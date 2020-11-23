Trending Now

P33.4B pondo ‘natutulog’ sa PITC, kakalkalin ni Drilon

November 23, 2020 @ 6:10 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Natuklasan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na natutulog ang mahigit P33.4 bilyong pondo ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na nagpabili ng kagamitan at suplay sa Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) simula noong 2015.

 

Kasabay nito, kinuwestiyon ni Drilon kung isinusumite ng PITC ang kinikita ng naturang pondo sa interes pabalik sa National Treasury

 

“After looking at the audited financial statement, I suspect it is over P33.4 billion. I ‘ll repeat that, the latest audited financial statement indicates that customer deposits in PITC is P33.4 billion,” ayon kay Drilon.

 

“Assuming that there are also some private fund deposits, which is not that much, we are talking about funds to the tune of P33 billion in government funds deposited in a small trading firm called PITC.”

 

Sinabi ni Drilon na mula noong 2015, may nakadepositong P4.8 bilyon sa PITC, saka lumobo ito sa P33.4 bilyon nitong 2019.

 

“What is happening is that government agencies, which are supposed to purchase products, would engage the services of this little-known trading agency and pass on the budget there so that they will say that these are already obligated, when, in fact, they are just deposited,” lahad pa ng senador.

 

Aniya, kung naka-deposito ang naturang pondo sa alinmang bangko, kumikita ito ng interes kada taon, pero walang nakakaalam kung ibinabalik ito sa pamahalaan.

 

“Certain questions arise: these amounts deposited by gov’t agencies, as I said it runs to P33.4 billion in 2019, and yearly this has grown, these parked funds earned interests, is it remitted back to the government?” aniya.

 

“Number two, PITC makes profit in its operation. They charge what you call a service fee which is anywhere between 1 to 5 percent. Therefore, their profits in 2019, it made over P629M on the basis of the COA reports. How much of that was remitted to the government?”

 

Ipinag-aalala din ni Drilon na kung may ganitong kalakaran sa PITC, nakatakda itong sumingil ng komisyon sa pagbili ng bakuna laban sa corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) matapos itong atasan ng IATF at DOH.

 

“What is a little bit worrisome to me is the agency is being tapped to handle the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and the allocation, from what we heard, is about P20 billion. At a 1% commission, that’s about P200 million for P20 billion. If you add the other deposits, which are from other agencies, assuming they earn 1% commission, their potential profit is P540M.This is a small trading company attached to the DTI,” paliwanag pa ni Drilon.

 

Dahil dito,  tiniyak niya na kanilang uungkatin ang operasyon ng PITC at susuriing mabuti kung saan napunpunta ang komisyon na sinisingil nito sa mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan.

  

“I don’t even know if they even remitted these profits. I don’t know how much their bonuses and salaries are. Here we have a GCG, which is supposed to monitor the performance of GOCCs. We created, wrote and passed this law. Obviously, the GCG is not doing its jobs because here, suddenly, because of our question, we discovered that P33B in funds are being parked in the coffers of PITC and we do not know how it is being disposed of. It does not pass through Congress.”

 

“There is really a valid basis to start looking into the operations of PITC and see whether we are being shortchanged or, worse, there are commissions running all over the place, you know what commissions are,” tugon pa ng senador. Ernie Reyes


DepEd hanggang salita lang sa pagpapagaan ng kalagayang pang-eskwela – ACT

November 23, 2020 @7:00 PM
Inihayag ng Alliance of Concerned Teachers na hanggang salita lang at ampaw ang sinasabi ng Department of Education na pinagagaan nito ang kalagayang pang-eskwela, lalo na sa hanay ng mga guro.
Ginawa ni ACT Chairperson Benjamin Valbuena ang pahayag makaraang ibasura ng DepEd ang kahilingan ng mga guro at estudyante na magkaroon ng pahinga ang mga nasa eskwela makaraang daluhungin ng kalamidad ang malaking bahagi ng bansa ng mga sunod-sunod na bagyong Quinta, Rolly at Ulysses.
Paliwanag ni Valbuena, kung ano ang ginagawa ng mga guro bago magkaroon ng pandemya, ganito rin ang pinagagagawa sa kanila ng DepEd kahit pa nagbago ang sistema ng edukasyon dala ng coronavirus disease o COVID-19 at kasama sa mahalagang pagbabago ang pagpapairal ng distance learning bilang bahagi ng blended learning.
Dahil sa rami ng ginagawa ng mga guro, maaaring darating umano ang araw na mapagod ang mga guro at manganib mismo maging ang distance learning.
Sa blended learning, maaaring mag-aral ang mga bata sa pamamagitan ng sistemang modular o paggamit ng mga nakaimprentang materyal o sa sistemang online o kombinasyon ng mga ito.
Kabilang umano sa mga mabibigat na ginagawa ng mga guro ang tuloy-tuloy na pag-iimprenta ng mga aralin at gawain, paghagilap ng mga donor o magbibigay ng mga gadget at gamit sa pag-iimprenta at kasabay nito ang pagdami ng mga itinuturo para sa dagsang estudyante umano na lumipat mula sa mga pribadong eskwela.
Kasabay umano nito ang pagpapatuloy ng mga dati nang gawain na itinuturing nilang hindi essential o mahalaga sa panahon ng pandemya gaya class observation, buwanang selebrasyon ng kung ano-anong bagay, pakontes, at iba pa.
Para tunay umanong magkaroon ng paggaan ng kalagayang pang-eskwela, kabilang sa mga dapat gawin ng DepEd at ng pamahalaan ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na pondo sa mga mahahahalagang pangangailangan ng mga guro, estudyante at eskwela, pagdagdag ng mga guro sa harap ng pagdami ng mga estudyante sa mga pampublikong paaralan at distance learning, pagkakaroon ng sapat na gamit sa teknolohiya at pagbabawas ng sobrang gawain ng mga guro sa harap ng pandemya at kalamidad.
Ang mga ito umano ang tunay na kalagayan sa ibaba, sa mga eskwela, at hangga’t hindi natutugunan umano ang mga ito, bukod sa sobrang pagkapagod ng mga guro, maaari rin umanong magbunga ng hindi maganda ang sistema ngayon, lalo na sa distance learning. RNT

