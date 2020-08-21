Trending Now

Pag-imprenta sa mapa ng PH, EZZ, Sabah sa passport ok na sa Kamara

August 21, 2020 @ 7:34 PM 3 hours ago
Views: 26
Manila, Philippines- Aprubado na ng House committee on foreign affairs ang substitute bill na nagoobliga sa pag-imprenta ng mapa ng Pilipinas kabilang na ang 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Sabah sa pasaporte sa bansa.

Ayon kay Cagayan de Oro City Representative Rufus Rodriguez, ang paglalagay ng mga ito sa pasaporte ay nagpapakita na pagkapanalo ng bansa sa pagkuha nito sa West Philippine Sea laban sa China sang-ayon sa Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, Netherlands maging ang krapatang legal at historikal ng bansa sa Sabah.

Nabatid na si Rodriguez ang may akda ng House Bill 6399 na pinagsama sa nasabing substitute bill na aamyendahan ng Passport Law.

“The inclusion of the map on our travel document is a strong statement that we are asserting our sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea and our EEZ,” ani Rodriguez.

Samantala, ang panel naman na pinangunahan ni Zamboanga Sibugay Representative Ann Hofer ay inaprubahan din ang batas na nagbibigay ng 32 percent na diskuwento sa mga senior citizen sa lahat ng passport issuance at renewal fee.

Ayon pa kay Rodriguez, inaprubahan dina ng online application ng mga senior citizen sa pagbibigay ng passport at renewal nito.

“This will do away with personal appearance by seniors in Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular offices,” ani Rodriguez.

Maliban dito, nagbibigay rin ito ng emergency travel document na ilalabas sa mga Filipino citizen na may urgent travel plans na nawala ang passport nito na na-expire na. RNT/LF


Wala nang malalaking drug lab sa Pinas – PDEA

August 21, 2020 @8:40 PM
Views: 23
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagkakasabat sa milyon-milyong pisong halaga ng droga sa bansa, sinabi ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ngayong Biyernes na wala nang natitirang malalaking laboratoryo ng droga sa bansa.

Paglilinaw ng PDEA ang mga nasasamsam na bulto ng droga ay malamang na nanggagaling sa ibang bansa at ipinupuslit na lamang dito sa Pilipinas.

Ang pahayag ay kasunod ng pagkakakulimbat sa isa pinakamalaking buy-bust na umabot sa P13B halaga ng hinihinalang droga sa Trece Martires City, Cavite.

“Actually, we have not monitored any big drug laboratory in the country right now. The drug supply in the country is coming from outside and we are working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Customs to put a stop to this,” ani PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva.

Ayon pa kay Villanueva na sinisimulan nila sa barangay level solusyunan ang droga para makontrol ang demand nito.

“While we are doing it, we provide corresponding action on the demand side kasi parati kong pinipilit kasi, kung walang demand, definitely, di na magpapapasok ‘yan kasi di na siya,” ani Villanueva. RNT


Manila Water sa P133K water bill: Human error

August 21, 2020 @8:26 PM
Views: 22
Manila, Philippines – Isang human error o pagkakamali sa meter reading ang nangyari sa paglaki ng water bill ng isang residente Marikina na umabot sa P133,000, ayon sa Manila water.

“In this case, matapos nating i-evaluate ‘yung talagang records ni Ms. Lalaine [Vasquez] at inisa-isa ‘yung mga readings, mayroon po tayong nakitang error reading at ito naman po ay na-correct na natin, na-adjust natin ‘yung bill base sa tamang reading. Unfortunately, hindi umabot ‘yung adjustment sa preparatin nung bill kaya ang napadala pa rin bill sa kaniya ay uncorrected pa dahil hindi na umabot sa cut-off,” ayon kay Manila Water corporate communications Jeric Sevilla.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Sevilla na normal na magkaroon ng 20 percent o mas mataas na konsumo ng tubig kasi ang inaasahan pagpasok ng buwan ng Marso dahil sa tag-init kung saan tinitingnan ding dahilan ang konsumo sa panahon ng pandemya.

Maliban sa human error dulot ng meter reading, maaari ring tumaas ang bill dahil may underground leak o illegal connection.

