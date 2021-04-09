P6.23B disbursements sa disability benefits naitala ng SSS
April 9, 2021 @ 6:04 PM
24 mins ago
23
Remate Online2021-04-09T18:13:13+08:00
MANILA, Philippines – Nagtala ng P6.23 bilyong disbursements ang Social Security System (SSS) para sa disability benefits nitong 2020.
Nakatanggap ang 118,755 benepisyaryo ng pensyon ayon sa SSS.
Bumaba naman ng 12.6 porsyento ang disbursements kumpara noong 2019.
“We facilitated the use of the dropbox system to minimize face-to-face transactions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our transacting members and our employees,” SSS president at chief executive officer Aurora Ignacio.
“We have pushed for the digitalization of all our services amid the pandemic. However, we are already working on disability and death benefits to be included in the pipeline soon for the safety and convenience of our members,” dagdag ng opisyal.
Samantala 25 na ang serbisyong maaaring makuha sa pamamagitan ng My.SSS portal.
Maaari nang mag-apply ng Calamity Loan, Pension Loan, Retirement Benefit (subject to qualifying conditions for online filing), Unemployment Benefit, at Funeral Claim, pati na Member Data Change, at Sickness Benefit Reimbursement Applications.
Makakukuha rin sa pamamagitan ng My.SSS portal ng Real-Time Processing of Loans Payment Reference Number (RTPL-PRN).
“They can also access other virtual services, including viewing contribution and loan records; and inquiring on the status of their benefit claims and eligibility for benefit programs, among others,” ayon sa SSS.
“In addition to the My.SSS portal, this information may also be accessed using the SSS Mobile App and Text-SSS,” anila.
Maaari ring magtakda ng appointment sa mga tanggapan nito ang isang miyembro sa pamamagitan ng portal at mag-enrol sa Personal Equity and Savings Option (PESO) Fund.
Mayroon din itong retirement calculator.
“For employers, they may also view employees’ contribution and loan records, the status of payments, and benefit reimbursement claims and update their contact information,” dagdag ng SSS. RNT/ELM
April 9, 2021 @6:21 PM
6
MANILA, Philippines – Sinabi ni Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Ubial, Biyernes, na ang pagbibigay ng Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) compassionate use permit apra sa anti-parasitic drug ivermectin ay dapat ibigay kada pasyente.
Sa interbyu kay ubial, sinabi niyang ang pagbibigayn ng permit ng FDA sa isang ospital ay hindi dapat ikonsiderang “blanket authority” sa pagbibigay ng ivermectin sa ibang pasyente.
“Ang application [ng compassionate use permit] niyan is per patient so common po ‘yan ng isang hospital lang kasi isa-isa lang ang consideration. Hindi po siya blanket authority,” ani Ubial.
Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Ubial na wala pang basehan ang bisa ng ivermectin na lunas para sa COVID-19.
“Kaya pinayagan ‘yan kasi it has to be proven to be safe if there is no adverse effect to the body then you can take it. Whether it can cure COVID or not, that’s another question,” aniya pa.
At sa kabila rin ng pagpayag ng FDA, pinaalala ni Ubial na bawal pa rin ang pamamahagi nito, dahil iisang ospital lang ang pinayagan sa paggamit nito sa ngayon.
Ang compassionate use permit ay nangangahulugang legal ang paggamit ng gamot sa bansa pero hindi ineendorso ang kaligtasan at bisa nito. RNT
April 9, 2021 @6:12 PM
14
MANILA, Philippines – Ipinanawagan ng grupo ng mga guro ang pagpaprayoridad sa kanilang hanay sa COVID-19 vaccine para masiguro ang tuloy-tuloy pagsisiguro sa edukasyon sa kasagsagan ng pandemya.
Ang Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Biyernes, ay nagsumite na ng pormal na kahilingan sa Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases ukol sa kanilang hirit na maiangat pa sa prayoridad sa bakuna ang mga guro.
Nasa Phase 2 – B1 priority list kasi ang mga guro pagdating sa prayoridad sa bakuna kung saan hinihiling ng ACT na mapunta sa A4 category ang mga guro.
Kinapalolooban ang A4 category ng frontline personnel tulad ng uniformed personnel at essential workers.
