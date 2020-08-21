P5-B dagdag sa Bayanihan 2 para sa contact tracing — DILG

1 hour ago







Manila, Philippines – Makakatulong ang karagdagang P5 bilyon na inilaan ng Senado at Kamara sa Bayanihan 2 sa pagpapalakas ng bansa sa contact tracing ng mga nakasalamuha ng mga pasyenteng may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19, ayon sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Ayon kay DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, ang pondo ay “significantly ramp up contract tracing efforts across the country to cut the transmission of COVID-19.’’

“We wish to thank Senate President Tito Sotto, Senators Ralph Recto, Grace Poe, Sonny Angara and all the other senators who championed this cause as well as the members of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Allan Cayetano for this significant shot in the arm for our country’s contact tracing program,” paliwanag pa ni Año.

“This is really good news because we can now hire a maximum of 50,000 more contact tracers to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended ratio of one contact tracer for every 800 people. They will supplement the 85,000 contact tracers we now have and allow us to double the number of contact tracers in LGUs with rising cases, especially in Metro Manila,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Año, maaabot na rin ng pamahalaan ang rekomendasyon ni Contact Tracing Czar and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong na 1:37 para maputol na ang pagkalat ng nasabing sakit.

“We will now be able to significantly increase the number of contact tracers to meet the 1:37 ratio target recommended by Mayor Magalong which has been effective in Baguio and in Cebu City,” ani Año. RNT/LF