“Karaniwan alam naman po ng kabahayan ang kanilang regular na konsumo kaya ‘pag may abnormal na pagtaas ang billing ito po ay kinakailangang imbestigahan kung bakit ganun kataas,” paglalahad pa ni Sevilla.

Aniya, kapag valid naman ang concern ay agad ginagawan ng adjustment ang bill ng customer at ibinibigay ang tamang singil sa kanila.

“Na-inform na natin ang customer sa hakbang na ginawa natin at after the adjustment ang kanilang babayaran inclusive ng kanilang hindi pa nababayaran prior to the ECQ is umaabot na lamang ng halos P7,000,” paliwanag pa ni Sevilla. RNT/LF


Digong ‘di kwalipikadong magpaturok ng COVID-19 vaccine – ex-DOH chief

August 21, 2020 @8:19 PM
Views: 38
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagiging masigasig ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na magpaturok ng bakuna mula Russia, hindi umano kwalipikado ang Pangulo na sumalang sa Phase 3 trials, ayon kay dating Health Secretary Esperanza nitong Biyernes.

“All clinical trials have what we call inclusion and exclusion criteria and for this particular Phase 3, he is in the exclusion criteria by virtue of his age as well as other risk factors so he will not be admitted into the clinical trial at all,” ani Cabral sa forum na inorganisa ng Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

“Once the clinical trials are over for the general healthy population, there will be smaller trials for people who are elderly, for people who have heart disease, diabetes, etc. and he can qualify for that smaller trial,” giit pa ng dating kalihim ng DOH.

Sa isa namang online forum ukol sa bakuna, sinabi ni Philippine Foundation for Vaccination president Dr. Liza Gonzales na ang mga health worker ang isa sa mga ipaprayoridad na sumali sa clinical trials para sa COVID-19 vaccines.  RNT


COVID test centers, 97 na – NTF

August 21, 2020 @8:12 PM
Views: 27
Manila, Philippines – 97 na ang accredited na COVID-19 testing facilities sa Pilipinas, ayon kay National Task Force against COVID-19 spokesman retired Major General Restituto Padilla nitong Biyernes.

“‘Yung accredited testing facility natin noong nagsimula tayo ng March, anim lang ito… 97 na siya ngayong Agosto so napakadami na nating laboratory para magsagawa ng testing,” ani Padilla sa Super Radyo dzBB.

“‘Yung test output nagsimula tayo sa 1,000, nabanggit natin RITM lang ang karamihan niyan, ngayong August nasa 32,000 to 35,000 na,” giit pa niya.

Ipinagmalaki rin ni Padilla na ngayon ay may 84,000 nang contact tracers mula sa dating 4,876. RNT


Pananagutan ng distributor ng beauty product na nilagyan ng “Manila, province of China” sisilipin

August 21, 2020 @8:10 PM
Views: 33
Manila, Philippines – Maaring may pananagutan sa maling impormasyon ang manufacturer at distributor ng beauty product na naglagay ng label na ang Maynila ay probisnya ng China, ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Ayon sa kalihim, kung ang nasabing produkto ay hindi aprubado ng Food and Drug Administration mas malalang paglabag ito sa batas.

Aniya, iimbestigahan ng Department of Trade and Industry at Department of Justice ang nasabing usapin at bibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga indibidwal na sangkot na ipaliwang ang kanilang panig.

Ayon pa sa kalihim, ang imbestigasyon ay magsisimula sa sandaling may pormal na reklamo.

“The end goal is of course to determine any administrative and/or criminal liability after a proper investigation,” anang kalihim

Kahapon lamang ay ipinag-utos ni Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ang agarang pagpapasara sa ilang establisyimentyo sa Binondo, Maynila makaraang matuklasan ang mga produkto ng isang negosyanteng Chinese national na may naka-label na ‘Manila the Province of China” The product, Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair, allegedly labeled its address in Binondo, Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China.”

Bukod dito, sumulat na rin ang alkalde sa Bureau of Immigration para sa deportation ng dalawang Chinese na nagmamay-ari ng nasabing establisyimento gayundi hiniling nito sa National Bureau of Inverstigation o NBI na imbestigahan  ito.

Kinilala ang mga dayuhan na sina Shi Zhong Xing at Shi Li Li. Jocelyn  Tabangcura-Domenden


