Pagbaba ng COVID restrictions dapat nakadepende sa tagumpay ng localized lockdown — OCTA
March 5, 2021 @ 7:48 PM
48 mins ago
Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat nu OCTA Research chief Guido David ang mga awtoridad na ibase ang pagpapababa ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions sa resulta ng localized lockdowns upang matugunan din ang hamon ng COVID variants.
“We are not a proponent of lockdowns per se. We understand the grave impact of the pandemic in the economy,” saad ni David sa panayam.
“We are supporting loosening restrictions at the same time we are aware that Metro Manila is undergoing a surge because the past we averaged 900 cases per day. Two weeks ago it was 400, so it doubled in two weeks.”
“If we are not careful we could be at another breaking point this month. That is possible. At least right now we are going to see how the localized lockdowns will work because that is important moving forward. Once we loosen restrictions we will be depending on localized lockdowns,” dagdag pa nito.
Inihalimbawa ni David ang local lockdowns na ipinatupad sa Pasay City kasabay ng paglobo ng kaso ng COVID sa lugar.
“Back in August when we had to go to MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine), they where averaging less with only 125 cases per day. This is the worst situation that Pasay has been in the entire history of the pandemic.”
“It is not too late. We could still reverse the trend but that requires not just the local government doing its job but also the cooperation of the people. That’s why it is important for us to keep on harping on the message that we need to be stricter with our health protocols, (such as) wearing face mask, face shield,” pahayag pa nito.
“This is a different version, its 50 percent more infectious and that is why it is important for us to be more disciplined now.”
“The focus is more on containing the spread that is happening. If we can do that we can show that localized lockdowns will work and that is a big factor moving forward in loosening our restrictions,” paliwanag ni David.
“We are in the interest of public health. We just want to help. We are not trying to dictate what the direction of our decision should be. We are based on science. We are not political and we just give the recommendations the best scientific background that we can. We based it on international standards and practices.” RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kasado na ang semestral break ng mga estudyante sa basic education level sa buong bansa simula sa Lunes, Marso 15, batay sa Department of Education (DepEd).
Base sa amended school calendar at activities para sa School Year (SY) 2020-2021 na inisyu ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones on March 2, ang In-Service Training (INSET) ng mga guro ay nakatakda sa Marso 15 hanggang 19.
Habang hindi naman kinakailangang papasukin ang mga estudyante sa kanilang klase habang nasa gitna ng semestral break. RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:39 PM
Manila, Philippines — Binigyan ng United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ng bagong wildlife ambulance ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) upang mapalakas pa ang wilflife, rescue, at rehabilitation efforts ng Pilipinas.
Bahagi naman ito ng P1.2 bilyong Protect Wildlife Project ng USAID na magpapaganda sa hakbang ng DENR National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center wildlife rescue atd retrieval at immediate on-site care para sa mga sugatan na wildlife.
Kasama ring tinanggap ang WILDBase, centralized online system para sa recording at monitoring ng na-rescue na wildlife ni DENR Undersecretary Ernesto Adobo, Jr. sa isang seremonya na ginanap sa Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center.
“We appreciate USAID’s continued generosity to the DENR through the years. The enforcement of our wildlife laws, rules, and regulations do not end with the confiscation of the wildlife and the prosecution of the violators,” lahad ni Adobo.
“With this new ambulance, WILDBase, and newest equipment and materials, we can more easily treat and monitor the health of confiscated wildlife.” RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:31 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa 15,079 ang Pilipino sa ibang bansa na positibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) makaraang madagdagan ng 27 pa, batay sa datos ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Dagdag pa rito ang 13 na nakarekober sa sakit na ngayon ay 9,526 na at nananatili naman ang nasawi sa 1,033.
Patuloy namang ginagamot ang 4,520 pang pasyente. RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Lumapag na ang 21,000 doses ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa Zamboanga at Tuguegarao, batay sa Cebu Pacific.
Sinabing 17 bakuna ang dineliber na sa Zamboanga at 18 sa Tuguegarao.
Sa pahayag naman ni CebGo President Alex Reyes, suportado nila ang roll-out ng vaccination program ng gobyerno laban sa COVID.
“As a public service with the widest domestic network, we will do all we can to help ensure the timely and successful distribution of vaccines across the country, as we all work together to pave way for the recovery of our economy.” RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:11 PM
Manila, Philippines — Nakapagtala ang Metro Manila ng pinakamataas na kaso ng coronavirus variants sa lahat ng rehiyon sa bansa, batay sa datos mula sa Department of Health (DOH) ngayong araw, Marso 5.
Sa ulat, 118 kaso na ng B.1.1.7 variant mula sa United Kingdom ang naitala sa Pilipinas ay 58 kaso ng B.1.135 variant mula sa South Africa habang mayroon ding 85 kaso ng mutations na may “potential clinical significance.”
Base sa DOH, ang Metro Manila ay may 29 kaso ng UK variant at 45 kaso ng South African variant.
Gayundin ay mayroong 25 kaso ng UK variant ang Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).
Tag-isang UK variant naman ang naitala sa Northern Mindanao at Calabaron dagdag pa ang 52 returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) na nagpositibo.
Nakita sa Metro Manila ang pitong kaso ng mutations; tatlo sa Western Visayas; dalawa sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region; at tag-isa sa Zamboanga Peninsula at Davao Region. RNT/FGDC