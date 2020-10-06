Frenchlyn Del Corro
P99.6B Marcos assets nililitis pa
“This is the backbone of our economy. In this day and age of modern information technology, we have no reason not to catch up or to be at par with neighboring countries, considering that potential investors’ first concern would be internet speed,” ayon kay Lacson sa ginanap ng pagdinig sa badyet ng Department of Information and Communications Technology at National Telecommunications Commission.
“I am a believer in ICT because there is so much we can do if our ICT is efficient,” dagdag niya.
“In this case, the budgets for the database will be with the departments concerned, but the DICT will guide the departments on the use of the budgets,” aniya.
Samantala, kinuwestiyon din ni Lacson ang plano ng DBM na magtakda ng “For Later Releas” sa congressional initiatives para sa 2021 budget kabilang ang ilang institutional amendments.
“Instead of rendering ‘For Later Release’ all congressional initiatives without even consulting with the agencies under the executive, it should have asked the executive offices concerned what part of their budgets they could not implement, and render those for later release. But if their mindset is to automatically tag ‘FLR’ anything outside the NEP including congressional initiatives, I don’t think it is healthy,” aniya. Ernie reyes