DLSU wala munang college admission test  

November 23, 2020 @6:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Wala munang admission test sa De La Salle University (DLSU) para sa mga papasok na freshman ngayong SY 2021-2022.

Batay sa kalatas ng DLSU sa kanilang website, ang  chosen degree program ng aplikante ay magbabase sa kanilang high school academic records at iba pang criteria kasama na ang rekomendasyon mula sa pinanggalingang paaralan.

Makikita rin sa website ang guidelines at procedure para sa admission. RNT/FGDC


Serbisyo ng Smart unti-unti nang naibalik

November 23, 2020 @6:26 PM
Manila, Philippines – Unti-unti nang naibalik ng Smart Communications Inc. ang kanilang serbisyo makaraang magkaroon ng aberya.

Sa kalatas, sinabi ng Smart na maaaring maapektuhan dito ang quality of voice, short messaging services (SMS), at data services.

“Our services are gradually getting restored. More details as they come in the next advisory. Thank you for your patience.” RNT/FGDC


320K OFWs nakauwi na – DOLE  

November 23, 2020 @6:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa 320,000 overseas Filipino workers na ang nakauwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya, batay sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Sa report kay Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, sinabi ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration na 319,333 OFWs ang nakauwi sa probinsya mula Nov. 21 at negatibo na rin sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“There is no stopping the government from extending the assistance to our dear OFWs. We have

Patuloy aniya ang DOLE sa pagsasaayos ng livelihood programs para sa pagbabalik ng OFWs. RNT/FGDC


PDu30, balik-Davao pagkatapos ng termino sa June 2022

November 23, 2020 @6:01 PM
Manila, Philippines – Planong bumalik ng Davao si Pangulong  Rodrigo Roa  Duterte sa oras na matapos na niya ang kanyang termino sa Hunyo 2022.

Ang pahayag na ito ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ay tugon sa ulat na di umano’y pilit na pinalulutang ni chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo na ideya na tatakbo bilang vice president si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang anak na si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na tatakbo naman sa pagka-pangulo sa 2022 elections.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko po eh, atat na atat na si Presidenteng matapos ang kanyang termino at gusto na niyang umuwi dito sa Davao,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“Iyong Duterte-Duterte tandem po na sinasabi ni Secretary Panelo, iyan po ay kanyang personal na opinyon.”

Matagal na kasing pinalulutang ni Sec. Panelo ang Duterte-Duterte tandem.

“Pag tumakbo na itong Duterte-Duterte, wala na.Di ba ninyo napapansin? Mula noon ibinigay ko ang ideyang ‘yun na baka tumakbo si Mayor Sara Duterte bilang presidente at si Presidente Duterte tumakbong bise presidente, na puwede naman, may narinig ba kayong reaksyon galing sa kaliwa o galing sa oposisyon? Wala. Wala kasi hindi nila malaman pano mag-re-react. Hindi nila akalain na puwede pala ‘yun,” ayon kay Sec. Panelo.

“Maraming nga…puwede pala tumakbo si presidente ng bise presidente. Puwede . Kasi ang labag lang sa Saligang Batas, ‘yung Presidente na nakaupo after six years tatakbo uli ng presidente, hindi puwede ‘yun. Pero kung tatakbo siya ng ibang position, gaya ng bise presidente puwede ‘yun.  Tingnan ninyo si Presidente Gloria Arroyo, ‘di ba tumakbong congessman. Nanalo,” lahad pa ni Panelo.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Sec. Panelo na kakain ng alikabok ang magtatangkang lumaban sa “Duterte-Duterte” tandem sa 2022 National Elections.

Aniya, hindi mag-o-overstay si Pangulong Duterte sa Malakanyang at tatapusin niya ang kaniyang termino sa kabila ng mga isyu sa kaniyang kalusugan.

Binigyang diin nito na walang sinumang makatatalo kapag nag-tandem na ang mag-amang Duterte.

Sa katunayan, nangyari na aniya ito nang magsilbi noon si Pangulong Duterte bilang Bise Alkalde ng Davao City habang Alkalde naman si Inday Sara mula 2010 hanggang 2013.

May pagkakataon ding sinabi ni Sec. Panelo kay Mayor Sara na parehas sila ng tatahaking landas ng kaniyang ama Kris Jose


