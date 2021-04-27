P32,000 entry level salary ng mga nars, pinaplantsya na







MANILA, Philippines — Kumpiyansa si Philippine Sports Commision (PSC) chairman William Ramirez na matutuloy ang Tokyo Olympics sa kabila na nagpatupad ng bagong lockdown ang Japan bunsod nang pagtaas sa kaso ng COVID-19.

Ayon sa ulat, kaliwa’t kanan na ang panawagan sa Japan na kanselahin na lamang ang world meet dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng mga tinatamaan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) doon.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa state of emergency ang Japan bunsod ng problema.

Sinabi ni Ramirez na naniniwala siyang ligtas na maisasagawa ng Japan ang Tokyo Olympics.

“Sa Olympics edition na ito may pinakamalakas na tsansang masikwat ng Pilipinas ang kauna-unahang gintong medalya sa Olympics dahil dekalibre ang pitong Pinoy qualifiers sa kasalukuyan, ani Ramirez.

“I believe the Olympics will push through. We have seven qualified athletes so far, it’s a loss if the Games won’t push through,’’ hirit pa ni Ramirez. The Japanese people are very disciplined and very bright and very rich. They are capable of handling this Covid-19 situation.”

Ilan sa mga Pinoy na pasok na sa Olympics ay sina world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo ng gymnastics, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthly Petecio, Irish Magno at Carlo Paalam, Rio de Jaineiro Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz at Southeast Asian Games pole vault record holder Ernest John Obiena ng athletics.Rico Navarro