila itong ipadala sa America upang doon sanayin, pero gahol na umano sila sa oras. Mas masahol pa  ang basketbolista sa dati nitong sentrong player na ipinagpalit nila.

Buti na lang nakuha ng team ang Fil-German player kung hindi ay bulilyaso pala ang kanilang desisyon na pagkuha sa 6’8” player na  first round pick pa naman.

Mukhang plano nilang bitiwan ito at ipamigay sa iba kasi hindi rin nila ito pakikinabangan. Matangkad lang daw talaga itong player. HULA WHOOPS? Dwayne Rituel


Pagtugon sa pandemya, dodoblehin pa ng DOH sa pag-abot sa 1M COVID-19 cases

April 27, 2021 @9:20 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Doble ang ginagawang pagsisikap ngayon ng Department of Health (DOH) upang tugunan ang COVID-19 pandemic makaraang sumampa na sa mahigit isang milyon ang bilang ng kabuuang kaso sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire, na lalo pa nilang paiigtingin ang kanilang mga ginagawang pagtugon sa pandemya  kabilang na rito ang localized response  ng mga local government units o LGU’s, pagpapalawak ng health system sa bansa at pagpapalakas sa testing capacity  at pagpapabuti sa isolation facilities.

Sa kabila aniya ng limitadong mapagkukunan, sinabi ng opisyal na ginagawa na nila ang lahat ng ito kahit sa simula pa lamang ng pandemya.

Kahapon ay nakapagtala ng kabuuang kaso ng COVID-19 na umabot sa 1,006,428.

Muli namang nagpaalala si Vergeire sa publiko na agad mag-isolate sakaling makaramdam ng simtomas upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit.

Bagaman bumaba aniya ang reproduction rate  o hawaan sa National Capital Region o NCR kasunod ng pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine o ECQ at modified enhanced community quarantine o MECQ, ang daily attack rate  ay nanatili pa ring mataas.

Dagdag pa ni Vergeire, huwag magpakampante  sa ngayon kahit pa nakikitaan na epektibo  ang ginagawang paghihigpit  pero hindi pa sapat upang mapababa ng husto ang mga kaso  kaya dapat tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ginagawang pagsunod sa health protocol.

Mula sa mahigit isang milyong  kabuuang kaso, 914,952 ang gumaling na sa sakit habang 16,853 naman ang nasawi dahil sa nakamamatay na sakit. Jocelyn Tabangcura Domenden


2020 Global military spending sumipa ng 2.6% sa kabila ng pandemya

April 27, 2021 @9:11 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Tumaas ang Global military expenditure ng 2.6% sa $1.98 trillion nitong 2020 sa kabila ng pandemya, ayon sa Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Ito ay sa kabila ng relokasyon ng ibang military fund sa pagresponde sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasok sa top 5 na pinakamalalaking gumastos sa kanilang defense sector noong 2020 ang United States, China, India, Russia at Britain base sa pagkakasunod.

“We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020,” ayon kay SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva sa isang pahayag.

Umabot sa $778 billion noong 2020 ang US military expenditure.

Ito na ang ikatlong taon na mataas na paggasto ng US sa kanilang militar, kasunod ng pitong taong pagbabawas dito.

Umabot naman sa $252 billion ang nagastos ng Tsina noong 2020 pagdating sa kanilang military expenditure. Tumaas ito ng 1.9% kumpara noong nakaraang taon. RNT


Julia, kinuyog ng bashers sa kaartehan!

April 27, 2021 @9:01 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Bina-bash ngayon si Julia Barretto nang mag-guest sa vlog ng kanyang nobyong si Gerald Anderson.

Ang siste, pinapakain ng aktor ang girlfriend ng sari-saring pagkain at prutas.

Kabilang dito ang sikat na street food tulad ng balut, isaw, kwek kwek at iba pa.

Pagdating sa parteng kinain ni Julia ang dinuguan ay gusto niya itong iluwa, halatang masuka-suka. Kaya sabi ni Gerald, “Lunukin mo, lunukin mo…sayang!”

May isang part din kung saan pinaghalu-halo ni Gerald ang iba’t ibang klaseng prutas. Lalo pang naartehan ang mga nakapanood dahil hindi pamilyar kay Julia ang papaya at singkamas.

Nadamay tuloy ang ina nitong si Marjorie Barretto sa pamba-bash, paano raw ba nito pinalaki ang anak: sa mga prutas na pang-mayaman lang? Ronnie Carrasco III