Punto ng ACT na ang mga guro ay maituturing na essential workers dahil kailangan nilang mag-report ” to schools and visit communities to distribute modules and facilitate other government programs, such as the Department of Health’s deworming project.”
“We are alarmed by the increasing number of teachers infected every day as they perform their sworn service to our learners. Without enough protection from the government, not only are their lives put on the line but also is the future of education,” ani Raymond Basilio ACT Secretary-General.
Tinutukoy ni Basilio ang nangyaring COVID-19 surge sa hanay ng mga guro noong Agosto hanggang Oktubre noong 2020 kung saan nakapagtala ng 452% surge na nahawa sa COVID sa kanilang hanay.
Aniya na ito ay “enough evidence of the teachers’ high level of vulnerability to infection.”
“It is a blow to our teachers’ morale that the Duterte government overlooks the value of their work as the country grapples with the pandemic, not to mention the immense hardships and risks that they bear under the ill-prepared distance learning,” giit ni Basilio. RNT
April 9, 2021 @5:57 PM
16
MANILA, Philippines – Naglunsad ng isang online program ang diocese ng Novaliches para sa mga pasyenteng may coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sa online program makakasama ng isang COVID-19 patient ang isang pari sa pagdarasal.
Maaaring tawag sa pamamagitan ng cellphone o Facebook messenger ng isang pari ang isang pasyente.
Tinatayang 30 pari sa buong bansa at isang mula New York ang makiisa sa e-pray ayon kay Fr. Luciano Felloni, social communications director ng Novaliches diocese.
April 9, 2021 @5:49 PM
19
MANILA, Philippines – Patay ang isang hinihinalang miyembro ng New People’s Army sa isang engkwentro sa Puerto Princesa City.
Ayon sa Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command na nagkaroon ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng militar at mga armadong rebelde bandang ala-6 ng umaga sa Sitio Karangyan ng Barangay Concepcion.
Naganap ang engkwentro habang nagsasagawa ng community support operations ang militar sa nasabing barangay.
Narekober naman sa nasawing rebelde ang armas nito.
Wala namang nasugatan sa hanay ng militar. RNT/ELM
April 9, 2021 @5:43 PM
27
MANILA, Philippines – Isinusulong ng mga negosyante at civil society leader ang paggamit ng ivermectin bilang gamot sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Umapela ang business and civil society leaders kina President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, at House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco “to give serious, urgent and immediate attention to Ivermectin as an inexpensive drug to prevent and treat COVID-19 during this public health crisis.”
“We respectfully ask Congress to pass the appropriate legislation or resolution to expedite the availability of and easy access to ivermectin by the masses or our people,” ayon sa grupo.
Nais din ng grupo na kumuha ang Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Health (DOH), at Department of Science and Technology ng mga testimonya na epektibo ang ivermectin na gamot sa COVID-19.
Pinagbibigyan din nito ng permiso na gumagawa, mamahagi at magbenta ng nasabing gamot.
Ang nasabing apela ay nilagdaan nina Employers Confederation of the Philippines President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands President Jose Luis Yulo Jr., Philippine Bar Association President Rico Domingo, Maritime Law Association of the Philippines President Ferdinand Nague, Sagot Kita Bayan President and former Senator Joey Lina, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Benedicto Yujuico, Federation of Philippine Industries Chairman Jesus Lim Arranza, Federation of Philippine Industries President Alberto Lina, PCCI Pasig City President Fernando Martinez, at Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption Chairman Cory Quirino.
Ito ay matapos bigyan ng compassionate use ng ivermectin ng FDA ang isang ospital.
Sa kabila nito, ipinagbabawal pa rin ang pagbebenta ng nasabing gamot.
“We are in a severe public health emergency. Our people are dying in big numbers on a daily basis and our hospitals can no longer accommodate those who are getting sick of the virus. The number of cases is growing bigger and bigger. Our people are desperate for a preventive and curative drug against COVID-19,” saad pa ng grupo.
Una nang nagbabala ang DOH, WHO at ilan pang international health authorities sa paggamit ng ivermectin bilang gamot sa COVID-19. RNT/ELM